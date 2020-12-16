LEWISBURG – The keys for Lewisburg’s boys cross country team in claiming its second PIAA Class 2A team championship in as many years, the Green Dragons ran like a well-oiled machine, and more importantly they ran for each other to accomplish that feat in the Nov. 7 race.
The team’s core group of scoring runners, consisting of seniors Calvin Bailey and Gianluca Perrone, juniors Jacob Hess, Bryce Ryder and Connor Murray, sophomore Thomas Hess, and freshmen Kieran Murray and Ben Bailey, ran roughshod over the competition this season.
Jacob Hess went undefeated on the regular season to lead Lewisburg, which also did not lose a single race this year.
The Green Dragons’ No. 1 runner won every race up until the state meet where he was the individual silver medalist in 16 minutes and 37 seconds. Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin won in 16:12.
Although he was one of the favorites to come away with the individual title, Jacob Hess instead chose to focus his efforts on helping the Green Dragons repeat as team champions on what was a rather warm day on the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey.
“Jacob had a great race, and I’m proud of him,” said Lewisburg coach Ron Hess, the father of Jacob and Thomas, following the state meet. “He’s a really serious guy, and he took this season seriously. He went into the race and he said to me, ‘I need to decide whether I would go for trying to get an individual title or a team title.’ And he said, ‘I decided to go for the team title.’
“So that is why he went out so incredibly fast, because he kind of wanted to break the field apart and not let anybody hang on him to be there (at the end). So, he made that decision to put it out there, maybe a little harder than he wanted to go. So that is a tough thing to do, but he’s a good kid, for sure.”
Following Jacob Hess across the finish line were Perrone (18th overall in 17:30), Calvin Bailey (23rd, 17:36), Ryder (30th, 17:42), Thomas Hess (44th, 17:58), Connor Murray (58th, 18:14), Kieran Murray (63rd, 18:20).
“I’m definitely proud of the accomplishment that we’ve done today,” said Jacob Hess following the state meet. “Last year we said it was our first cross country state title ever, and so that meant a ton, but to be able to show that it wasn’t just a fluke (means a lot more).
“To have that two-time win, we’re like we can set this kind of legacy up and keep it going a little bit longer than some teams might be able to. And so that really means a lot, I think,” added Jacob Hess.
Perrone and Bailey joined Jacob Hess on podium as individual medalists. Last year the Green Dragons had just two individual medalists, with Jacob Hess and Peter Lantz (since graduated) taking the honors.
“Frankly, first place was really where we wanted to be,” said Bailey, who finished 31st a year ago. “Honestly, it means everything to finish out my senior year with a great team like this and win states again.”
And despite running with targets on their backs, the Green Dragons still persevered according to Perrone.
“We had nerves,” said Perrone, who finished 73rd in last year’s state meet. “We didn’t get a chance to prove ourselves in any big invitations this year, so to come here and just to perform in the moment I feel like that’s something that we mastered and we’re good at, and we showed it today.”
Heartland Athletic
Conference Invitational
Following a perfect regular season that included the Heartland-I title, Lewisburg took its first step towards its second straight state title with a 25-59 win over Williamsport at the conference invitational.
Led by a first-place finish by Jacob Hess in 15:34, all seven runners for the Green Dragons finished in the top 14. Calvin Bailey was fourth in 16:36, plus Thomas Hess was fifth (16:53), Perrone was seventh (17:02), Ryder was eighth (17:06), Connor Murray was ninth (17:06) and Kieran Murray was 14th (17:35).
District 4 Class 2A
championship
Lewisburg claimed its third consecutive District 4 team title with a 29-61 victory over Danville.
Individually, Jacob Hess won his second straight individual title (he finished second his freshman year behind Loyalsock’s Alejandro Quintana) with a clocking of 16:17.
Once again, all seven Green Dragon runners finished among the top 14 in the race. Bailey finished fourth (17:01), Thomas Hess was fifth (17:12), Ryder was ninth (17:33), Connor Murray was 10th (17:39) and Kieran Murray was 14th (18:00).
