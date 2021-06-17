LEWISBURG — Three players from Lewisburg and two from Mifflinburg were selected to the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League 2021 All-Star Team in a recent vote by the league’s head coaches.
Headlining the list is Mifflinburg senior midfielder John Darrup, who was the only unanimous first-team selection.
Darrup, who was named to the US Lacrosse’s All-American squad last week, was one of the area’s scoring leaders this past season with 47 goals and 19 assists. Darrup also totaled 122 groundballs and caused 35 turnovers for the Wildcats.
“Being the only unanimous first-team selection for CSLL All-Stars is not only is a great way for John to cap this year, but also his high school lacrosse career,” said Mifflinburg coach Chris Darrup. “John has helped carry the Mifflinburg lacrosse program beginning with his freshman year despite a consistently limited number of teammates.”
Joining Darrup on the first team is senior defender Lawson Gramly. In addition, sophomore attack Noah Rodichok and sophomore goalkeeper Elijah Brouse both landed on the second team.
“I am hopeful that other members of this year’s team and other high schoolers as well as younger players will follow John’s example of hard work and dedication by making themselves, their team and our program better,” said coach Darrup. “We look forward to increasing the number of athletes playing lacrosse as well as their commitment and skill level (next year).”
For Lewisburg, junior Matt Spaulding, junior defender Owen Ordonez and junior longstick midfielder Joey Martin all made the first team.
“The three first teamers are all very deserving and I think Spaulding should have been considered POY if we had one, along with Joey Martin as LSM POY and Owen Ordonez as Defensive POY,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “Those three were consistent game in and game out for us this year.”
Spaulding totaled 40 goals and 31 assists this season for the District 4 champion Green Dragons, plus Martin gobbled up 83 ground balls along with getting a goal and five assists.
Along with those three, junior attacks Alex Koontz (40 goals, 17 assists) and Rowen Martin (18 goals, 13 assists) landed on the second team along with junior midfielder Collin Starr (30 goals, 15 assists) and junior goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey (157 saves, .600 save percentage).
“I feel Koontz should have been on the first team, and I also feel Bailey should have been first team as well. Jimmy’s save percentage was over .600 and his goals against average was below 10 and he came up huge for us in several tight games,” said Vaji.
“I feel the selections can only motivate all of our players for next year to maintain their first-team recognition, and for the others to strive to be considered first team or some type of all-star next season.
Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League
2021 All-Star Team
First Team
Attack: Shea Chapman, Bellefonte; Seth Chapman, Bellefonte; Kevin Dempsey, Danville. Midfielders: John Darrup, Mifflinburg; Matt Spaulding, Lewisburg; Gabe Moyer, Bellefonte. Defenders: Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg; Jordan Chambers, Danville; Lawson Gramly, Mifflinburg. Faceoff specialist: Vanden Heuvel, Danville. Longstick midfielder: Joey Martin, Lewisburg. Goalkeepers: Gavin Crumb, Danville; Trevor Mauk, Bellefonte.
Second Team
Attack: Alex Koontz, Lewisburg; Noah Rodichok, Mifflinburg; Rowen Martin, Lewisburg. Midfielders: Ty Stauffer, Danville; Kyle Vanden Heuvel, Danville; Collin Starr, Lewisburg. Midfielders: Dustin Bowles, Mifflin County; Eli Strausser, Danville; Declan Alkens, Danville. Faceoff specialist: Tyler Putnam, Bellefonte. Longstick midfielder: Jax Foresman, Danville. Goalkeepers: Elijah Brouse, Mifflinburg; Jimmy Bailey, Lewisburg.
Third Team
Attack: Gabe Petrus, Danville. Midfielders: Trent Shade, Mifflin County; Blake Shemory, Mifflinburg; Kyler Everly, Mifflin County; Aaryan Chopra, Danville. Midfielders: AJ French, Mifflin County; Jacob Stine, Mifflinburg. Faceoff specialist: Shade, Mifflin County. Goalkeeper: Tyler Baker, Mifflin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.