Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 3
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Peyton Yocum scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as Mifflinburg blanked Warrior Run Saturday in Turbotville
Both of Yocum’s tallies were assisted by Sarah Fritz, and Yocum assisted on a Friz goal. Hannah Beachy also had a helper in Fritz’ goal.
Addisyn Ohnmeiss had nine saves in goal for the Defenders.
Both teams are back in action today. Mifflinburg hosts Montoursville while the Defenders host Southern Columbia.
Mifflinburg 3, Warrior Run 0Saturday at Warrior Run2nd half:
(M) Peyton Yocum, assist Sarah Fritz, 43:46; (M) Fritz, assist Yocum and Hannah Beachy, 64:22; (M) Yocum, assist Fritz, 71:19.
Shots:
Mifflinburg 12, Warrior Run 4.
Corners:
Mifflinburg 4, Warrior Run 0.
Saves:
Mifflinburg 4 (Kristi Benfield); Warrior Run 9 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss) 9.
Milton 4
North Pocono 0
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — Mackenzie Lopez and Janae Bergey each tallied a pair of goals as Milton topped North Pocono on the road Saturday in girls soccer action.
Leah Walter had a pair of assists and Bergey and Ryen Roush also had helpers.
Mo Reiner had eight saves in goal for the Black Panthers, who are back in action Monday night at Danville.
Southern Columbia 2
Lewisburg 1
CATAWISSA — Maddie Still scored a second-half goal, but it wasn’t enough to rally past Southern Columbia Saturday in Catawissa.
Loren Gehret scored both goals for the Tigers.
Lewisburg outshot the Tigers, 6-4.
The Green Dragons are back in action today at Shikellamy.
Southern Columbia 2 , Lewisburg 1Saturday at Southern Columbia1st half:
(SC) Loren Gehret, assist Summer Tillett, 30:37.
2nd half:
(SC) Gehret, unassisted, 29:49; (L) Maddie Still, unassisted, 14:05.
Shots:
Lewisburg 6, SC 4
Corners:
Southern Columbia 5, Lewisburg 1
Saves:
Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Palacz); Lewisburg 2 (Izzy Wood).
Boys soccer
Midd-West Boosters Tournament
Mifflinburg 1
Jersey Shore 0
Midd-West 5
Mifflinburg 0
MIDDLEBURG — Kellen Beck scored on an assist from Diego Herrera as Mifflinburg topped Jersey Shore Saturday in the first round of the Midd-West Boosters Tournament.
The hosts won the title with a 5-0 win over Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats are back in action Tuesday at Danville.
SemifinalMifflinburg 1, Jersey Shore 01st half:
(M) Kellen Beck, assist Diego Herrera, 34:00.
Shots:
JS 6, Mifflinburg 4
Corners:
JS 6, Mifflinburg 3
Saves:
Mifflinburg 8 (Gabe Greb); Jersey Shore 4 (Gage Thomas).
Championship gameMidd-West 5, Mifflinburg 01st half:
(MW) Noah Romig, assist Owen Solomon, 14:05; (MW) Stahl, unassisted, 38:35.
2nd half:
(MW) Eppley, unassisted, 5:24; (MW) Solomon, assist Romig, 21:57; (MW) Zander Hackenberg, assist Andrew Abate, 39:31
Shots:
MW 16, Mifflinburg 0
Corners:
MW 10, Mifflinburg 0
Saves:
Mifflinburg 11 (Greb); Midd-West 0.
Danville 3
Warrior Run 0
DANVILLE — The Defenders fell on the road Saturday.
Warrior Run hosts Southern Columbia on Tuesday.
Golf
Lewisburg Invitational
LEWISBURG — Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb and Lewisburg Nick Mahoney claimed the titles Saturday at the Lewisburg Invitational, staged at the Bucknell Golf Club.
Rabb shot a 73, six shots clear of Catilyn Schall, of Jersey Shore. Lewisburg’s Ava Markunas was tied in fifth with an 86. Lewisburg’s Tori Vonderheid also had a top-10 finish.
Mahoney fired a 75, two shots clear of Julian Kraniak, of Midd-West. Lewisburg’s Sean Kelly tied for third with an 80.
Lewisburg InvitationalSaturday at Bucknell Country ClubPar 70Boys:
1. Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 74; 2. Julian Kraniak, Midd-West, 76; 3. tie, Mikey Felty, Selinsgrove and Sean Kelly, Lewisburg, 80; 5. tie, Cameron Francis, Montoursville and Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg, 82; 7. tie, Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain and Sam Wetmiller, Selinsgrove, 84; 9. tie, Cole Duffy, Danville and Connor Kozick, Danville, 86.
Girls:
1. Hannah Raab, Warrior Run, 73; 2. Caitlyn Schall, Jersey Shore, 79; 3. Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin, 84; 4. Mia Patterson, Loyalsock, 85; 5. tie, Grace Shaible, Loyalsock, and Ava Markunas, Lewisburg, 86; 7. Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 90; 8. Lynsie Troutman, Shikellamy, 102; 9. Tori Vonderheid, Lewisburg, 108; 10. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 123.
Field hockey
Crestwood 4
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG — Crestwood jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on to defeat Lewisburg 4-2 Saturday at the Pawling Complex in Lewisburg.
Scoring goals for Lewisburg (1-2) was Rylee Dyroff and Siena Brazier. Avery Mast assisted on Brazier’s goal.
Lewisburg is back in action Monday at Bloomsburg.
Crestwood 4, Lewisburg 2
Saturday at Lewisburg
Scoring
2nd quarter: (C) Aubrey Macri, unasssisted, 9:00
3rd quarter: (C) Gabby Ambosie, unassisted, 14:50; (C) Macri, assist Emily DelVecchio, 10:50
4th quarter: (C) Ambosie, assist Emma Guydish, 7:59; (L) Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 6:57; (L) Siena Brazier, assist Avery Mast, 1:50
Shots: Crestwood 11, Lewisburg 5
Corners: Crestwood 6, Lewisburg 5
Saves: Lewisburg 7, Crestwood 3
Red Lion Tournament
Red Lion 5
Mifflinburg 1
Mifflin County 4
Mifflinburg 1
RED LION — The Wildcats fell twice Saturday at the Red Lion Tournament.
Cadeigh Holohan scored on an assist from Sarah Harter against Red Lion and Olivia Beck rattled the cage against Mifflin County.
Mifflinburg is back in action Tuesday at Shikellamy.
Red Lion 5, Mifflinburg 1
1st quarter: (RL) Hannah Downs, unassisted, 12:42; (RL) Hailey Johnson, assist Downs, 8:20; (RL) Johnson, unassisted, 6:51.
2nd quarter: (RL) Johnson, assist Downs, 10:06.
3rd quarter: (RL) Downs, unassisted, 13:27; (M) Cadeigh Holohan, assist Sarah Harter, 10:58.
Shots: RL 12, Mifflinburg 6
Corners: RL 13, Mifflinburg 3
Saves: Mifflinburg 7; Red Lion 5.
Mifflin County 4, Mifflinburg 1
1st quarter: (MC) Haley Sheets, unassisted, 10:52
3rd quarter: (MC) Sheets, unassisted, 4:49
4th quarter: (MC) Sheets, unassisted, 12:29; (MC) Sheets, unassisted, 11:18; (M) Olivia Beck, unassisted, 9:03.
Shots: MC 14, Mifflinburg 10
Corners: Mifflinburg 9, MC 5
Saves: Mifflinburg 8; Mifflin County 5.
Tennis
Hughesville 5
Lewisburg 0
HUGHESVILLE — The Green Dragons fell at Lewisburg and are now 2-4 on the season.
Hughesville 5, Lewisburg 0
Saturday at Hughesville
Singles
No. 1: Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-0, 6-1
No. 2: Gina Budman (H) def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-2, 6-2
No. 3: Destini Flowers (H) def. Kaitlyn Fessler, 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1: Daylan Randall/Breanna Bobak (H) def. Grace Gruckhart/Kassie McTammany, 6-4, 6-3
No. 2: Annaka Bruder/Sarah Buck (H) def. Sonja Johnson/Jenneye Pointer, injury
