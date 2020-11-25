Lewisburg led all area girls soccer teams by having three of its players named to the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Coaches All-Star First Team.
Ella Reish, a senior forward, was joined on the HAC-I first team by sophomore forward Sophie Kilbride, as well as junior defender Elena Malone.
Reish scored 16 goals and had three assists this past season while Kilbride added three goals and seven assists for the Green Dragons, who also had senior forward Taryn Beers land on the second team.
Also making the HAC-I first team were junior midfielder Peyton Yocum and freshman forward Sarah Fritz from Mifflinburg, which added a second-team selection in sophomore defender Ella Shuck.
In the HAC-II, Milton senior forward Janae Bergey and junior midfielder Leah Walter were both named to the first team, along with Warrior Run senior goalkeeper Kylee Brouse.
Landing on the HAC-II second team were senior defender Hannah Michael, junior midfielder Leah Grow and sophomore forward Maggie Sheets.
In addition, Milton added senior midfielder Crystal Hamilton and junior defender Riley Murray to the HAC-II second team.
All-state honors went to Paige Temple, senior, Bloomsburg; Ellie Rowe, senior, Central Columbia; and Loren Gehret, sophomore, Southern Columbia.
PHAC Coaches All-Star Girls Soccer Team
Division I
First team
Forwards: Sophie Kilbride, sophomore, Lewisburg; Ariana Rich, senior, Midd-West; Sarah Fritz, freshman, Mifflinburg; Lily Poust, senior, Selinsgrove; Sadie Komara, junior, Shamokin; Eryn Swanger, senior, Shikellamy. Midfielders: Ella Reish, senior, Lewisburg; Rylee Shawver, senior, Midd-West; Peyton Yocum, junior, Mifflinburg; Ella McGee, sophomore, Selinsgrove; Jess Smith, senior, Selinsgrove; Wiley Egan, junior, Shikellamy. Defenders: Elena Malone, junior, Lewisburg; Hannah Albert, senior, Montoursville; Annalise Bond, senior, Selinsgrove; Sarah Hoover, junior, Shamokin; Emily Shultz, senior, Shikellamy; Matayah Deitrick, junior, Shikellamy. Goalkeepers: Alivia Ravy, senior, Selinsgrove; Cassi Ronk, sophomore, Shikellamy.
Coach of the Year: Mick Bilger, Shikellamy.
Second team
Forwards: Devon Walker, sophomore, Jersey Shore; Rita Fisher, senior, Jersey Shore; Taryn Beers, senior, Lewisburg; Makenna Dietz, senior, Midd-West; Sydney Shatzer, senior, Selinsgrove; Kailee Helrich, junior, Williamsport. Midfielders: Aubrey Sechrist, senior, Jersey Shore; Natalie Reeder, sophomore, Montoursville; Madison Waugh, junior, Shamokin; Sophia Feathers, sophomore, Shikellamy; Hannah Myers, senior, Williamsport, Mallory Pardoe, junior, Williamsport. Defenders: Madison Maihle, senior, Jersey Shore; Ava Gemberling, senior, Midd-West; Ella Shuck, sophomore, Mifflinburg; Mackenzie Cohick, senior, Montoursville; Elizabeth Diehl, senior, Selinsgrove; Taylor Sees, junior, Shikellamy. Goalkeeper: Elizabeth Fishel, senior, Jersey Shore; Adelia Engel, junior, Williamsport.
Honorable mention: Kylie Kirkendall, senior, Jersey Shore; Averi Maihle, sophomore, Jersey Shore; Chelsea Stanton, senior, Lewisburg; Mikayla Long, sophomore, Lewisburg; Bella Fave, senior, Midd-West; Emma Martin, sophomore, Midd-West; Kristi Benfield, junior, Mifflinburg; Makayla Lohr, senior, Mifflinburg; Peyton Bragalone, sophomore, Montoursville; Anna Baylor, freshman, Montoursville; Alexys Gabrielson, senior, Selinsgrove; Katelynn Stover, senior, Selinsgrove; Olivia Haupt, senior, Shamokin; Emma Kramer, senior, Shamokin; Paige Fausey, sophomore, Shikellamy; Averi Dodge, junior, Shikellamy; Kendall Hennigan, junior, Williamsport; Violet Lindsay, senior, Williamsport.
Division II
First Team
Forwards: Paige Temple, senior, Bloomsburg; Ellie Rowe, senior, Central Columbia; Kayla Keefer, freshman, Central Columbia; Janae Bergey, junior, Milton; Mia Chapman, junior, Mount Carmel; Loren Gehret, sophomore, Southern Columbia. Midfielders: Kelsey Widom, senior, Bloomsburg; Alyx Flick, sophomore, Central Columbia; Cierra Getz, Hughesville; Leah Walter, junior, Milton; Talia Mazzatesta, senior, Mount Carmel; Karly Renn, senior, Southern Columbia. Defenders: Allie Lewis, senior, Bloomsburg; Lindsay Bull, sophomore, Central Columbia; Hailey Poust, sophomore, Hughesville; Lauren Ayres, senior, Mount Carmel; Riley Reed, junior, Southern Columbia. Goalkeepers: Abbey Gerasimoff, senior, Bloomsburg; Kylee Brouse, senior, Warrior Run.
Coach of the Year: Aaron Flook, Bloomsburg.
Second team
Forwards: Ava Billmeyer, freshman, Bloomsburg; Chloe Hoffman, junior, Danville; Emma McGinley, senior, Hughesville; Mackenzie Leitenberger, freshman, Hughesville; Evelyn Cook, junior, Southern Columbia; Maggie Sheets, sophomore, Warrior Run. Midfielders: Madeline Evans, sophomore, Bloomsburg; Kara Thompson, junior, Danville; Gillian Way, senior, Hughesville; Grace Baylor, junior, Loyalsock; Crystal Hamilton, senior, Milton; Leah Grow, junior, Warrior Run. Defenders: Rilee McMahan, junior, Central Columbia; Kendall Thompson, senior, Danville; Grace Boos, senior, Loyalsock; Riley Murray, junior, Milton; Colby Bernhard, junior, Southern Columbia; Hannah Michael, senior, Warrior Run. Goalkeepers: Callie Fish, senior, Danville; Rylie French, junior, Loyalsock.
Honorable Mention: Liz Seamans, senior, Bloomsburg; Lauren Boyer, junior, Bloomsburg; Alaina Humphrey, senior, Central Columbia; Maddie Whitesell, junior, Central Columbia; Olivia Outt, junior, Danville; Grace Everett, freshman, Danville; Sophia Clark, freshman, Hughesville; Kate Fortin, sophomore, Hughesville; Jocelyn Cruz, senior, Loyalsock; Lindsay Snyder, senior, Loyalsock; Mackenzie Lopez, freshman, Milton; Camden Lloyd, junior, Milton; Gabby McGinley, sophomore, Mount Carmel; Rachel Witkoski, sophomore, Mount Carmel; Emma Genners, sophomore, Southern Columbia; Cassidy Savitski, junior, Southern Columbia; Lindsay Trapani, sophomore, Warrior Run; Maddy Ross, junior, Warrior Run.
