Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199 Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256 N.Y. Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196 New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205 Indianapolis 4 7 1 .375 190 244 Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232 Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231 Cleveland 4 7 0 .364 263 286 Pittsburgh 4 7 0 .364 194 261
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243 L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282 Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276 Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216 Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187 N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232 Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203 Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266 New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310 Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283 Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281 Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 L.A. Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253 ___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 28, Detroit 25 Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20 Minnesota 33, New England 26
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 23, Denver 10 Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16 Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27 Miami 30, Houston 15 N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10 Washington 19, Atlanta 13 L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24 Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10 San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0 Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17
Thursday, Dec. 1
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Arizona, Carolina
Monday, Dec. 5
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 17 4 .810 — Philadelphia 12 9 .571 5 Toronto 11 9 .550 5½ Brooklyn 11 11 .500 6½ New York 9 11 .450 7½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Washington 11 10 .524 — Atlanta 11 10 .524 — Miami 10 11 .476 1 Charlotte 6 15 .286 5 Orlando 5 16 .238 6
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 5 .737 — Cleveland 13 8 .619 2 Indiana 12 8 .600 2½ Chicago 9 11 .450 5½ Detroit 5 17 .227 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 12 8 .600 — Memphis 12 8 .600 — Dallas 9 10 .474 2½ San Antonio 6 15 .286 6½ Houston 5 15 .250 7
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 13 7 .650 — Portland 11 9 .550 2 Utah 12 11 .522 2½ Minnesota 10 11 .476 3½ Oklahoma City 8 13 .381 5½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 14 6 .700 — L.A. Clippers 12 9 .571 2½ Sacramento 10 9 .526 3½ Golden State 11 10 .524 3½ L.A. Lakers 7 12 .368 6½ ___
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97 Golden State 137, Minnesota 114 L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100 Miami 106, Atlanta 98 Boston 130, Washington 121 Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103 Cleveland 102, Detroit 94 Memphis 127, New York 123 Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
Monday’s Games
Washington 142, Minnesota 127 Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101 Boston 140, Charlotte 105 Toronto 100, Cleveland 88 Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102 New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101 Chicago 114, Utah 107 Denver 129, Houston 113 Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117 Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Detroit, 7 p.m. Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Houston at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 21 18 3 0 36 85 47 Toronto 24 14 5 5 33 73 61 Tampa Bay 21 13 7 1 27 75 68 Detroit 21 11 6 4 26 68 65 Florida 22 10 8 4 24 77 76 Montreal 21 11 9 1 23 65 73 Buffalo 22 9 12 1 19 81 79 Ottawa 21 8 12 1 17 66 71
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 23 19 4 0 38 87 51 N.Y. Islanders 23 15 8 0 30 77 59 Carolina 22 11 6 5 27 61 61 Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 77 70 N.Y. Rangers 23 10 9 4 24 69 67 Washington 23 9 11 3 21 62 74 Philadelphia 22 7 10 5 19 53 74 Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 23 13 6 4 30 88 66 Winnipeg 20 13 6 1 27 63 53 Colorado 19 12 6 1 25 68 47 Minnesota 21 10 9 2 22 62 62 St. Louis 22 11 11 0 22 63 78 Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65 Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70 Chicago 21 6 11 4 16 52 78
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 83 63 Seattle 21 13 5 3 29 75 60 Los Angeles 24 12 9 3 27 77 81 Edmonton 22 12 10 0 24 75 79 Calgary 21 9 9 3 21 61 68 Vancouver 22 9 10 3 21 79 83 San Jose 24 7 13 4 18 72 89 Anaheim 22 6 15 1 13 58 94 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Arizona 3 Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2 Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT Seattle 5, Anaheim 4 Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Monday’s Games
Toronto 4, Detroit 2 New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3 Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO Dallas 4, St. Louis 1 Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m. Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m. San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.