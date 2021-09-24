MIDDLEBURG — Aside from self-inflicted wounds, notably 13 first-half penalties, Lewisburg had no trouble at Midd-West Friday in Heartland Athletic Conference-II action as the Green Dragons scored on their first six possessions and rolled to a 62-6 victory in Middleburg.
Lewisburg improved to 1-3, 1-1 HAC-II. Midd-West fell to 0-5, 0-4 HAC-II.
Ethan Dominick rushed for two touchdowns, both six yards, and both in the first quarter. Dominick also hauled in a 30-yard reception from Wade Young. Cam Michaels had a 27-yard touchdown reception from Young and returned a punt 55 yards for another score. Charles Landis caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Young as Lewisburg carried a 41-0 lead into the half.
Owen Ordonez scored on a 61-yard kickoff return, Zander Walter rushed in from the one and Jeremiah Davis rattled off a 53-yard scoring run to cap the Dragons' scoring.
Young finished 9-12 for 183 yards and the two touchdowns.
After struggling to get its rush attack on track through the first three games, Lewisburg had no trouble running against the Mustangs. Young was sharp in the pass game as well. Lewisburg was simply too much for the smaller Mustangs. The Green Dragons were too big, too fast and too explosive for Midd-West.
Jack Blough picked off Midd-West's Christian Regester and returned it 31 yards to the one yard line, where Walter had no trouble finding the end zone.
Midd-West's lone score came in the third quarter when quarterback Christian Regester hooked up with Cory Weiand for a nice 9-yard pitch and catch.
Lewisburg is at Central Columbia next week. Midd-West travels to North Penn-Mansfield.
Lewisburg 62, Midd-West 6
at Midd-West
Lewisburg 22 19 14 7 - 62
Midd-West 0 0 6 0 - 6
Scoring
1st quarter
L - Ethan Dominick 6 run, Zachary Kreisher PAT, 7-0, 7:28
L - Dominick 6 run, Kreisher PAT, 14-0, 6:32
L - Dominick 30 reception from Wade Young, Dominick 2-point rush, 22-0, 1:10
2nd quarter
L - Cam Michaels 27 reception from Young, PAT failed, 28-0, 8:47
L - Charles Landis 12 reception from Young, PAT failed, 34-0, 5:04
L - Michaels 55 punt return, Cohen Hoover PAT, 41-0, 2:52
3rd quarter
MW - Corey Reinard 9 reception from Christian Regester, PAT failed, 41-6, 6:08
L - Owen Ordonez 61 kick return, Hoover PAT, 48-6, 5:54
L - Zander Walter 1 run, Hoover PAT, 55-6, 3:27
4th quarter
L - Jeremiah Davis 53 run, Hoover PAT, 62-6, 7:06
TEAM STATISTICS
Lew MW
1st downs 8 6
Rushes-yds 25-168 32-87
Passing yds 183 63
Passing 9-12-0 7-13-1
Fumbles-lost 2-2 6-3
Penalties-yds 15-95 4-42
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Lew: Ethan Dominick 8-42, 2TD; Cam Michaels 1-3; Jeremiah Davis 5-66 TD; Team 1(-10), Wade Young 1-6; Zander Walter 1-1, TD; Charles Landis 1-7; Midd-West: Austin Dorman 6-18; Ethan Schlief 17-43; Christian Regester 6-32; Team 2(-11); Everest Wilson 1(-1); Kaden Peters 2(-5)
Passing: Lewisburg: Wade Young 9-12-0, 183 yards, 2TD; Midd-West: Christian Regester 5-10-1, 36 yards, TD; Colby Brower 2-3, 27 yards
Receiving: Lewisburg: Michaels 1-27, TD; Owen Ordonez 2-37; Dominick 2-55, TD; Landis 2-37, TD; Devin Bodden 2-29; Midd-West Dorman 1-4; James Troup 1-3; Corey Reinard 3-39, TD; Cory Weiand 2-27
INT: Jack Blough
