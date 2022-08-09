LEWISBURG — Bucknell head women’s lacrosse coach Jackie Dando has announced the addition of Liza Oakley to the staff as an assistant coach. Oakley, formerly a standout defender at Mount St. Mary’s, has made previous coaching stops at Butler, Fresno State, and Lynchburg.
At Bucknell, Oakley will serve as the team’s recruiting coordinator and defensive coordinator, among other duties.
“I am very excited to welcome coach Liza Oakley into our Bucknell women's lacrosse family,” said Dando. “What really stood out to me in this search was Liza’s enthusiasm, work ethic, and desire to invest in our program. I have known Liza for a few years, and I am elated that the timing was right for her to join the staff. She will be an excellent coach for our defensive unit and a mentor to all of our players. I look forward to her spearheading our recruiting efforts, as we continue to bring in impactful classes.”
Oakley spent last season as an assistant coach at Butler, where she served as the defensive coordinator and helped mentor two Second Team All-Big East honorees.
Oakley also coached the defense and goalies at Fresno State during the 2021 season, and she was part of a Bulldogs squad that advanced to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship game for the first time, despite a roster of only 18 student-athletes. Fresno State led the MPSF in caused turnovers and ground balls, and the Bulldogs’ first-year starting goalie was ranked fourth nationally in saves per game at season’s end.
Oakley coached the MPSF Rookie of the Year, four All-MPSF honorees, and four MPSF All-Tournament Team honorees during her season in Fresno.
Oakley’s coaching career began in June of 2018 as a graduate assistant at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia. She served as the offensive and draw team coordinator during the 2018-19 season and then oversaw the defense and draw unit in 2019-20. Oakley coached two All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selections in each of her two seasons.
At Lynchburg, Oakley also coordinated the team’s travel, fundraising, and academic programs, all while earning her MBA as a Dean’s List student.
Oklahoma's Gundy out after saying 'racially charged' word
A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week.
Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post late Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter. Oklahoma sent out another statement on Monday giving more details about the incident.
“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong,” first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables said in the statement. “He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. This is not acceptable. Period.”
Gundy apologized in his post and explained his resignation. He said he noticed a player was distracted while he was supposed to be taking notes, so he picked up the athlete’s iPad and read aloud the words on the screen. He acknowledged that he said a word that he “should never — under any circumstance — have uttered,” and said he was “horrified” when he realized what he had done.
Venables said it tough to see Gundy to leave, but worse for the players to hear that word from one of their coaches.
“As painful as it has been dealing with coach Gundy resigning from the program, it doesn’t touch the experience of pain felt by a room full of young men I am charged to protect, lead and love,” Venables said.
Gundy — whose brother is Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy — was on staff for all 14 of the Sooners’ Big 12 titles and the national championship season in 2000. He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs.
Venables said L’Damian Washington, who had been an offensive analyst, will coach receivers on an interim basis.
AP source: Durant reiterates desire to be traded by Brooklyn
Kevin Durant has again told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants to be traded, reiterating a request he first made nearly six weeks ago, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed Monday night.
Durant also told Tsai that he has concerns about the Nets’ direction under coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the perennial All-Star nor the team confirmed details of the talks publicly.
The Athletic first reported details of the latest Durant-Tsai meeting.
“Our front office and coaching staff have my support,” Tsai tweeted Monday night. “We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”
This is the latest phase of a saga that began June 30, when Durant told the Nets he wanted a trade just as this summer’s free agent period was beginning. Durant isn’t a free agent; he has four years and $198 million remaining on his contract with the Nets, who will undoubtedly demand a haul of players and draft picks in any trade agreement for the 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has never been a fan of trade demands going public.
“This needs to be a two-way street,” Silver said last month. “Teams provide enormous security and guarantees to players and the expectation is, in return, they will meet their end of the bargain. I’m realistic that there’s always conversations that are going to go on behind closed doors between players and their representatives and the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades, and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.”
Durant has spent three seasons with Brooklyn, not playing in the first of those years while he recovered from a torn Achilles. He averaged 29.9 points in 55 games last season, after leading the U.S. to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.
Serena Williams earns first win of season in Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — Serena Williams hadn't won in so long, she said she couldn't even remember the feeling.
She picked up her first victory since the 2021 French Open on Monday, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open.
“I’m just happy to get a win. It’s been a very long time, I forgot what that felt like,” Williams said.
It’s just the second tournament of the season for the 40-year-old Williams, who returned to competition at Wimbledon just over a month ago. The 23-time Grand Slam champion fell in the first round to Harmony Tan in three sets at the All England Club.
Before then, she last competed at the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, where she retired in the middle of her first match due to a torn hamstring suffered after slipping on the grass surface.
Williams, who will turn 41 at the end of September, will next face either 12th-ranked Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova.
Williams has won this tournament three times and reached the final in her last appearance at the hardcourt event in 2019, losing to Bianca Andreescu when she was forced to stop because of injury.
But Williams has played little since and knows she needs time on the court.
“I feel good, I felt like I competed well today. I think that’s what I needed to do, is just compete,” she said. “Mentally, I’m getting there. I’m not where I normally am (or) where I want to be. Any match I play, whether I win or lose, helps me.
“I haven’t played a lot in the last year, (even) two years. I think that helps me physically. I feel much better in practice, it’s just getting that to the court. Literally, I’m the kind of person (where) it takes one or two things and then it clicks.”
Williams started out strong, taking the first two games with relative ease.
Parrizas-Diaz tied it 2-2, but despite Williams’ struggles at certain points, the 31-year-old Spaniard couldn’t find enough of a consistent flow to get ahead. Williams found her rhythm, mixing solid touch with her signature power and putting shot after shot out of Parrizas-Diaz’s reach.
Williams’ effort had the fans on their feet roaring and some even bowing.
Williams won the final three games to take the first set, then surged ahead in the second after the 57th-ranked Parrizas-Diaz took a 4-3 lead. She endured a nine-deuce game to hold serve and even the set, then broke in the next game before serving out the victory.
While Williams says the end of her remarkable career is in sight, she’s enjoying her time and staying in the moment.
“I’m getting closer to the light. Lately, that’s been it, I can’t wait to get to that light,” she said, adding the light represents “freedom.”
“I love playing though, it’s amazing,” she added. "I can’t do this forever, so sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can.”
Mercury's Taurasi out for rest of season with quad injury
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the season with a quadriceps strain.
Taurasi missed the last two games with the injury and the team announced Monday that the WNBA's all-time leading scorer will not be available as the Mercury fight for a 10th straight playoff appearance.
A five-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA champion, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 assists this season, her 17th in the WNBA. Phoenix signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract to fill Taurasi's roster spot.
Phoenix has played all season without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after police at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week, but U.S. officials are hoping to bring her home in a prisoner swap.
The Mercury are one of six teams fighting for the final three WNBA playoff spots heading into the final week of the season.
