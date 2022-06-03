COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team will finish up the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League with eight games in Europe when they take on No. 7 Spain, No. 13 China, No. 6 India and No. 8 Belgium. USWNT Head Coach Greg Drake and coaching staff have named the 26-athlete traveling roster that will head to Antwerp, Belgium and Rotterdam, Netherlands for the matches.
Lewisburg Area High School graduate and University of North Carolina alum Cassie Sumfest has been named to the squad.
“We’re really looking forward to this [FIH Hockey] Pro League tour,” commented Drake. “Both the schedule and the quality of the opponents present a huge challenge.”
“We feel that our structure is improving, and our connections are building. We’ll be looking to show this in our game play.”
Majority of the traveling roster remains unchanged from previous FIH Hockey Pro League matches, but a few names are returning from when they faced England. Sanne Caarls, Leah Crouse, Charlotte de Vries (Malvern) and Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton) will all make the trip. This squad also includes Natalie “Pip” Konerth who will be making her senior USWNT debut, after being on Development Team in 2017 and 2019. Although 26 athletes are traveling to Europe, only 18 will be selected prior to each game to compete.
A slew of players hailing from Pennsylvania will join Sumfest in Europe, including Greenwood High School’s Paityn Wirth.
The following is the complete USWNT Europe FIH Hockey Pro League traveling roster.
Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Sanne Caarls (Netherlands), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach), Charlotte de Vries (Malvern), Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville), Fusine Govaert (Bedford, N.Y.), Danielle Grega (Kingston), Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton), Karlie Kisha (Hamburg), Pip Konerth (Huntingtown, Md.), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford), Lauren Moyer (York), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey), Kealsie Robles (Seaford, Va.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy), Beth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey).
USWNT FIH HOCKEY PRO LEAGUE SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 11, Spain vs. USA 5 a.m.
Sunday, June 12, Spain vs. USA 5
Saturday, June 18, China vs. USA 5:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 19, China vs. USA 5:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 21, USA vs. India 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 22, USA vs. India 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 25, USA vs. Belgium 5:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 26, USA vs. Belgium 5:00 a.m.
The matches against No. 7 Spain will be played at the Sportcentrum in Antwerp, Belgium. The games against No. 13 China and No. 6 India will be played at HC Rotterdam in The Netherlands and the ones against No. 8 Belgium at HC Den Bosch in The Netherlands.
The FIH Hockey Pro League games will be live streamed on Watch.Hockey. For more information about the FIH Hockey Pro League visit the event page.
