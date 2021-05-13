MILTON — Although Milton fell behind by a couple of runs to Midd-West early in their conference matchup on Wednesday, the Black Panthers were far from being out of the game.
But when the mistakes started to accumulate as the game went on, the wheels would fall off the bus for the Black Panthers.
Midd-West took advantage of seven Milton errors, including four in the final two innings to score seven runs and pull away for a 10-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory.
“No, it was not a good game at all. We (just) had a lack of focus,” said Milton coach Chip Rearick. “We’re not focusing, and we’re better than (the score). We have some issues right now that we got to clean up, and once we do we’ll be all right.
“It is what it is,” added Milton’s coach.
Midd-West (14-4-1 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the first against Milton starting pitcher Ethan Rowe with a two-run double by Braden Swineford.
Rowe would settle down and allow just one more run during his next four innings of work (an RBI single by Preston Arbogast in the third) before giving way to Chase Hoffman.
However, the changing of pitchers in the sixth by Milton (3-13) did little to stem the tide.
“Ethan got tired and he was up to (92) pitches. He’s been pitching a lot so we just decided to go do something different, and it didn’t work out,” said Rearick. “That’s just baseball, but we’ll keep battling and hopefully we get another (good game) today against Line Mountain.”
The Mustangs tallied five runs in the sixth inning on a wild pitch, two errors and a fielder’s choice to open up a 8-0 lead. And in the seventh, Midd-West took two more Milton errors and turned them into a pair of runs with help from an RBI single from Caden Wolfley.
Midd-West pitchers Garrett Leitzle and Julian Krinack held Milton to just three hits on the day — singles from Carter Lilley, Hoffman and Luke Goodwin — and the Black Panthers’ lone run came in the sixth when Colton Rearick scored on a wild pitch.
“You kick the ball, and the next thing you know it leads to another mistake — one after the other. We just can’t overcome mistakes, and that is what happens — the errors just pile on us,” said coach Rearick. “Midd-West is a good ballclub and you can’t say anything (bad) about them — they hit the ball and we just got to field the ball. There’s kids out here that worked hard, but we got to keep everybody working hard.
“Before (today’s game against Line Mountain) we’ll talk about (Wednesday’s game). We always talk about winning the day, but we’ll have a little conversation and the boys will be ready to play today,” added Milton’s coach.
Midd-West 10, Milton 1At Milton
