WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport and Shamokin 4x800-meter relay teams were stocked with talent this season, but neither the Millionaires nor the Indians were a match for a pair of teams which showed the District 4 fans that they are the best in the commonwealth.

Lewisburg’s quartet of Micah Zook, Kieran Murray, Jonathan Hess and Thomas Hess and its Shikellamy counterpart, consisting of Ryan Williams, Henry McElroy, Nick Koontz and Tim Gale, not only finished one-two in the final track event Thursday at STA Stadium, but they are now the two fastest 4x800s in the state heading into next weekend’s PIAA Class 3A championships at Shippensburg University.

