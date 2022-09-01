MANDATA — In Wednesday’s rematch of last year’s District 4 Class A semifinal, Line Mountain got the better of Lewisburg again.
Brooke Barwick recorded a hat trick to lead the Eagles to a 4-0, nonleague victory over the Green Dragons.
Thanks to Barwick, Line Mountain (1-0) got out to a 3-0 lead before Kaitlyn Kline put the game away with a fourth-quarter goal.
Lewisburg (0-1), which trailed decisively in both shots and penalty corners, got 10 saves from Keeley Baker.
Line Mountain 4, Lewisburg 0
at Line Mountain
First quarter
LM-Brooke Barwick, unassisted, 9:33.
Third quarter
LM-Barwick, unassisted, 4:04.
LM-Barwick, unassisted, 1:56.
Fourth quarter
LM-Kaitlyn Kline, assist Alana Martz, 8:33.
Shots: LM, 11-2; Penalty corners: LM, 13-2; Saves: LM (Miley Brezgel), 1; Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 10.
Girls soccer
Williamsport 1,
Milton 0
MILTON — Despite getting off three times as many shots on goal as the Millionaires, the Black Panthers fell in the nonleague matchup at Alumni Stadium.
Nylah Ford scored in the second half for Williamsport (2-0), which was outshot by Milton 29-9.
The score could’ve been worse for Milton (1-1) had senior goalkeeper Morgan Reiner not saved a penalty kick in the first half.
“We played really well and dominated most of the play, and we out-shot them 29-9, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the net,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “The Williamsport keeper had an amazing game.”
Reiner finished with 14 saves for the Black Panthers, while Sarah Spring stopped 17 shots for the Millionaires.
Milton next plays at Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shikellamy 3, Mifflinburg 1
SUNBURY — The Braves scored two second-half goals to break a tied game and beat the Wildcats in the HAC-I contest. Mifflinburg, which next plays at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. tonight, fell to 0-1 while Shikellamy improved to 1-1.
Golf
Jersey Shore 165,
Milton 181
MILL HALL — The four lowest scoring golfers for the Black Panthers all shot in the 40s, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs took the HAC-I victory at Belles Springs Golf Course.
Brothers Max and Cade Wirnsberger led the way for Milton (1-2) with rounds of 42 and 43, respectively.
Carter Girton shot a 38 and Cailyn Schall fired a 39 to lead Jersey Shore.
Milton next hosts Sugar Valley Rural Charter School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jersey Shore 165, Milton 181
at Belles Springs G.C., Mill Hall
Jersey Shore: Carter Girton, 38; Cailyn Schall, 39; Liam McClain, 43; Ryan Ault, 45. Other golfers: Josh Long, 45; Jocelyn McCracken, 53.
Milton: Max Wirnsberger, 42; Cade Wirnsberger, 43; Isaiah Day, 47; Kendall Fedder, 49. Other golfers: Drake Parker, 52; Brayden Gower, 52.
Central Mountain 163,
Lewisburg 190
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons’ Nick Mahoney was out-dueled by the Wildcats’ Peyton Newlin as Central Mountain picked up the HAC-I victory at Bucknell Golf Club.
Mahoney carded a 3-over-par 38 to pace Lewisburg, but Newlin shot a 37 to lead all scorers on the day.
Lewisburg next hosts Williamsport at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Mountain 163, Lewisburg 190
at Bucknell Golf Club, par 35
Central Mountain: Peyton Newlin, 37; Gardy Fravel, 41; Griffin Walizer, 42; Stevie Fisher, 43. Other golfers: Steven Heverly, 46; Brayden Blackwell, 53.
Lewisburg: Nick Mahoney, 38; Tori Vonderheid, 46; Zach Engle, 53; Jacob Gose, 53. Other golfers: Gracie Murphy, 56; Lexi Schmadel, 58.
Midd-West 168,
Mifflinburg 194
MIDDLEBURG — Zeb Hufnagle and Addison Norton both shot in the 40s for the Wildcats, who were beaten by the Mustangs in the HAC-II matchup at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Hufnagle carded a 44 and Norton had a 46 to lead Mifflinburg. Kyle Beward led Midd-West with a 2-over-par 38.
Mifflinburg next hosts Shamokin at 3:30 p.m. next Thursday.
Midd-West 168, Mifflinburg 194
at Shade Mountain Golf Course, par 36
Midd-West: Kyle Beward, 38; Garrett Leitzel, 40; Chris Walter, 44; Trevor Sheaffer, 46. Other golfers: Griffin Paige, 50; Graham Yount, 51.
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 44; Addison Norton, 46; Cub Dietrich, 50; Kamdon Eicher, 54. Other golfers: Wilson Abram, 54; Natalie Osborne, 63. Exhibition: Ethan Allen, 58; Eli Erickson, 61; Jayden Beiler, 43 (7 holes); Chase Yoder, 43 (7 holes).
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 3,
Bloomsburg 2
BLOOMSBURG — A win by Elsa Fellon at No. 2 singles and a sweep in doubles lifted the Green Dragons to the HAC-II win over the Panthers.
Fellon beat Erin Lee, 6-2, 6-0; and the No. 1 doubles team of Katelyn Beers and Serena DeCosmo won in tiebreaks, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
Lewisburg (2-2) next hosts Mifflinburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 3, Bloomsburg 2
at Bloomsburg
Singles
1. Mya Coyne (B) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Elsa Fellon (L) def. Erin Lee, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Anela Lyman (B) def. Sonja Johnson, 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Katelyn Beers-Serena DeCosmo (L) def. Lauren Baker-Lucy Eklund, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Hope Lapinski-Rose Leh, 6-2, 6-1.
Milton 4,
Muncy 1
MILTON — The Black Panthers picked up their second win in a row by taking their four individual matches in straight sets over their nonleague foe.
Getting wins for Milton (2-3) were Brooklyn Wade (6-4, 6-0) and Lydia Crawford (6-2, 6-0) at Nos. 1 and 2 singles; and the doubles teams of Abbey Kitchen and Kyleigh Snyder (6-3, 7-5) and Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg (6-3, 6-1) also dominated.
Milton is scheduled to play at Mifflinburg at 4 p.m. today.
Cross country
Warrior Run girls sweep quad meet
MIFFLINBURG — The Defenders claimed five of the top six spots in the girls race to sweep the quad meet with Mifflinburg, Midd-West and Williamsport.
Sage Dunkleberger won the race in 22 minutes and 13 seconds, while her sister Sienna was second in 22:51. Keiara Shaffer (23:44) and Lillian Wertz (23:54) followed close behind for the Defenders by finishing in third and fourth place.
Mifflinburg’s Kaylee Swartzlander took fifth in 24:03.
On the boys side, Warrior Run’s Edwin Amadeo was the area’s top finisher as he took 10th in 20:46.
Boys
Williamsport 17, Midd-West 43
Williamsport 15, Warrior Run 49
Williamsport 15, Mifflinburg 50
Midd-West 25, Warrior Run 30
Midd-West 23, Mifflinburg 32
Warrior Run 19, Mifflinburg 37
at Mifflinburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Ethan Holcomb, Will, 17:42; 2. Patrick Nardi, Will, 18:08; 3. Holden Furey, Will, 18:19; 4. Pence Kieser, Will, 18:27; 5. Anden Atkins, MW, 19:01; 6. Ben Hummel, MW, 19:21; 7. Luke Segraves, Will, 19:34; 9. Grant Yount, MW, 20:16; 10. Edwin Amadeo, WR, 20:46; 12. Aiden Hoffman, WR, 21:00; 14. Joshua Reimer, Miff, 22:05; 15. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 22:18; 16. Michael Royles, WR, 22:37; 17. Andrew Blake, Miff, 22:51; 20. David Royles, WR, 23:04; 21. Benjamin Reimer, Miff, 23:50; 28. Dillon Walter-Ramer, Miff, 29:10; 29. Landen Ryder, WR, 29:54; 31. Matthew Hyder, Miff, 33:20.
Girls
Warrior Run 16, Mifflinburg 47
Warrior Run 15, Williamsport 49
Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 50
Williamsport 20, Mifflinburg 41
Williamsport 16, Midd-West 45
Mifflinburg 5, Midd-West 5 (Miff wins on best finisher tiebreaker)
at Mifflinburg
1. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 22:13; 2. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 22:51; 3. Keiara Shaffer, WR, 23:44; 4. Lillian Wertz, WR, 23:54; 5. Kaylee Swartzlander, Miff, 24:03; 6. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 24:09; 7. Brenna Pick, WR, 24:51; 8. Anna Hartstead, Will, 25:03; 9. Peyton Ranck, WR, 25:08; 10. Sarah Miller, WR, 25:25; 13. Helen Wertz, WR, 25:58; 18. Makenna Walter, Miff, 30:13
