The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday were postponed. Make-up dates (if available) are listed after the event.

Baseball

Danville at Lewisburg, postponed to TBA

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, postponed to TBA

Milton at Central Columbia, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Warrior Run at Midd-West, postponed to TBA

Softball

Montoursville at Warrior Run, postponed to TBA

Boys/girls track and field

Milton at Danville (from today), postponed to 4 p.m. Wednesday

