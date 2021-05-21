WILLIAMSPORT – The mid-day temperature may have been hot during the District 4 Championship Meet on Thursday, but not as hot as Lewisburg’s boys and girls track and field teams were on the opening day.
Highlighted by wins from both the boys and girls 4x800 relays, Lewisburg claimed a total of three gold medals as each team sits in first place after the first day of the championship meet held at Williamsport Area High School.
Lewisburg’s boys are tied with Williamsport for first place in the team standings with 27 points.
The Green Dragons’ effort in the boys 4x800 capped the opening day of action, and fittingly so.
The team of seniors James Koconis, Calvin Bailey and Gianluca Perrone, and sophomore Thomas Hess not only won the event in 7:51.55, but the foursome also set a new District 4 record with the time.
The team broke the old mark of 7:55.42 set by Williamsport in 2013.
Koconis set the win in motion for Lewisburg with a fast opening leg before handing off to Bailey.
“It just feels amazing. We knew that it was going to be pretty hard to run tonight with the heat, and we didn’t think we’d have much competition (with the other team’s) seed times,” said Koconis. “So, just to come out here and do that crazy time without running against anyone — we’re super excited for states.
“We knew we wanted to break away from the other teams as quickly as possible and not let them draft off us,” Koconis added.
And Hess, who had his first track season erased by the COVID-19 pandemic, relished the opportunity to bring home the gold for his teammates.
“It’s absolutely awesome, and it’s a feeling I can’t describe,” said Hess. “This is my first year as a runner – at all – and just to come on and be with this team of great athletes and great people (is awesome), and it’s so enjoyable to run with them every day and they are always there to push me to become great.”
And as he was coming down the backstretch Hess got his first glimpse of the clock, and with the finish line approaching he gave it his all to get the meet record and an automatic berth into the state meet next week.
“I saw the clock with about 100 meters left, and I saw 7:38.0, and I’m like, ‘I can run a 13-second 100, and this is where I want to put it down,’” Hess said. “It was awesome. I was like I can see the clock, I’m going to know my time and I was just running all-out and came in right around 13 seconds for that 100, so it was awesome.”
Also in the 4x800, Mifflinburg’s team of Tyler Foltz, Josh Reimer, Collin Dreese and Daniel Walter took sixth in 8:50.51.
In the triple jump, Lewisburg’s Anthony Bhangdia set a PR as he took second with a leap of 44-6 ½. He achieved the mark on his first jump, but it wasn’t good enough as Danville’s Jagger Dressler took first in a meet-record distance of 45-7 ¼.
“I feel all right. Obviously, I wanted to take home the gold,” said Bhangdia. “This was something new to me. I just started triple jumping last year, but overall I’m happy with the result and now it’s on to Saturday and the long jump.”
Also in the triple jump, teammate Simon Stumbris took fourth with a leap of 41-7 ½. Stumbris also took fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-9.
In addition, heats were run in the 100-meter dash and Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels and Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez both advanced to Saturday’s final.
In Class 2A boys, no champions from the area were crowned on the first day, but several still found the medals podium and/or advanced to Saturday’s finals.
In the 4x800 relay, Milton’s team of Nathan Barnett, Brody Bender, Ryan Bickhart and Ephraim Langdon finished third in 8:32.37; Warrior Run’s Spencer Tanner was sixth in the long jump (20-0) and Milton’s Conner Snyder was seventh in the javelin (147-7).
And advancing to Saturday’s finals in the 100 was Milton’s Chris Aviles.
GIRLS
Lewisburg’s 4x800 relay team of Kyra Binney, Maggie Daly, Sarah Mahoney and Elena Malone took a big win over Warrior Run’s foursome of Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger and Lauren Trapani, 9:33.62 to 9:37.09. The Defenders still posted a fast enough time to qualify for the state meet.
Binney, who ran the opening leg for the Green Dragons, knew to go out fast, but not too fast.
“Just don’t go out too fast, because the race does go out fast, but you just have to stay in control an (run your race),” said Binney. “Just for the entire season our 4x800 has been working so hard. We have all been pushing each other to do better, and this is the second time we’ve gone up against a really good team. We faced Central Cambria a couple of weeks ago, and this time it was Warrior Run.
“Both teams have pushed us to be a better team because both races we’ve run our best times. It’s just surreal running at districts because it’s so exciting,” added Binney.
By the time the race wound its way to the final 800 meters the Green Dragons already had a good lead on the Defenders, and Malone kept it that way to bring home the gold medal.
“The win was amazing, especially our time,” said Malone. “Coming down the backstretch I saw 9:09.0 on the clock, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we ran amazing. It’s not just the first-place finish, but the time was the main thing we were going for. The time we pulled out today was so good leading us into next week.”
Pushing Malone in the final two laps of the race was Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani, but there was no catching the Green Dragons on Thursday.
“We knew that Warrior Run is an outstanding team, and especially Trapani who is a great cross country runner and track runner. I knew that it would be a challenge, but we all were physically and mentally ready for this race and we knew who we were going to face,” said Malone. “We all ran for each other and I think just the extra push, I mean each leg had someone to chase and someone to push us in the front and behind, so I think overall having amazing competition around us really helped.”
Also in the 4x800, Milton’s team of Mackenzie Lopez, Emma East, Karenza Musser and Leah Walter finished eighth in 10:14.37.
The other gold medal for Lewisburg came from senior Madison Downs in the discus. She won the event with a throw of 118 feet, 11 inches.
It was a little bit of redemption for Downs, who missed out on an opportunity to get to states with a runner-up finish two years ago.
“It feels good. My sophomore year I got second and I should’ve gotten first, but it feels good to get in now,” said Downs. “It wasn’t my best day, but I know I have more – and we’re going on – so I have a whole other meet to go.
Downs nailed down the win on her first throw of the finals, and she could feel it.
“You know when you have a good throw when everything kind of clicks together,” she said. “So, when you hit and it just kind of flies out there and you know (it’s gone far). It feels nice.”
One of the throwers Downs bested on the day was Warrior Run’s Sydney Hoffman, who finished third with a throw of 103-11.
Other medalists in 2A girls included Lewisburg teammates Amelia Kiepke and Morgan Harris, who finished third and fourth in the high jump with leaps of 16-7 and 16-6, respectively.
And those moving on to Saturday’s finals were Lewisburg’s Siena Brazer, Madeline Ikeler and Madison Cardello in the 100 hurdles, plus Milton’s Janae Bergey and Regi Wendt along with the Green Dragons’ Asha Hohmuth in the 100.
In Class 3A girls, Mifflinburg 4x800 team of Taylor Beachy, Marissa Allen, Maria Darrup and Ella Shuck were sixth in 11:02.26; and the Wildcats’ Elizabeth Sheesley was fourth in the high jump (4-7).
Those advancing to Saturday’s finals included Mifflinburg’s Makayla Weber in the 100 hurdles and the Wildcats’ Ally Shaffer in the 100.
Lewisburg’s girls are first in the team standings with 31 points, while Warrior Run is third with 14.
District 4 Track and Field Championshipsat Williamsport Area High SchoolClass 2A Girls3,200 relay:
1. Lewisburg (Kyra Binney, Maggie Daly, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone), 9:33.62*; 2. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani), 9:37.09*; 3. Danville (Hannah Bartholomew, Bella Johns, Coyla Bartholomew, Grace Petrick), 9:53.84; 4. Montoursville (Raya Pauling, Gabby Shearer, Erin Witter, Lily Saul), 10:07.24; 5. Mount Carmel (Talia Mazzatesta, Maggie McCracken, Molly McCracken, Caroline Fletcher), 10:09.90; 6. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Annabelle Reck, Kate Moncavage), 10:13.25; 7. Hughesville (Hailey Poust, Sophia Clark, Katie Miller, Cierra Getz), 10:14.30; 8. Milton (Mackenzie Lopez, Emma East, Karenza Musser, Leah Walter), 10:14.37.
100 hurdles finalists:
Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg; Siena Brazier, Lewisburg; Claudia Morris, Mount Carmel; Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg; Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg; Camryn Pyle, Midd-West; Makenna Dietz, Midd-West; Madison Cardello, Lewisburg.
100 finalists:
Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia; Natalya Heard, Bloomsburg; Janae Bergey, Milton; Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport; Regi Wendt, Milton; Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg; Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg; Kylie Bieber, Hughesville.
Discus:
1 Maddie Downs, Lewisburg, 118-11*; 2. DaniRae Renno, Mount Carmel, 107-1*; 3. Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run, 103-11; 4. Caillie Fish, Danville, 100-1; 5. Paige Howell, Northeast Bradford, 99-9; 6. Briannan Eck, Danville, 97-8; 7. Karlee Wallis, Hughesville, 97-6; 8. Alyssa Reisi, Mount Carmel, 89-6.
Long jump:
1. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock, 17-9 3/4*; 2. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16-11 1/4*; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 16-7; 4. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 16-6; 5. Charly Slusser, Williamson, 16-2 1/2; 6. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 16-0 1/2; 7. Rhyse Pursel, Southern Columbia, 15-11; 8. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 15-10 3/4.
Class 3A Girls*-Denotes qualified for state meet3,200 relay:
1. Shikellamy (Eli Ronk, Wiley Egan, Olivia Solomon, Emma Strausser), 9:59.98*; 2. Williamsport (Ellie Fisher, Anna Harstead, Emily Hale, Danyse Washington), 10:04.66; 3. Selinsgrove (Shaela Kruskie, Olivia Hoffman, Zoe Tomko, Breia Mayes), 10:05.46; 4. Jersey Shore (Carli McConnell, Sara Pecchia, Devon Walker, Aubrey Sechrist), 10:25.19; 5. Athens (Hannah Walker, Mya Thompson, Emma Roe, Emma Bronson), 10:37.82; 6. Mifflinburg (Taylor Beachy, Marissa Allen, Maria Darrup, Ella Shuck), 11:02.26.
100 hurdles finalists:
Jessica Robinson, Williamsport; Gina Carapellucci, Shamokin; Anae Grissom, Williamsport; Abby Parise, Selinsgrove; Prynn Sidleck, Williamsport; Ava Blair, Selinsgrove; Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg; Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore.
100 finalists:
Tionna Collier, Williamsport; Sophia Feathers, Shikellamy; Jordan Moten, Shikellamy; Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove; Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore; Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore; Ally Shaffer, Mifflinburg; Makaylah Johnson, Williamsport.
High jump:
1. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 5-1*; 2. Madison Lippay, Shamokin, 4-11; 3. Avery Defazio, Selinsgrove, 4-9; 4. Elizabeth Sheesley, Mifflinburg, 4-7; 5. Lauryn Michaels, Shikellamy, 4-7; 6. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove, 4-7.
Shot put:
1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 33-7 1/2*; 2. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 33-1; 3. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 32-9; 4. Aubrey Shultz, Shamokin, 32-8 1/2; 5. Elizabeth Zalar, Shamokin, 32-6; 6. Brianna Massey, Shikellamy, 31-11.
Triple jump:
1. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 34-6 3/4*; 2. Devon Walker, Jerey Shore, 33-2 3/4; 3. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 33-0 1/2; 4. Zoey Pophal, Williamsport, 32-6 1/4; 5. Maya Trump, Williamsport, 32-1; 6. Mya Thompson, Athens, 31-6.
Class 2A Boys*-Denotes qualified for state meet3,200 relay:
1. Hughesville (Kenny Draper, Morgan Gavitt, Hunter Foust, Logan Long), 8:09.85*; 2. South Williamsport (Evan Laudenslager, Hayden Swinehart, Port Habalar, Quaid Molino), 8:12.63*; 3. Milton (Nathan Barnett, Brody Bender, Ryan Bickhart, Ephraim Langdon), 8:32.37; 4. Athens (Justin Lynch, Matt Gorsline, Connor Dahl, Kyle Anthony), 8:32.70; 5. Midd-West (Kyle Ferster, Anden Aitkins, Noah Romig, Eli Swan), 8:32.72; 6. Southern Columbia (Edward Zuber, James Bender, Colden Bloom, Jason Robinson), 8:49.09; 7. East Juniata (Brody Powell, Carter Freed, Logan Strawser, Timothy Kelly), 8:53.94; 8. Loyalsock (Dominic Jennings, Steven Lingg, Clay Vogel, Ian Bowes), 8:58.28.
110 hurdles finalists:
Jake Rose, Southern Columbia (Set District 4 meet record in 14.09); Dustin Hagin, Troy; Ben Robinson, Montgomery; Rowan Smith, East Juniata; Will Burdett, Loyalsock; Brett Mercer, Central Columbia; Brock Weaver, South Williamsport; Josiah Schans, Montoursville.
100 finalists:
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia; Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg; Chris Aviles, Milton; Idris Ali, Loyalsock; Joe Grab, Wellsboro; Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing; Anthony Nanton, Hughesville.
Javelin:
1. Asher Ellis, Athens, 174-8*; 2. Gavin Livermore, Montoursville, 173-9*; 3. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 163-8; 4. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 160-4; 5. Brody Burleigh, North Penn-Mansfield, 150-11; 6. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 149-2; 7. Conner Snyder, Milton, 147-7; 8. Logan McWilliams, Central Columbia, 147-1.
Long jump:
1. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing, 21-11*; 2. Idris Ali, Loyalsock, 21-8*; 3. Jacob Davis, Southern Columbia, 20-8 3/4; 4. Nick Zeigler, Southern Columbia, 20-6 3/4; 5. Michael Balichick, Mount Carmel, 20-0 3/4; 6. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 20-0; 7. Ridge Spencer, Troy, 19-10; 8. Seth Neal, Northern Tioga, 19-9.
Class 3A Boys*-Denotes qualified for state meet#-Denotes district record3,200 relay:
1. Lewisburg (James Koconis, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone, Thomas Hess), 7:51.55*#; 2. Danville (Rory Lieberman, Evan Klinger, Nick Krohn, Douglas Houser), 8:09.10*; 3. Williamsport (Gavin Furey, Logan Hall, J. Henry Lyon, Ethan Holcomb), 8:15.55; 4. Shikellamy (Ryan Williams, Tim Gale, Paul Snyder, Nolan Reynolds), 8:22.44; 5. Jersey Shore (Nathan Horn, Hunter Kelley, Tommy Sawyer, Raidan Francis), 8:42.92; 6. Mifflinburg (Tyler Foltz, Joshua Reimer, Collin Dreese, Daniel Walter), 8:50.51.
110 hurdles finalists:
Tre Taylor, Williamsport (Set District 4 meet record in 14.14); Brandon Zimmerman, Danville; Benjamin Bulger, Danville; Carter Smink, Shamokin; Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove; Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy; Jamaire Harden, Williamsport; Dylan Wagner, Selinsgrove.
100 finalists:
Chase Morgan, Shikellamy; Gavin Colescott, Shikellamy; Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg; Clint Rowe, Selinsgrove; Joniel Bruno, Shikellamy; Maxwell Goode, Williamsport; Ry’meer Brown, Williamsport; Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lewisburg.
Triple jump:
1. Jagger Dressler, Danville, 45-7 1/4*#; 2. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 44-6 1/2; 3. Al-Kabeer Jason, Williamsport, 43-8 1/2; 4. Nate Hackenberger, Selinsgrove, 42-0; 5. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 41-7 1/2; 6. Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 41-6 1/4; 7. John Peifer, Shikellamy, 40-4 1/2; 8. Jason Alderson, Shamokin, 39-4.
High jump: 1. Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 6-2; 2. Cameron Cowder, Shikellamy, 6-1; 3. Marcus Moyer, Shamokin, 6-1; 4. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 5-9; 5. Jagger Dressler, Danville, 5-9; t-6. Al-Kabeer Jason, Williamsport, 5-7; t-6. Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin, 5-7; t-6 Carter Breed, Mifflinburg, 5-7.
