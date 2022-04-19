The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday were postponed. Make-up dates (if available) are listed after the event.
Baseball
Danville at Lewisburg, postponed to TBA
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, postponed to TBA
Milton at Central Columbia, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Warrior Run at Midd-West, postponed to TBA
Softball
Montoursville at Warrior Run, postponed to TBA
Boys/girls track and field
Milton at Danville (from today), postponed to 4 p.m. Wednesday
