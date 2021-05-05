MILTON — The 2021 season has been all about Milton coach Maggie Gola trying to find the right pieces for the puzzle that is her young Black Panthers squad.
Game by game Milton is getting closer to putting it all together, but as Selinsgrove proved in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I contest the Black Panthers still have a lot of work to do.
Selinsgrove batted around in the first two innings to score all of its runs before taking a 13-0, five-inning victory over Milton.
“We started the game pretty rough, however I was happy with our at-bats. We put the ball in play a lot more than we have been,” said Gola. “Our fielding came together later in the game and I wish we would’ve started the game a little bit stronger, but we’re coming along one game (at a time).”
Against Milton starting pitcher Alivia Winder, a freshman, Selinsgrove scored eight runs in the first inning. A two-run triple by Allison Beddall and a three-run, inside-the-park home run from Cassidy Shay highlighted the inning.
A leadoff home run by Beddall in the top of the second inning chased Winder from the game.
Gola then put fellow freshman Adrianna Allabach in to pitch, and she would allow four more runs in the inning as Selinsgrove’s winning pitcher Sophia Ramer helped her own cause with an RBI double.
But after that inning, Milton (0-11, 0-8 HAC-I) wouldn’t allow another run to cross the plate.
“That is very encouraging for the girls to do that, and I think that’s the pick-me-up that they needed,” said Gola. “Every game we get better, and every game we’re making little more (strides).”
The switch to Allabach was just what Milton needed.
“Definitely, I think one of the components was speed. Changing it up with Adrianna (with her being a little bit slower) will throw the other team off and hopefully (keep them) from hitting those little blooper balls,” said Gola. “Alivia is doing a really great job, but today she struggled hitting her spots. Everybody has their bad days, and today was one of hers.”
Milton next plays Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Gola hopes that her team can start that game the way they ended Tuesday’s contest.
Regardless, Milton’s coach believes her team is heading in the right direction.
“Against Jersey Shore (last week) we played them very well and we only lost 6-2, and in our last game against Mifflinburg we played all seven innings. We’re at least getting a lot of innings, which is giving the girls more at-bats,” said Gola. “That means the girls are putting more balls in play, and I really think that they are getting in the groove of (playing in) a traditional softball game.
“Hopefully, we put all the puzzle pieces together here (and get a win) before the end of the year,” added Milton’s coach. “Hopefully the way we finished the game against Selinsgrove (is the way we start against Midd-West), and we should have a pretty good game.”
Selinsgrove 13, Milton 0 (5 innings)at Milton
