WILLIAMSPORT - The seeds played out in the early rounds of the District 4 Doubles Tournament, but not for the teams from Lewisburg and Milton.
Milton's No. 4-seeded team of Jamir Wilt and Brodey Scoggins, and Lewisburg's No. 7 team of Zach Higgins and Henry Schumacher both fell in the quarterfinals held Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Wilt and Scoggins opened their tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over NP-Liberty's River Hicks-Lee and Allen Weed. Next came a 6-2, 7-6 win over Muncy's Erinne Coppes and Rowan Revata in the second round.
The Black Panthers' run then ended in the quarters to the No. 5-seeded team from Central Columbia - Jordan Baker and Brady Madden - by a 6-1, 6-1 score.
In the bottom of the bracket, Higgins and Schumacher began their day with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Hughesville's Chase Michael and Mason Thomas. The Green Dragons followed that up with a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 triumph over Montoursville's team of DJ Alexander and Noah Shaffer.
Then in the quarters for Higgins and Schumacher, the duo met up with the No. 2-seeded Selinsgrove team of Ethan Harris and Eli Markle, who rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Also from the area, Lewisburg's team of Eddie Monaco and Chen Chen Gu won in a walkover in the first round, but fell in the second round to Montoursville's top-seeded team of Andrew Stapp and Jared Matlack, 6-4, 6-1.
In addition, Mifflinburg's team of Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese took a 6-3, 6-4 win over Towanda's Jordan Wise and Rein Alderfer in the first round, but the Wildcats later fell to the Blue Jays' team of Baker and Madden 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
The above seeded teams from Central, Montoursville and Selinsgrove, along with the No. 3 team from Wellsboro (Will Poirier and Zach Singer) all advance to the semifinals held at 1 p.m. Monday at Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
