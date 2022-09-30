TURBOTVILLE — Girls just want to have fun, and the rule definitely applies to the Milton Lady Black Panthers soccer team.
Milton’s players were certainly jubilant on Thursday following their 2-0 Heartland-II victory over Warrior Run at Defenders Stadium.
Junior forward Mackenzie Lopez helped make it a good time when she scored both of Milton’s goals in the shutout win.
“First, I think we came out a little flat, and then we just had to pick up the energy,” said Lopez. “We just realized that we’re just here to have fun, and when we have fun, we play very well together.”
The win was the third straight for Milton (7-3 overall), but the result was a much easier one than the team’s 3-2 victory over Loyalsock on Tuesday.
“We really needed that (win). We came into this game knowing Warrior Run is a super tough team, and well improved over the last couple of years,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “We knew we had a fight on our hands, and the way we’ve been playing the past couple of games I was a little uncertain on what was going to show up on the field (for us).
“(The performance) wasn’t great, yet, but, man, we’re finally starting to come back to life, and I started seeing what I saw at the beginning of the season for us,” Harris added.
Things definitely looked up for the Black Panthers when Lopez scored off a Maddie Zeiber corner kick just 4:54 into the game.
Lopez, who was stationed by the far post, jumped in the air to get Zeiber’s kick and used the side of her right foot to get the ball into the net.
“I think that goal was really big, and we worked very well together to get that in and get one in right off the bat,” said Lopez. “We wanted to show that we belonged on this field just as much as (Warrior Run) does.
“Maddie does very well with those corners, and we practice them all of the time,” Lopez added. “Sammy (Roarty) is really good with headers, and I’m just there to finish and see the play.”
But unbeknownst to Harris, Lopez and the rest of the Black Panthers, that would be the only goal scored for the next 67 minutes despite numerous scoring chances by both teams.
And it resulted in some uneasy feelings for Milton’s coach.
“It makes you panic a little bit. At one point I turned around and said to the bench, ‘Boy, it would really be nice to get another one here soon, and not long after I said that we scored (again),” said Harris.
“Getting the one in early set the tone for us and it kind of takes the pressure off you, but that pressure was building back on because you could feel the momentum switching a little bit there.”
Following that first goal, Warrior Run (5-7) out-played Milton the remainder of the first half and the Defenders came close to knotting up the score several times.
“We had some opportunities to put the ball away, but we didn’t,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “I think that goal stunned the girls a little bit, but we recovered, and we kept battling but we just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net tonight.”
Two minutes into the second half Amara Beiber nearly tied the game for Warrior Run off a corner kick, but Milton goalkeeper Morgan Reiner made a huge diving save to her left to keep it out of the net.
The stop led to a series of corner kicks by the Defenders, none of which made its way in thanks to Reiner.
The Black Panthers then went back on the attack, and after a couple of good looks at the goal by Lopez, including one of her shots caroming off the left post, the captain finally hit paydirt once again by scoring off a long pass from Roarty with 13:04 remaining in regulation.
“We practice long balls going through, 1-2, and we just do it all game long. We just finally saw (the opportunity), and we got (another) one in,” said Lopez. “The past two years Warrior Run has been a very even team with us, and they are always a fight, but, yeah, I did expect a very even game.”
Reiner led the defensive effort for Milton, and she finished with 13 saves to get the clean sheet. Her counterpart, Warrior Run’s Chloe Burden, made eight saves in the contest.
“We got flat for a long time where the tides turned and Warrior Run started ramming the ball down our throat, and thank God Mo was coming up big in goal for us, because Warrior Run was ripping some good shots and Mo was coming up with some nice saves for us.
Milton will go for its fourth win in row when the team hosts Central Mountain at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run is next at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 2, Warrior Run 0
at Warrior Run
First half
Milt-Mackenzie Lopez, assist Maddie Zeiber (corner kick), 35:06.
Second half
Milt-Lopez, assist Sammy Roarty, 13:04.
Shots: WR, 19-18; Corner kicks: Milton, 4-1; Saves: Milton (Morgan Reiner), 13; WR (Chloe Burden), 8.
