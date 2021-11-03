SELINSGROVE — For Laney Yeager and the rest of her teammates on Line Mountain’s field hockey team, they all thought that Tuesday’s District 4 Class A semifinal against Lewisburg could’ve been their final game of the season.
Partly thanks to Yeager, it wasn’t.
After a scoreless first half, the No. 5-seeded Eagles came out after halftime a determined bunch to punch two goals into the cage and upset the top-seeded Green Dragons, 2-0, at Selinsgrove Area High School’s Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Yeager scored a goal and had an assist on the night to help put Line Mountain into the District 4 final against No. 3 Bloomsburg, which took care of Muncy, 5-0, in the night’s other semifinal.
The final will be Thursday back at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m.
“The win is amazing. I think we just thought it could’ve been our last game,” said Yeager. “We did not want that to happen, and we really gave it our all.”
After a 1-5-1 start to the season, Line Mountain (9-9-1) now finds itself not just in the district championship game, but in the PIAA playoffs as well regardless of the outcome of Thursday’s game.
However, after a scoreless first half, Eagles head coach Maggie Fessler really thought the game could’ve gone either way.
“There were times where it could’ve been anybody’s ballgame, but our girls really stepped to the ball hard,” said Fessler. “In the second half we really emphasized capitalizing on our scoring opportunities, and we had some girls who stepped up and really wanted (to score).”
And even though her team had nothing to show for its efforts in the opening half, Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski thought her Green Dragons had outplayed Line Mountain.
“We dominated the game, and in the first half we completely dominated it,” said Zaleski.
The second half was a different story for both teams.
Just 2 minutes into the second half Yeager scored the only goal Line Mountain needed as she broke away from Lewisburg’s defense to fire a shot from left of the cage that somehow made it into the back of the cage.
“I saw that (Lewisburg goalkeeper Keely Baker) was coming out pretty far and I was going to pass to my teammate, but I saw the shot and took the opportunity,” said Yeager. “That goal really gave us our energy, and I think we’re very much a team that steps up when we get a goal in. It really gets our energy back up, so that goal was definitely important to us.”
Yeager’s goal came on the Eagles’ first shot of the third quarter, and on the second shot Line Mountain scored again.
This time Yeager assisted on a goal by Teague Hoover with 9:16 remaining in the period for a 2-0 lead.
By no means was the game over at that point, but getting some extra insurance sure felt good according to Fessler.
“You can’t get too comfortable, but it was nice to get that extra cushion,” said Line Mountain’s coach. “Yeager has really been coming in clutch in these big games, just kind of breaking out when you least expecting it and putting it in the back of the cage, and that really helps pick up the whole team.”
Said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski after falling behind 2-0, “Yeah (that was tough), because we were already in the second half after we played them to a scoreless first half. The girls knew Line Mountain was going to come out (hard), and they knew what they needed to do and we had opportunities, but we could not capitalize on our corners and any of our close shots on goal.”
And while Lewisburg’s offseason begins early, Line Mountain will get at least two more games in this year beginning with Bloomsburg on Thursday.
Not too shabby after the Eagles won just one out of seven games to start the season.
“It feels great (to bounce back after the rough start). We play a very tough schedule — our league (the Tri-Valley League) is tough and our non-conference games are tough,” said Fessler. “So, we have a lot of practice in these high-pressure situations, and it’s definitely showing at this point.”
Said Zaleski, “Line Mountain had two break-a-ways, and we didn’t do what we needed to do (to defend against them). We were the better team, and other than the score we proved we were the better team. It’s just how I feel. We lost our mojo and our oomph after the second goal, which was a shame because we played a great game today. They were winning every ball, they were moving the ball, and it’s just a shame (we lost).”
District 4 Class A Semifinalat Selinsgrove Area High SchoolNo. 5 Line Mountain 2, No. 1 Lewisburg 0ScoringThird quarter
LM-Laney Yeager, unassisted, 13:00; LM-Teague Hoover, assist Yeager.
Shots: Lewisburg, 6-4; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 9-3; Saves: Line Mountain (Taylor Deiter), 6; Lewisburg (Keely Baker), 2.
