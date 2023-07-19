MONTOURSVILLE — Lewisburg's Junior Division All-Stars didn't waste a bases-loaded opportunity it had in Tuesday's continuation game of the Section 3 championship, but it didn't lead the team to victory, either.
Montoursville maintained the eight-run lead it got out to on Monday before rain suspended the contest, and the hosts would tack on three more runs to go on for an 11-3 victory at Mussina Field and end Lewisburg's season.
"It was one of those things where you come up here and you hope the kids go after it, and they did. The bases were loaded, and we ended up with three runs, and it shows we weren't willing to quit, and we didn't," said Lewisburg manager Steve Bieber.
"I was proud of the guys, and what I told them (after the game) was to take this loss and let it feed you and get you better, and don't drop the baseball until next season and keep working on getting better for next year."
Trailing 8-0, Lewisburg loaded the bases in the fifth as Landynn Bieber, Colin Shannon and Parker Hamilton all singled to load the bases with no outs.
But after Jackson Wertz popped up and Cole Grozer struck out, Lewisburg got a pair of two-out hits from Hudson King and Jackson Gaul to put the team on the board. Gaul drove in two runs with his hit and King had one RBI.
"I think that showed we weren't going to stop. It was 8-0, and putting some runs on the board showed we weren't' ready to go away yet," said Steve Bieber. "So, it's very important for your presentation and your approach to the game where you got to keep your heads up. Putting three runs on the board really helped."
Montoursville would essentially put the game away in the fifth when it scored twice, and the team also put a run on the board in the sixth for added insurance.
The loss is certainly bittersweet for Lewisburg's manager, but he hopes his players gain a lot of insight from the defeat that they can use later in life - in sports or whatever they do.
"Playing sports helps train you for life in the future, like learning how to work as a team. I think being able to learn those lessons that it's not always going to go your way is a good thing," said Steve Bieber. "This team did better than we thought they would do, and they made a lot of people proud.
"I just looked at my phone and I already have five texts from people who were watching the game on Gamechanger," added Lewisburg's manager. "The loss stings a little bit now, but it'll get better. It's one of those things where you got to take the positives and move on."
Section 3 Junior Division Tournament
at Mussina Field, Montoursville
Montoursville 11, Lewisburg 3
Lewisburg 000 030 0 - 3-5-7
Montoursville 402 221 x - 11-6-0
Hudson King, Lincoln Ayres (1), Jackson Wertz (6) and Landynn Bieber. E Eck, C Heddings (5) and A Davidson.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Bieber, 1-for-3, run scored; Colin Shannon, 1-for-1, 2 walks, run; Parker Hamilton, 1-for-3, run; King, 1-for-2, RBI; Jackson Gaul, 1-for-2, 2 RBI.
Top Montoursville hitters: C Heddings, 1-for-2, 3 runs scored; Eck, 1-for-1, walk, 2 RBI, run; Davidson, 1-fo-2, walk, RBI, run; J Williams, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Jay Houseknecht, RBI; B Fogleman, walk; I Erlandson, 1-for-3, run; ; T. McKenna, 1-for-2, 2 runs.
