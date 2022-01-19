MIFFLINBURG — With the five forfeits Lewisburg received in its nonleague match against cross-county rival Mifflinburg on Tuesday, the Green Dragons didn’t need the pin, technical fall and decision they earned to take a 44-24 victory in the Cats’ Den.
Derek Shedleski got the pin for Lewisburg in the first bout of the night at 189 pounds. He flattened Jesse Yount in 3:20.
Kaiden Wagner picked up a 15-0 technical fall in 3:55 over Mad Murray at 152, and the Dragons’ decision victory came from Quinton Bartlett over Dylan Starr, 5-3.
Mifflinburg, on the other hand, got pins from Kaelex Shuck at 215, Brady Struble at 120, and Troy Bingaman at 160.
Both squads will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday. Mifflinburg wrestles at Selinsgrove and Lewisburg goes to Loyalsock.
Lewisburg 44, Mifflinburg 24at Mifflinburg189:
Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Jesse Yount, 3:20.
215:
Kaelex Shuck (M) pinned Zander Walter, 4:54.
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich (M) won by forfeit.
106:
Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
113:
Double forfeit.
120:
Brady Struble (M) pinned Chase Long, 5:37.
126:
Quinton Bartlett (L) dec. Dylan Starr, 5-3.
132:
Derek Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
138:
Brady Cromley (L) won by forfeit.
145:
Daniel Leo (L) won by forfeit.
152:
Kaiden Wagner (L) tech. fall Max Murray, 15-0, 3:55.
160:
Troy Bingaman (M) pinned Chase Wenrich, 3:54.
172:
Hagen Persun (L) won by forfeit.
Selinsgrove 70
Milton 6
SELINSGROVE — The Black Panthers were held to a single pin from Nathan Rauch at 285 pounds as the Seals rolled to the nonleague victory.
Rauch pinned Selinsgrove’s Elijah Easton in just 42 seconds to highlight a match that featured eight pins and two technical falls by the Seals.
Milton next hosts a quad match versus Shamokin, Loyalsock and Midd-West on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.
Selinsgrove 70, Milton 6at Selinsgrove215:
Steven Miller (S) pinned Luke Roup, :40.
285:
Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Elijah Easton, :42.
106:
Landyn Lukens (S) pinned Noah Heimbach, 1:59.
113:
Nathan Martin (S) pinned Tyler Stokes, 1:23.
120:
Leo Martinez (S) tech. fall Tyler Geiswite, 17-2, 2:29.
126:
Ryan Gavason (S) won by forfeit.
132:
Thomas Strouse (S) pinned Jace Hamm, 3:51.
138:
Luke Smith (S) pinned Quinten Keister, 4:35.
145:
Garrett Paradis (S) pinned Alex DeHart, 1:54.
152:
Aiden Gaugler (S) tech. fall Alex Parker, 17-0, 1:50.
160:
Josiah Foss (S) pinned Aidan Keiser, :43.
172:
Ethan Miller (S) pinned Mason Rowe, 1:49.
189:
Tucker Teats (S) won by forfeit.
Girls basketball
Danville 40
Mifflinburg 29
DANVILLE — Ella Shuck may have out-dueled Ella DeWald, 17 points to 16, but the Wildcats fell to the Ironmen in the Heartland-I matchup.
DeWald scored nine of her points in the second half as Danville (2-7, 1-5 HAC-I) outscored Mifflinburg (2-7, 2-6) 13-6 to pull away.
For Shuck, she tallied all but two of her points in the first half to help the Wildcats stay in the game against the Ironmen.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Danville 40, Mifflinburg 29At Danville
Mifflinburg 7 11 5 6 0 — 29 Danville 15 12 3 10 — 40
Mifflinburg (2-7) 29
Ella Shuck 5 7-8 17; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 2 2-2 6; Laine Martin 0 1-2 1; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 2; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
9 10-12 29.
3-point goals:
Osborne.
Danville (2-7) 40
Lucy Pickle 1 0-0 2; Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 6; Ella DeWald 4 7-10 16; Trinity Willoughby 0 1-2 1; Savannah Dowd 2 1-2 5; Grace Everett 2 0-0 4; Maddie Sauers 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
14 9-14 40.
3-point goals:
Amarante 2, DeWald.
Bloomsburg 56
Warrior Run 26
BLOOMSBURG — A 25-point first quarter by the Panthers aided their rout of the Defenders in the Heartland-II contest.
Emily McKee once again led Warrior Run (2-11) in the scoring column by pumping in a game-high 17 points.
By contrast, Bloomsburg (9-0) had three players in double figures in the game.
Warrior Run next hosts Mount Carmel for a league contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Bloomsburg 56, Warrior Run 26At Bloomsburg
Warrior Run 8 9 3 6 – 26 Bloomsburg 25 7 18 6 – 56
Warrior Run (2-11) 26
Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 1 0-0 2; Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 5; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 1 0-0 2; Sienna Dunkelberger 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 6 4-7 17.
Totals:
10 4-7 26.
3-point goals:
McKee, Wilkins.
Bloomsburg (9-0) 56
Olivia Hall 3 1-2 7; Maddie Devine 0 0-2 0; Bella Pistoia 2 0-0 4; Bryn Zentner 7 0-0 16; Kendal Smith 0 0-0 0; Teagen Serrano 0 0-0 0; Madeline Evans 5 5-6 15; Alyssa Shuman 7 0-0 14.
Totals:
24 6-10 56.
3-point goals:
Zentner 2.
Central Mountain at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The HAC-I contest between the host Green Dragons and the Wildcats was postponed. The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. tonight. There will be no jayvee game.
Other area scores:
Nativity BVM 43, Lourdes Regional 29
Northumberland Christian 60, Juniata Christian 24
Saint John Neumann 49, CMVT 16
