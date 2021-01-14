TURBOTVILLE — On the strength of four pins and a major decision, Warrior Run jumped out to a huge lead en route to taking a 58-17 nonleague win over Towanda on Thursday.
Pins from Anson Rouch (113), Kaden Majcher (120), Isaac Butler (132) and Landan Kurtz (145), combined with Nathan Michael’s 14-6 major decision at 138 and a forfeit at 126 resulted in a 35-0 lead for the Defenders (1-1) after just the sixth bout.
The other four wins on the night for Warrior Run also came on pins. Getting those falls were Kalen Ritenour (160), Taylor Wise (172), Ethan Litchard (189) and Caleb Long (285).
Warrior Run 58, Towanda 17at Warrior Run113:
Anson Rouch (WR) pinned John Parker, 4:27.
120:
Kaden Majcher (WR) pinned Mykee Nowell, 3:31.
126:
Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
132:
Isaac Butler (WR) pinned Joseph Vanderpool, 5:21.
138:
Nathan Michael (WR) maj. dec. Dillon Gallagher, 14-6.
145:
Landan Kurtz (WR) pinned Garrett Chapman, 3:56.
152:
Evan Johnson (T) tech. fall Tanner Confair, 15-0, 2:52.
160:
Kalen Ritenour (WR) pinned Brandon Lantz, 1:50.
172:
Taylor Wise (WR) pinned Zayne McPeak, 1:34.
189:
Ethan Litchard (WR) pinned Spencer Jennings, :36.
215:
Clay Watkins (T) pinned Austin Witmer, :51.
285:
Caleb Long (WR) pinned Alexander Perez, 3:47.
106:
Dalton Lunn (T) won by forfeit.
Milton 59
Loyalsock 6
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Kyler Crawford (145) and Paul Rohland (285) both got pins as Milton cruised to victory in HAC-II action Thursday at Loyalsock.
Milton is now 3-0 and will host Shamokin Saturday.
Other scores:
Montoursville 62, Midd-West 12 Selinsgrove 58, Danville 18 Montgomery 32, Benton 31
Boys basketball
Lewisburg 32
Selinsgrove 21
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons won the defensive battle versus the Seals behind two players scoring in double figures for Lewisburg in the Heartland-I matchup.
Jake Hernandez scored 14 points and Joey Martin had 11 to lead Lewisburg, which next plays Danville at home Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 32, Selinsgrove 21at LewisburgScore by quarters
Selinsgrove 6 2 6 7 — 21 Lewisburg 9 6 7 10 — 32
Selinsgrove 21
Brett Foor 3 0-0 8; Blake Haddon 0 0-0 0; Ethan Harris 1 2-2 4; Isaiah Ulrich 2 0-0 6; Ryan Reich 0 0-0 0; Theo Feiler 0 0-2 0; Randy Richter 1 0-0 3; Spencer George 0 0-1 0.
Totals:
7 2-5 21.
3-point goals:
Foor 2, Ulrich 2, Richter.
Lewisburg (3-1) 32
Dante Sims 0 0-0 0; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Jake Hernandez 4 5-7 14; Joey Martin 5 0-1 11; Cam Michaels 0 0-1 0; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Kaden Magyar 1 0-0 3; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
12 5-9 32.
3-point goals:
Hernandez, Martin, Magyar.
Montgomery 52
Meadowbrook Chr. 42
MONTGOMERY — Despite a game-high 24 points from Ashton Canelo, the Lions fell short of the Red Raiders in the nonleague matchup.
Montgomery 52, Meadowbrook Chr. 42at MontgomeryScore by quarters
Meadowbrook 9 16 5 12 — 42 Montgomery 10 17 19 6 — 52
Meadowbrook 42
Evan Young 4 1-4 9; Ashton Canelo 10 4-12 24; Jacob Reed 1 0-2 2; Michael Smith 1 1-2 3; Jacob Bair 1 0-0 2; Elijah Cruz 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
18 6-20 42.
3-point goals:
None.
Montgomery 52
Logan Almeda 7 2-4 19; Jacob Uher 0 2-4 2; Maurice Walters 6 2-6 14; Noah Gearhart 1 0-0 2; Coltin Hans 2 0-0 4; Austin Kuhn 4 0-0 11.
Totals:
20 6-14 52.
3-point goals:
Almeda 3, Kuhn 3.
Swimming
Lewisburg splits with Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Kimberly Shannon, Delaney Humphrey and Alexandra Decker were all four-event winners as Lewisburg earned a split with Bloomsburg in the HAC meet at Bloomsburg Area Middle School.
Shannon, Humphrey, Decker and Jewels Hepner all led the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams to victory for Lewisburg (2-1), which took a 90-57 win over Bloomsburg.
Individually, Shannon won the 200 free (2:06.15) and 500 free (5:40.73), Humphrey took the 200 IM (2:23.29) and the 100 fly (1:07.12) and Decker won the 50 free (26.77) and 100 breast (1:14.48). Hepner also won the 100 free (57.58) for the Green Dragons.
On the boys side, an 89-40 victory by the Panthers, the lone win for the Green Dragons (1-2) came from the 200 free relay team of Braden Davis, Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis and Mitchell Malusis in 1:46.43.
BoysBloomsburg 89, Lewisburg 40At Bloomsburg200 medley relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Ahmed Elbetagy, Bryant LaCroix, Colten Bennett, Josh Woodley), 1:49.93. 200 free: 1. Woodley (B), 2:06.28; 2. Ryan Hauer (B). 200 IM: 1. Bennett (B), 2:01.46; 2. Mason Ordonez (L). 50 free: 1. Elbetagy (B), 21.60; 2. Mitchell Malusis (L); 3. Braden Davis (L). 100 fly: 1. LaCroix (B), 52.04; 2. Malusis (L). 100 free: 1. Elbetagy (B), 54.43; 2. Woodley (B); 3. Davis (L). 500 free: 1. Hauer (B), 5:55.19; 2. Kadin Sutherland (B). 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (B. Davis, Ordonez, Kieran Davis, Malusis), 1:46.43. 100 back: 1. LaCroix (B), 52.80; 2. Ordonez (L); 3. Ethan Rush (B). 100 breast: 1. Bennett (B), 1:02.19; 2. K. Davis (L). 400 free relay:
1. Bloomsburg (Hauer, Bennett, Rush, LaCroix), 4:16.10.
GirlsLewisburg 90, Bloomsburg 57At Bloomsburg200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Kimberly Shannon, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Jewels Hepner), 2:00.15. 200 free: 1. Shannon (L), 2:06.15; 2. Trinity Neff (B); 3. Molly Gill (L). 200 IM: 1. Humphrey (L), 2:23.29; 2. Campbell Reck (B); 3. Adrianna Howell (B). 50 free: 1. Decker (L), 26.77; 2. Valeria Riley (L); 3. Bella Luxardo (B). 100 fly: 1. Humphrey (L), 1:07.12; 2. Riley (L); 3. Howell (B). 100 free: 1. Hepner (L), 57.58; 2. Luxardo (B); 3. Ryleigh Faust (L). 500 free: 1. Shannon (L), 5:40.73; 2. Neff (B); Zoey Sutherland (B). 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Hepner, Decker, Humphrey, Shannon), 1:50.19. 100 back: 1. Reck (B), 1:07.56; 2. Hepner (L); 3. Carina Pavlov (L). 100 breast: 1. Decker (L), 1:14.48; 2. Gill (L); 3. Megan Anderson (B). 400 free relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Neff, Sutherland, Callie Maclay, Howell), 4:47.75.
