BETHLEHEM — One of the main focal points for Lewisburg’s boys soccer team this postseason is to get off to a fast start every time out.
But does that mean the Green Dragons need to score within the opening two minutes of the game in order to do so?
No, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.
For the second straight game Lewisburg wasted little time getting on the board as Jack Dieffenderfer scored the first of his two goals just 1:52 into the game to help lead the Green Dragons to a 4-0 victory over Notre Dame Green Pond in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal Saturday at Liberty High School.
“It absolutely helps us to get a quick lead. We want to go out and work hard, but it’s not like, ‘Oh, lets go get one in the first two minutes, and if we don’t then we’re done,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell, whose team has trailed just once all season long.
“But (scoring quickly) just has happened that way the last two games, so that has been pleasing (to see) and it can kind of relax us a little bit.”
Lewisburg (20-0) now plays District 3 champion Oley Valley (18-1-1), a 4-0 winner over Devon Prep, in the semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
A penalty kick by Carter Hoover led to Dieffenderfer’s first goal. Hoover’s kick found its way to Anthony Bhangdia, who then flicked it on to Dieffenderfer for a goal inside the left post.
“The ball just dropped perfectly to me, and I just happened to be in the right place and I just tapped it in,” said Dieffenderfer. “I think we started off really strong, which is one of our focal points because we want to get out and score as quickly as possible so we can almost get in the heads of the opposing team.”
Said Kettlewell, “I mean, Jack, along with his skill and knowledge of the game, is just a quick athlete as well. He was just able to put one in there with a hard shot and he didn’t give the keeper a chance.”
Dieffenderfer then found the back of the net 5:30 later as he received a perfect through ball from Ben Liscum for another hard shot into the right side of the net.
“I think that goal really helped us, and it made it harder for (Notre Dame GP) being two goals down at that point,” said Dieffenderfer. “The way we kept on going in the first half, I really just think it helped us through the whole game.”
The Green Dragons weren’t done in the first half, and neither was Dieffenderfer as his pass to Bhangdia resulted in the team’s third goal with 8:08 remaining.
However, a 3-0 lead isn’t exactly insurmountable in soccer. Lewisburg’s rival, Selinsgrove, shown as much in its quarterfinal against Northern York on Saturday as the Seals came back from a 3-0 deficit before falling, 4-3.
Liscum would make the lead insurmountable with an unassisted goal 5:40 into the second half.
“We emphasized at halftime getting that first goal in the first 10-15 minutes of the second half and that would break their backs,” said Liscum. “Anthony had a nice cross in and he just played the second ball. I had a good prep touch and I was able to finish. I was happy.”
Said Kettlewell, “We just saw one of our rivals — Selinsgrove — was losing 3-0 and then they tied it at 3, so we thought (NDGP) could’ve come back. “So I thought four goals (would do it), and I think the boys kind of felt, “All right, we have it and we probably won’t give up four goals.
“So I think that goal kind of relaxed us,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Now it’s on to the semifinals for Lewisburg. And for the seniors, this will be their third trip into the final four.
“I know personally for my class we’ve been in the state semifinals twice, and we lost twice,” said Liscum. “So we know Monday will be a really important preparation day for us. We’re going up against a really good opponent in Oley Valley, who’s been (in the semifinals) as well.
“We’re going to enjoy this win on the way home, but when we get off the bus it’s business again (because) the job’s not done yet,” added Liscum.
PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinalat Liberty High School, BethlehemLewisburg 4, Notre Dame Green Pond 0First half
Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Anthony Bhangdia, 38:08. Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Ben Liscum, 32:41. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Dieffenderfer, 8:08.
Second half
Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 34:20.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 13-0; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 1; NDGP, James Macchia, 9.
