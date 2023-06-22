Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 52 25 .675 _ Baltimore 45 28 .616 5 New York 41 33 .554 9½ Toronto 41 35 .539 10½ Boston 39 36 .520 12
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 38 .493 _ Cleveland 35 38 .479 1 Detroit 32 41 .438 4 Chicago 32 44 .421 5½ Kansas City 20 54 .270 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 46 28 .622 _ Houston 41 34 .547 5½ Los Angeles 41 35 .539 6 Seattle 35 37 .486 10 Oakland 19 57 .250 28
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 47 26 .644 _ Miami 42 33 .560 6 Philadelphia 38 35 .521 9 New York 34 40 .459 13½ Washington 28 45 .384 19
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 40 35 .533 _ Milwaukee 38 36 .514 1½ Chicago 36 38 .486 3½ Pittsburgh 34 39 .466 5 St. Louis 31 44 .413 9
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 45 30 .600 _ San Francisco 42 32 .568 2½ Los Angeles 41 33 .554 3½ San Diego 35 39 .473 9½ Colorado 29 48 .377 17
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0 Toronto 2, Miami 0 N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1 Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings Boston 10, Minnesota 4 Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6 L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3 Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2 Detroit 9, Kansas City 4 Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8 N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2 Cleveland 7, Oakland 6 Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3 L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Garza 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Sears 1-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (Cuas 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (Woo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Toronto 2, Miami 0 Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0 St. Louis 9, Washington 3 Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6 Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5 San Francisco 4, San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3 Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3 Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3 Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1 Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 3, St. Louis 0 L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0 San Francisco 4, San Diego 2 Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 1:05 p.m. Atlanta (Elder 5-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-5), 1:05 p.m. San Diego (Snell 3-6) at San Francisco (Wood 2-1), 3:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3) at Miami (Garrett 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 1 4 43 30 16 Nashville 10 4 5 35 28 14 New England 9 3 6 33 31 22 Philadelphia 9 5 4 31 30 19 Atlanta 7 4 8 29 37 31 Columbus 8 6 4 28 36 26 Orlando City 7 5 6 27 25 22 CF Montréal 8 9 1 25 20 27 D.C. United 6 8 5 23 26 26 Charlotte FC 6 8 5 23 27 35 New York City FC 4 7 8 20 20 25 New York 4 6 8 20 13 18 Toronto FC 3 6 10 19 17 24 Chicago 3 6 8 17 22 27 Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 7 2 29 35 23 Los Angeles FC 8 3 5 29 25 16 Seattle 8 6 4 28 24 17 San Jose 7 5 6 27 21 20 FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 21 19 Real Salt Lake 7 7 5 26 23 29 Houston 7 7 3 24 20 21 Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21 Portland 5 7 6 21 20 24 Sporting Kansas City 5 9 5 20 21 27 Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22 Austin FC 5 8 4 19 18 27 LA Galaxy 3 9 4 13 14 27 Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, June 14
Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Saturday, June 17
Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1 New England 3, Orlando City 1 Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1 Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1 Portland 0, San Jose 0, tie
Wednesday, June 21
New York City FC 2, Atlanta 2, tie Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 0 CF Montréal 1, Nashville 0 Charlotte FC 2, New York 2, tie Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m. New England at Minnesota ppd. Real Salt Lake 3, Saint Louis City SC 1 FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
