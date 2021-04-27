Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 9 8 .529 _ Philadelphia 11 11 .500 ½ Atlanta 10 12 .455 1½ Miami 10 12 .455 1½ Washington 8 11 .421 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 13 9 .591 _ Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 2 St. Louis 11 11 .500 2 Chicago 10 12 .455 3 Cincinnati 10 12 .455 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _ San Francisco 15 8 .652 _ San Diego 13 11 .542 2½ Arizona 11 11 .500 3½ Colorado 8 14 .364 6½
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1 Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7 Miami 8, Milwaukee 0 San Francisco 12, Colorado 0 Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-0), 7:20 p.m. Miami (Castano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-4), 7:45 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1), 9:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 14 9 .609 _ Tampa Bay 11 12 .478 3 Toronto 10 11 .476 3 Baltimore 10 12 .455 3½ New York 9 13 .409 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 14 7 .667 _ Chicago 12 9 .571 2 Cleveland 10 11 .476 4 Minnesota 7 14 .333 7 Detroit 7 16 .304 8
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 15 8 .652 _ Seattle 13 10 .565 2 Los Angeles 11 10 .524 3 Houston 11 11 .500 3½ Texas 9 14 .391 6
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2 Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1 L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4 Houston 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m. Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 49 32 14 3 67 169 135 Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144 N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113 Boston 47 27 14 6 60 136 118 N.Y. Rangers 49 25 18 6 56 164 131 Philadelphia 48 22 19 7 51 136 171 New Jersey 48 14 27 7 35 121 170 Buffalo 49 13 29 7 33 121 171
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 48 31 10 7 69 156 118 Florida 50 31 14 5 67 159 137 Tampa Bay 48 32 14 2 66 160 125 Nashville 50 27 21 2 56 137 139 Dallas 48 21 15 12 54 139 124 Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158 Columbus 50 15 25 10 40 121 170
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103 x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112 x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123 St. Louis 46 21 19 6 48 135 143 Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156 San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167 Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137 Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130 Edmonton 46 28 16 2 58 150 126 Winnipeg 48 27 18 3 57 149 135 Montreal 47 21 17 9 51 136 136 Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139 Vancouver 42 19 20 3 41 114 132 Ottawa 49 18 27 4 40 133 171 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Montreal 2, Calgary 1 Ottawa 2, Vancouver 1 St. Louis 4, Colorado 1 Dallas 4, Carolina 3, OT Nashville 4, Florida 1 Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 1 Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1 San Jose 6, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 20 11 8 1 0 23 69 61 Bridgeport 20 6 13 1 0 13 48 70
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 27 13 11 2 1 29 82 74 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86 Stockton 27 10 16 1 0 21 73 87
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 24 16 5 1 2 35 100 68 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Grand Rapids 21 11 7 3 0 25 67 63 Rockford 24 9 14 1 0 19 70 90
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 25 17 6 2 0 36 84 61 Lehigh Valley 22 15 4 2 1 33 75 68 Syracuse 24 15 8 1 0 31 95 70 Utica 18 10 7 0 1 21 60 65 WB/Scranton 24 8 11 3 2 21 68 85 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 25 5 14 5 1 16 68 97
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111 Henderson 31 21 10 0 0 42 96 78 Bakersfield 31 19 11 0 1 39 106 80 San Jose 30 13 11 4 2 32 87 103 Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 81 77 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95 Ontario 32 10 18 4 0 24 94 121 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Stockton 3, Manitoba 2 Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 5 Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m. Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 41 20 .672 — Philadelphia 40 21 .656 1 New York 34 28 .548 7½ Boston 32 29 .525 9 Toronto 26 35 .426 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 34 28 .548 — Miami 32 30 .516 2 Charlotte 30 30 .500 3 Washington 27 34 .443 6½ Orlando 18 43 .295 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 37 23 .617 — Indiana 29 31 .483 8 Chicago 26 35 .426 11½ Cleveland 21 40 .344 16½ Detroit 19 43 .306 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 33 27 .550 — Memphis 31 29 .517 2 San Antonio 31 29 .517 2 New Orleans 27 34 .443 6½ Houston 15 46 .246 18½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Utah 44 17 .721 — Denver 40 21 .656 4 Portland 32 28 .533 11½ Oklahoma City 20 41 .328 24 Minnesota 18 44 .290 26½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 43 18 .705 — L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 1 L.A. Lakers 36 25 .590 7 Golden State 31 30 .508 12 Sacramento 25 36 .410 18 x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Games
Detroit 100, Atlanta 86 Philadelphia 121, Oklahoma City 90 L.A. Lakers 114, Orlando 103 Toronto 112, Cleveland 96 San Antonio 146, Washington 143, OT Phoenix 118, New York 110 New Orleans 120, L.A. Clippers 103 Chicago 110, Miami 102 Minnesota 105, Utah 104 Denver 120, Memphis 96 Sacramento 113, Dallas 106
Tuesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.