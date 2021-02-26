BETHLEHEM – The Patriot League has announced expanded fields for the 2021 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. The men’s championship field will now include all 10 member institutions while the women’s field will include the nine available basketball programs.
The championship remains contingent on the League and its member institutions being able to conduct competition in ways that protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staffs and their communities.
“From the time the League first modeled the basketball season last fall, we have been committed to a process of continual evaluation and adaptation,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “The decision to modify the championships is in line with that commitment, and it is exciting to be in a position to offer increased access and opportunity. As the season progressed, it was clear that due to the disparity in the number of games played across the League, determining access to a reduced championship field would result in outcomes that only compounded the pressures and challenges of the season. Expanding the championships to include all available teams and adjusting the seeding criteria accordingly is both logical and thoughtful.”
Given the decision to expand the championships, the seeding and tiebreaking processes have been adjusted. The three mini-conference winners will still be seeded from one through three based on their overall Patriot League winning percentage. The remaining teams in the men’s and women’s fields will now be seeded based on their overall Patriot League winning percentage. The prior seeding model granted seeds four through six to the second-place mini-conference finishers. Complete seeding and tiebreaking procedures are available by visiting the Patriot League’s official website – www.patriotleague.org.
The expansion of both tournaments also moves the start date, as men’s first-round action will now begin on Wednesday, with the women’s first-round beginning on Thursday. On the men’s side, the No. 7 seed will host the No. 10 seed, while the No. 8 seed will welcome the No. 9 seed. In women’s first-round play the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed. All three first-round games will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Men’s quarterfinal-round play continues on Saturday, March 6, while the women’s quarterfinal-round is scheduled for Sunday, March 7 with all games available on ESPN+. The men’s semifinal round takes place on Wednesday, March 10 with both games on CBS Sports Network. The women’s semifinals are the next day on Thursday, March 11 on ESPN+. The 2021 PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships are scheduled for Sunday, March 14 on CBS Sports Network. Live coverage of the men’s game begins at noon, with the women’s title game set for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
