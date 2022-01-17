UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions (11-0, 3-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), rolled to a 27-11 win over No. 14 Rutgers (12-2, 2-2) on Sunday in Rec Hall. Penn State is now 22-0 all-time against Rutgers.
The dual meet featured 13 ranked wrestlers and the return of Penn State’s Brady Berge at 165. Berge returned to Penn State after an injury ended his season last year in the NCAA tournament.
Senior Drew Hildebrandt, ranked No. 9 at 125, opened up the dual meet with a 4-2 win over No. 31 Dylan Shawver, using a last-second takedown to grab the win in regulation. Senior Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, dominated No. 20 Joseph Olivier in an 11-5 decision with 2:01 in riding time to put Penn State up 6-0.
With No. 1 Nick Lee still out due to protocols, junior Brandon Meredith moved up a weight and battled No. 3 Sebastian Rivera. Rivera posted a 17-1 technical fall at the 3:36 mark for RU’s first win. Sophomore Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 19 at 149, battled No. 18 Michael VanBrill in one of the dual’s marquee match-ups. The duo tussled through regulation and two extra periods before VanBrill escaped to a 4-3 win in a second tiebreaker. Junior Tony Negron also went to extra time at 157, falling to Robert Kanniard 6-4 and the Nittany Lions trailed 11-6 at intermission.
Senior Brady Berge made his return to the Penn State line-up, taking the mat at 165. Berge controlled the action in a 5-1 win over Andrew Clark in his first match since an injury ended his NCAA tournament run last March. Sophomore Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, then put Penn State on top 14-11 with a dominating performance, rolling to a 19-2 technical fall over Rutgers’ Connor O’Neill.
Junior Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, dominated No. 5 John Poznanski in a highly anticipated bout. Brooks rolled up four takedowns and 2:31 in riding time to post the 10-2 major decision. Junior Max Dean, ranked No. 2 at 197, scored the final six points in a rousing 9-6 win over No. 7 Greg Bulsak at 197 to put Penn State up 21-11. Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 4 at 285, closed out the dual with a fast fall, pinning Alex Esposito at the 1:45 mark, and Penn State rolled to the 27-11 victory.
The Nittany Lions posted a 23-6 takedown margin in takedowns. Penn State had six bonus points off a pin (Kerkvliet), a tech fall (Starocci) and a major (Brooks).
One extra match was contested during the dual meet as well. The bout did not count towards the dual’s scoring but is an official NCAA match for the wrestlers. Nittany Lion sophomore Terrell Barraclough majored Rutgers’ Alex DeSantis 10-1 at 157.
Penn State is now 11-0 overall, 3-0 in Big Ten action. Rutgers falls to 12-2, 2-2 B1G. The Nittany Lions hit the road for two duals next weekend, visiting No. 3 Michigan at 6 p.m. Friday and Michigan State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
No. 11 Penn State 27, No. 14 Rutgers 11
