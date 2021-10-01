LEWISBURG — Despite getting a goal from Philip Permyashkin early in Thursday’s conference clash with Danville, the opening 40 minutes of action wasn’t the best half that Lewisburg has played this year.
Regardless, the Green Dragons still put another “W” in the win column.
And as it turned out Permyashkin’s goal would stand up, though for good measure Lewisburg scored twice more in the second half to pull away for a 3-0 victory over Danville at Lewisburg Area High School.
Lewisburg (7-0-1, 4-0 HAC-I) bounced back from Saturday’s 1-1 tie against Susquehannock — the first game the Green Dragons haven’t won since 2019 when they fell to New Hope Solebury (2-1) in the semifinals of the 2019 PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
“Besides Philip’s goal, we didn’t piece together the best half we’ve had in a while, and we were kind of back on our heels,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “I credit Danville (for that). Danville put a lot of pressure on us.
“The game from Saturday with the tie, (Susquehannock) is a good school and a big team and we had our chances, and we had a goal called back in overtime,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “But that’s all right. Win, lose or draw in either of these games, it’s a good experience for us moving forward.”
Permyashkin did most of the work himself in scoring Lewisburg’s first goal against Danville (8-2, 3-2) just 1:21 into the game.
After receiving a pass from Carter Hoover near midfield, Permyashkin dribbled the ball in, dodged a pair of Danville defenders just outside the penalty box and drilled a shot high into the goal.
“I think us just being patient, working the ball around and waiting for our chances to come (were key), and obviously Philip is just dynamic when he plays, and then I thought guys like Reese (Dieffenderfer), Darrien (Svilokos) and Eddie (Monaco) coming off the bench just supplied us with some guys being dangerous and being able to move the ball around, so as soon as we got a little bit smarter about that it helped (us create more scoring chances).”
An own goal that Permyashkin had a hand in came 4:58 into the second half for the Green Dragons, and later on Hoover fired in a penalty kick with a mere 18 seconds remaining after he was tackled inside the box.
“I think Alfred (Romano) was kind of putting pressure on Danville, and the ball kind of deflected up and Philip kind of set it up,” said Kettlewell. “That, I think kind of relaxed us a little bit just having it go in, and we just started creating chances, and creating chances, and obviously we had that penalty kick at the end.”
The win should serve Lewisburg well in the coming days when the Green Dragons continue a stretch against a murderer’s row of tough, quality teams.
Next up for the team is a home game against State College at 2 p.m. Saturday, and then next week the Green Dragons play at Midd-West on Monday and then they are at Williamsport on Wednesday.
“This is a hard stretch of five games that (will be tough to win), and it’s not the best time to be kind of hurting like we are,” said Kettlewell.”But this is what we signed up for and we’re going to take the challenge and learn and grow from it.”
Lewisburg 3, Danville 0at LewisburgScoringFirst half
Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Carter Hoover, 38:39.
Second half
Lew-Own goal (Permyashkin), 35:19; Lew-Hoover, penalty kick, :18.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-2; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 6-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 1; Danville (Evan Haas), 6.
