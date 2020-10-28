MILTON – It’s on to the next step for Milton’s boys soccer team, but it won’t be an easy one to take for the young Black Panthers.
Milton is making its second straight trip into the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, and in the quarterfinals the No. 6-seeded Black Panthers (12-4) will face No. 3 Midd-West (12-3-1).
The game will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
“The team is extremely excited to be in the postseason again this year,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “The best way I can describe this team is determined!
“We have a very tough first game, but we believe that we can absolutely play with Midd-West,” added Yoder.
After losing nine seniors off the 2019 team, 2020 was a supposed “rebuilding year” for Milton according to its coach.
“Honestly, this was a bit of a rebuilding year for us after losing nine seniors and replacing them with eight freshmen, so we are very proud of qualifying for districts,” said Yoder. “Nobody on this team really talked about qualifying for districts this year because honestly, I believe the entire team expected to (make districts), which is a huge step for this program.”
An even bigger step would be a win over a tough Midd-West team that has had Milton’s number over the years.
Last year the Black Panthers and the Mustangs met in the district semifinals, which Midd-West won 5-0.
“Regardless of winning or losing on Thursday, this program has already taken the next step in my opinion,” said Yoder. “Midd-West has not only traditionally beat us year in and year out, but they have often beaten us badly.”
Despite the outcome of that game, Yoder and his players are looking forward to the rematch.
“We absolutely love this matchup, although it would have been much nicer to meet them in the semifinals,” said Milton’s coach. “The team’s only goal for Thursday is to play our best game of the year, play with absolutely no fear, and give Midd-West a great game.”
Expected to give Milton fits in Thursday’s game will be Midd-West junior forward Nick Eppley, along with senior center back Stefan Leitzel, senior midfielder Trey Wagner and junior mid Kynn Loss.
Eppley leads the Mustangs with 22 goals and five assists, while Wagner and Loss have six goals apiece and a combined 14 assists.
Defensively, goalkeeper Josh Horst has made 46 saves this year to go along with eight shutouts and a 1.518 goals against average (24 goals allowed).
“Midd-West has a strong program every year and its players always play with aggression and confidence,” said Yoder. “Obviously, center back Leitzel and primary attacker Eppley are our biggest concerns individually.”
Milton will counter with senior forward Carter Lilley, who leads the team with 13 goals and 10 assists, along with junior forward Conner Smith (11g/8a) and freshman forward/mid Evan Yoder (7g/3a).
And in goal for the Black Panthers is senior Tyler Flederbach, who made 97 saves and had five shutouts in his first year playing the position.
“We need our back four and our keeper to have their best games of the year,” said coach Yoder. “We are also relying on three starting freshmen to be able to handle the pressure and actually help us win the game.
“Our entire strategy for the game is that we want to play with supreme confidence and effort. In order to win we need to not get behind early and allow these young men to believe we can win this game,” added Milton’s coach.
And after the game against the Mustangs in last year’s playoffs, Milton’s coach believes his team will be more ready this time around.
“We do think that we match up with them much better than last year but beating them is a mental hurdle that we must overcome at some point,” said coach Yoder. “I think the older players and us coaches gained valuable experience just from playing in that game last year. We are preparing this team to play their best game of the year and we are going to be proud of this team win or lose.
“Soccer is a strange sport and a few bounces in your favor or against can change everything,” he added. “Last year we qualified for districts for the first time in a long time, won a district playoff game (for the first time in an even longer time) and competed well against Midd-West in that game.”
And that loss has only motivated the Black Panthers to not just get to Thursday’s game, but to play better.
“That game only served as motivation to continue to get better and grow, and it also served as fuel for us to experience more success to work hard in the offseason and throughout this season,” said coach Yoder. “A win Thursday would be an unbelievable exciting thing for this team, but it will not define this team or this program because we believe we have the quality players, a culture and a system that will help us be very successful over the next few years.”
