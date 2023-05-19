WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport and Shamokin 4x800-meter relay teams were stocked with talent this season, but neither the Millionaires nor the Indians were a match for a pair of teams which showed the District 4 fans that they are the best in the commonwealth.
Lewisburg’s quartet of Micah Zook, Kieran Murray, Jonathan Hess and Thomas Hess and its Shikellamy counterpart, consisting of Ryan Williams, Henry McElroy, Nick Koontz and Tim Gale, not only finished one-two in the final track event Thursday at STA Stadium, but they are now the two fastest 4x800s in the state heading into next weekend’s PIAA Class 3A championships at Shippensburg University.
Warrior Run’s Alex Brown also captured gold on day one, winning the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 1.5 inches.
Also advancing to Saturday’s track finals in Class 3A were Lewisburg’s Haneef Shavers and Tyler Kitchens in the 110-meter hurdles. Both finished among the top eight, with Shavers running 15.38 and Kitchens clocking 15.73, and Lewisburg’s Jeremy Sanchez-Gonzales also advanced to Saturday’s finals with a 11.30 in the 100.
In the field, Milton’s Anthony Wendt qualified with his runner-up finish in the 3A pole vault by hitting the state qualifying standard of 14 feet, 3 inches.
Lewisburg 4x800 anchor Thomas Hess was ecstatic with his team’s clocking.
“We’ve been here before, but we thought there was no shot that we could touch (the school record, held by the 2022 Green Dragons of 7:51.55). Our goal was to run a 7:53,” the senior said.
Hess said, “To be honest (the Braves) were more pulling us.
They are a super, super team. They broke their school record this year by over 10 seconds. They’d never broken 8 (minutes) before, so they are a crazy good team.”
But Hess is not one to sell his own team short.
“The goal for our guys was to keep me in the race,” Hess said. “If I was in the race, we would have an OK shot at winning, although I was not going to guarantee it because Tim (Shikellamy anchor Tim Gale) is a stud.”
But his teammates came through. His brother, sophomore Jonathan, gave him the baton in nearly the identical spot that Gale received his, just ahead of Hess.
The later never trailed, although, he said, “I knew he was there; he was coming for me.”
Thomas Hess said the Green Dragons are glad to be competing in Class 3A, where they have been for the last two years.
“I’m glad we’re in triple-A. If we’re going to compete at the AAA level for the win, it’s better than being in double-A,” he said. “We are really happy to be in triple-A because we like the competition. Sometimes were not very good mot very good and it makes it difficult, but we’re having a good year, so hopefully we can (do well) at states.”
Hess added, “It’s incredible to see District 4 represented with teams like Shik and us.”
He said the race in Shippensburg promises to be another great competition.
It’s going to be a lot of fun and its going to be another good race.’’
Warrior Run’s Brown will make his second trip to states, but first in the long jump. Last year he was a part of a 4x400 team that finished 12th, which Brown said was a thrill.
His 21-1 was not his best. He did a 21-3 this season, but said it might have been a 21-9 had he not been off the board.
“During my beginning jumps, I was feeling a little tense,” the Defender said.
“When I got to the finals, I started to calm down and I started to relax and I was able to jump 21-1,” he said.
The winning jump came on his first attempt in the finals.
“Then my hips started bugging me a lite bit. On my second and third jumps in the finals, they were bugging me a little more, but I was still able to get 21-1.
Heading to Shippensburg he hopes to get a 22-foot jump.
“If I can stay on the board and put some power to my takeoff,” he said.
“I thought I was on the board last week (in the PHAC championship meet), but unfortunately I wasn’t,’’ he said.
District 4 Championships
At Williamsport Area H.S.
Class 2A
Team key: Class 3A, Athens, A; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Lew; Milton, Milt; Selinsgrove, Sel; Shamokin, Sham; Shikellamy, Shik; Williamsport, Will.
Class 2A, Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Can; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, D; East Juniata, EJ; Hughesville, Hu; Loyalsock, Loy; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Montoursville, Mtv; Montgomery, Mtg; Mount Carmel, MC; North Penn, NP; Northwest, NW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Sull; South Williamsport, SW; Troy, Tr; Towanda, To; Warrior Run, WR; Wellsboro, Well; Williamson, Wm; Wyalusing, Wy.
Semifinals
110H: 1. Aiden Huntington, CC, 14.73; 2. Josef Book, EJ, 14.95; 3. Cole Bradley, CC, 14.99; 4. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 15.02; 5. Ben Robinson, Mtg, 15.42; 6. Logan Funderburg, Bl, 15.82; 7. Will Burdett, Loy, 15.83; 8. Blake Shedden, Tr, 16.04.
100: 1 . Jackson Clarke, D, 10.65; 2. Kyle Christenson, SC, 11.11; 3. Arnold Troup, Miff, 11.16; 4. Amir Kemrer, SW, 11.33; 5. Derek Dietz, Nw, 11.42; 6. Spencer Stine, Hu, 11.53; 7. Anthony Lewis, Loy, 11.454; 8. Marco Quiros, Sa 11.55.
Finals
4x800R: 1. Will, , 8:02.70; 2. Hu, 8:08.43; 3. Dj, 8:12.00; 4. Wm, 8:14,17; 5, SC (James Bender, Ethan Rush, Travis Stoker, Edward Zuber), 8:27.79; 6. Nw, 8:31.41; 7. Loy, 8:38.06; 8. MC (Tait Adams,Billy Rishel, Kris Kalbarchick, Ben Miller), 8:39.57.
Javelin: 1. Bronson Krainak, D, 198-8; 2. Tyler Arnold, SC, 195-1; 3. Lincoln Huber, CC, 194-0; 4. Michael Farronato, MC, 168-7; 5. Brody Burleigh, NP, 165-6; 6. Maddi Karns, CC, 164-10; 7. Collin Geise, D, 163-1; 8. Jett Harold, NP, 158-6.
Long jump: 1. Alex Brown, WR, 21-1.50 2. Aiden Gehman, Well, 20-11.5; 3. Colin Loveland, Tr, 20-8.25; 5. Dylan Scheller, SW, 20-6; 5. Nasir Heard, Bl 20-4.25; 6. Hobi Forti, MC, 20-4; 7. Garrett Varano, MC, 20-3.75; 8. Ben Warburton, Tr. 19-10.5.
Shot put: 1. Tyler Arnold, SC, 49-7.75; 2. Miles Aurand, MW, 48-5.25; 3. Maddix Karns, CC, 48-5; 4. Jacob Palfreyman, Wy, 48-2.5; 5. Kory Graham, EJ, 47-8; 6. Carter Hontz, Nw, 47k-4; 7. Rian Eberly, Can 44-2.5; 8. Avery Sens, Tr, 43-7.
Class 3A
Semifinals
100: 1. Chase Morgan, Shik, 10.75; 2. Logan Rodkey, Sel, 11.08; 3. Isaac Schafer-Neitz, Shik, 11.13; 4. Yazhir Slaughter, Will, 11.27; 5. Xzavier Minium, Milt, 11.31; 6. Jason Alderson, Sham, 11.39; 7. Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lew, 11.30; 8. Brodie Herr, JS, 11.48.
110H: 1. Calder Diakite, Will, 15.28; 2. Nick Bellomo, JS, 15.38; 3. Haneef Shavers, Lew, 15.38; 4. Niquis Coleman, Will, 5.50; 5. Tyler Kitchens, Lew, 15.73; 6. Brady Deivert, Sel, 15.74; 7. Luke B. Snyder, Shik, 15.94; 8. Carlos Stuter, Sel, 16.02.
Finals
4x800R: 1. Lew (Micah Zook, Kieran Murray, Jonathan Hess, Thomas Hess), 7:48.30; 2. Shik, 7:51.58; 3. Will, 8:10.21; 4. Sham (Jayden McKeen, Colton Lynch, Noah Kerstetter, Tyler Kerstetter), 8:12.69; 5. JS, 8:21.19; 6. Sel, 8:28.64; 7. Milt (8:45.41.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer, Shik, 14-3; 2. Anthony Wendt, Milt, 14-3; 3. Nick Bellomo, JS, 13-3; 4. Indigo Koch, Will, 12-9; 5. Andy Hallman, Shik, 12-3; 6. Damian Hahn, Sel, 11-9; 7. Ezra Zook, Lew, 11-9; 8. Gavin Freed, Will, 11-9.
Triple jump: 1. Jason Alderson, Sham, 43-8; 2. Xzavier Minium, Milt, 42-6.75; 3. Jayden Packer, Shik, 42-5.25; 4. Rashawn Martin, Shik, 41-10; 5. Jakiha Kline, Will, 41-5.5; 6. Ashton Krall, Milt, 40-11.5; 7. Aiden Everett, Will, 40-10.75; 8. Gavin Bastian, Sel, 40-7.
Discus: 1. Max Maurer, Sel, 145-9; 2. Colin Melhorn, Sel, 145-9; 3. Eric Zalar, Sham, 142-11; 4. Blake Hockenbroch, Sham, 140-1; 5. Nick Bradigan, Shik 131-10; 6. Ethan Turber, Shik, 129-2; 7. Peter Bellomo, JS, 125-11; 8. Jacob Gose, Lew, 121-05.
High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl, Sham, 6-3; 2. Joel Langdon, Milt, 6-3; 3. Anthony Wendt, Milt, 5-11; 4. (tie) Carter Stackhouse, JS, William McGeehan Will, 5-9, 6. Mason Dietrich, Shik, 5-9; 7. (tie). Ryder Zulkowski, Sham; Cynsere Coney, Will, 5-9.
