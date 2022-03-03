WILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg’s Samuel Deluca enjoyed an outstanding day in the pool as the District 4 Class AA Championships opened at Williamsport Wednesday.
Deluca set a personal best time in the 100 fly, posting a 53.10 to win the event and claim a spot in the PIAA Class AA Championships at Bucknell.
“I had one goal in mind,” Deluca said. “I wanted to go out and swim it and sprint the whole thing. I did that pretty well.”
For Deluca, who raced to the top of the podium for the first time, it was a special moment and the perfect way to celebrate his final district meet.
“It feels unreal,” Deluca said. “It feels good to go out on top. It’s senior year. It’s big.”
Lewisburg's Mason Ordonez was outstanding in the opening race as Lewisburg knocked off Central Columbia in the 200 medley relay, but he flourished in his solo event, too.
In the 200 free, one race removed from the opening relay, Ordonez finished with 1:47.80 to beat out Central Columbia’s Andrew Sponenberg (1:49.06) and Shikellamy’s Trevor Reichner (1:51.09).
“I came in really nervous,” Ordonez said. “The kids in the pool motivated me. I was able to come through and get the win that I wanted.”
It was a revenge tour of sorts for Ordonez, who finished second in the last year’s race. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it meant a limited field in states.
More swimmers will be welcomed to this year’s state meet, but Ordonez left little to chance as he won the 200 free for a trip to states.
“You have good days and bad days,” Ordonez said. “I just had a good day today. I was glad I was able to swim with everyone and they were able to do well too.”
Kimberly Shannon, Ordonez’s teammate, also enjoyed time at the top of the podium. She finished with a 2:06.51 to clear the field by a significant amount. It was stunningly simple for the fact most races were close throughout the night.
“Training has been really good for our entire team and I was really just trusting in that,” Shannon said. “It helps knowing your competitors. We were just making small talk before the race. The nerves were lower.”
Shannon beat out Danville’s Alivia Shen, who posted a 2:15.34, and Caroline Spahr as she finished with a 2:19.47.
“I’ve been working on my butterfly and I knew it was going to be strong,” Shannon said. “I was just kind of taking 50-by-50 and trying not to think about it.”
Shannon’s approach worked for her as she shaved six second off her seed time. It was also a personal best for her.
“Last year we tapered a little more for this meet, because of COVID,” Shannon said. “This year we didn’t taper as much. Going a second off of what I did last, I was super proud of it.”
District 4 Class 2A Championships
at Williamsport Area High School
Boys
Team standings: 1. Central Columbia, 210; 2. Lewisburg, 157; 3. Danville, 134; 4. Athens, 133; 5. Bloomsburg, 93; 6. Milton, 90; 7. Jersey Shore, 86; 8. Mount Carmel, 58; 9. Shikellamy, 47; 10. Towanda, 39.
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis), 1:46.36.
200 free: 1. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 1:47.80; 2. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 1:49.06; 3. Trevor Reichner (SHIK), 1:51.09; 7. Camden Weaver (MILT), 2:06.71.
200 IM: 1. Brady Madden (CC), 2:00.06; 2. Ryan Hause (DAN), 2:00.75; 3. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 2:02.23.
100 fly: 1. Samuel Deluca (MIFF), 53.10; 2. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 55.09; 3. Mason Cianflone (SHIK), 55.88; 5. Hunter Zettlemoyer (MILT).
Girls
Team standings: 1. Danville, 257; 2. Central Columbia, 156; 3. Bloomsburg, 146; 4. Athens, 129; 5. Lewisburg, 109; 6. Jersey Shore, 104; 7. Milton, 97; 8. Towanda, 53; 9. Wellsboro, 35; 10. Shamokin, 14.
Individual results
200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon (LEW), 2:00.06; 2. Alivia Shen (DAN), 2:15.34; 3. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 2:19.47.
50 free: Brenna Ross (DAN), 24.05; 2. Reese Charney (JS), 24.93; 3. Juliana Varner (TOW), 26.75; 7. Sara Dewyer (MILT).
100 fly: 1. Hannah Bartholomew (DAN), 59.80; 2. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 59.88; 3. Maya Hassenbalg (DAN), 1:07.28; 4. Maria Painter (MILT); 5. Ruby Newcomer (MILT).
