LEWISBURG – One day after authoring one of the best performances of his career, Bucknell senior guard Andrew Funk picked up a pair of honors on Monday. Funk was named the Patriot League Player of the Week and the Bison Athlete of the Week after averaging 25.5 points in two games against upper-division opponents.
Funk played a starring role in Bucknell’s thrilling 82-80 overtime win over Loyola on Sunday evening. He tallied 34 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field, including 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Funk hit a clutch, go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation, and then after the Greyhounds forced overtime with a free throw, Funk got the Bison going with another go-ahead trey in the extra period.
Just as critically, Funk was tasked with guarding Patriot League scoring leader Cam Spencer (19.4 ppg) for most of the night, and he limited the Loyola star to four field goals and a season-low 11 points.
Funk, who also scored a game-high 17 points in a loss to first-place Navy on Wednesday, is second behind Spencer in the Patriot League scoring race at 17.9 points per game. Funk now has three 30-point games this season, one shy of the school record, and nine 20-point performances. He is one of only five players in Division I basketball with at least five games of 28 points or more.
This is Funk’s second Patriot League Player of the Week nod this season. He was also honored on Dec. 20 after a 22-point performance in a home victory over La Salle.
Bucknell is now 2-8 in Patriot League play but has won two of its last three. The Bison hit the road for a pair of games this week, starting on Wednesday at Colgate.
Brown earns 5h MAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week honor
WILLIAMSPORT – After breaking three breaststroke records on Saturday in a duel meet against Saint Vincent College, junior Katherine Brown broke one more when she was awarded her fifth Middle Atlantic Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week honor of the season, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Brown is the first Lycoming athlete to earn five player of the week awards in a season from the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Brown clocked a 100-yard breaststroke time of 1:05.16, breaking her own pool record of 1:06.48 set earlier in the season against Messiah, and just shy of her fastest time of 1:04.68 set at the Diamond City Invitational.
In the 200-yard breaststroke Brown posted a 2:23.63, breaking a 24-year pool record of 2:24.38 set by Elizabethtown’s Jackie Zimmerman (1998) and a 12-year school record of 2:27.67 set by Stacy Flick (2010). Brown’s 25.08 split in the 200-yard freestyle relay also helped the Warriors to a win in 1:46.64.
Brown’s previous awards came on Jan. 24, for winning three individual events against Wilkes. On Dec. 13, 2021, she posted top times in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle against Penn State Altoona. On Nov. 22, 2021, she earned the award for setting a school and Diamond City Invitational record in the 100-yard breaststroke. Her first award came Nov. 1, 2021, when she posted the MAC’s fastest times to that point in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and the 100-yard breaststroke against Stevenson.
The five weekly awards also sets a Lycoming swimming career record, as she surpassed the mark of Danny Woods, who won four MAC Swimmer of the Week awards between 2011-15 for the men’s team.
The Warriors return to the pool on Thursday, Feb. 10, for the first day of the MAC Championships at 10 a.m. in York.
Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has reached into the pro ranks to hire Bobby Engram from the Ravens as his offensive coordinator.
Engram, 49, has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach with Baltimore, starting as a wide receivers coach for five seasons and spending the last three seasons as a tight ends coach, working with All-Pro selection Mark Andrews.
He’s also a familiar face, having worked on Chryst’s staff at Pittsburgh from 2012-13 as the wide receivers coach.
Engram has a son, Dean Engram, who will play wide receiver for Wisconsin in the upcoming season. Dean Engram had been a cornerback his first three seasons at Wisconsin and made five starts at that position in 2021.
Wisconsin didn’t have an offensive coordinator this past season, with Chryst essentially handling that role. Joe Rudolph, who was Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator from 2018-20 before becoming an offensive line coach this past season, left Chryst’s staff to become Virginia Tech’s offensive line coach and running game coordinator under new Hokies coach Brent Pry.
Bobby Engram played in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (1996-2000), Seattle Seahawks (2001-08) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009). He had 650 career catches for 7,751 yards and 35 touchdowns.
The Bears drafted him in the second round after a standout career at Penn State, where he was the inaugural winner of the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football’s top wide receiver.
“I believe in Wisconsin and our philosophies are the same — I appreciate the way this program runs the ball, I love the way they play defense — and my focus will be on doing everything I can to elevate the offense and help our team win games,” Engram said. “Running the football well is important, using the play-action pass, being multiple and doing a lot of different things offensively, but doing them well. For me, it’s bringing a fresh look and my own sense of creativity to what’s already been proven successful here.”
Wisconsin went 9-4 this past season with a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arizona State. The Badgers led the nation in total defense but ranked 88th in yards per game (371.1), 81st in yards per play (5.6) and tied for 85th in points per game (25.4).
