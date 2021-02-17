National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52 Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28 N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39 Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 Florida 13 9 2 2 20 44 40 Carolina 13 10 3 0 20 50 36 Chicago 17 8 5 4 20 50 51 Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 Detroit 17 4 10 3 11 35 54
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49 Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27 Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42 Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42 Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44 San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51 Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 16 11 3 2 24 58 44 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58 Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40 Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71 Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 40 69 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 0 New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2 Colorado 3, Vegas 2 Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 0 Nashville at Dallas, ppd
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 10 .643 — Brooklyn 18 12 .600 1 Boston 14 13 .519 3½ New York 14 15 .483 4½ Toronto 13 15 .464 5
W L Pct GB Charlotte 13 15 .464 — Miami 11 16 .407 1½ Atlanta 11 16 .407 1½ Orlando 10 18 .357 3 Washington 8 17 .320 3½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 12 .571 — Indiana 14 14 .500 2 Chicago 11 15 .423 4 Cleveland 10 19 .345 6½ Detroit 8 19 .296 7½
W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 11 12 .478 3 Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 12 15 .444 4 Houston 11 16 .407 5
W L Pct GB Utah 23 5 .821 — Portland 17 10 .630 5½ Denver 15 12 .556 7½ Oklahoma City 11 16 .407 11½ Minnesota 7 21 .250 16
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 22 7 .759 — L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 1 Phoenix 17 10 .630 4 Golden State 15 13 .536 6½ Sacramento 12 15 .444 9
Boston 112, Denver 99 Portland 115, Oklahoma City 104 New Orleans 144, Memphis 113 L.A. Lakers 112, Minnesota 104 Toronto 124, Milwaukee 113 Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 124 San Antonio at Detroit, ppd
Chicago at Charlotte, ppd New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Washington, 8 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Cleveland, ppd Detroit at Dallas, ppd Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, ppd Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m. Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Tennis
Results Wednesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Quarterfinals Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Women’s Singles Quarterfinals Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (5), Britain, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 7-6 (6), 6-2. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (6), Britain, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-4. Women’s Doubles Semifinals Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4. Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals Rajeev Ram, United States, and Barbora Krejcikova (6), Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-3. Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Arina Rodionova and Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Maryland 64, Nebraska 50 Rhode Island 91, Dayton 89, 2OT St. Francis (NY) 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 75 St. John’s 93, Xavier 84 UConn 73, Providence 61 Wagner 61, Mount St. Mary’s 39 SOUTH Belmont Abbey 85, Chowan 79 Georgia 80, Missouri 70 King (Tenn.) 89, Barton 80 North Greenville 96, Erskine 90 MIDWEST Akron 81, N. Illinois 76 Bowling Green 75, Ball St. 62 Findlay 95, Kentucky Wesleyan 65 Grand Valley St. 85, Davenport 60 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66 Kent St. 76, W. Michigan 69 Lake Superior St. 84, Ferris St. 82 Malone 101, Ohio Valley 85 McKendree 66, Ill.-Springfield 42 Michigan Tech 73, N. Michigan 51 Missouri Western 86, Newman 75 Purdue 75, Michigan St. 65 Purdue-Northwest 84, Wis.-Parkside 75 SE Missouri 86, Austin Peay 81, OT Saginaw Valley St. 72, Northwood (Mich.) 70 Saint Louis 78, La Salle 57 Toledo 87, Miami (Ohio) 75 Wayne St. (Mich.) 64, Ashland 60 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 75, Florida 64 Oklahoma St. 76, Iowa St. 58 Tulsa 72, Temple 66 FAR WEST Black Hills St. 74, Chadron St. 53 Loyola Marymount 76, Santa Clara 73
Women’s college basketball
EAST Pittsburgh 83, Boston College 80 Villanova 98, Butler 74 SOUTH Georgia Tech 67, Miami 56 James Madison 79, UNC-Wilmington 55 Radford 53, Hampton 42 Troy 91, Georgia St. 70 UNC-Asheville 61, Presbyterian 59 MIDWEST Michigan 86, Michigan St. 82 FAR WEST Santa Clara 79, Loyola Marymount 65 UNLV 73, San Diego St. 71
College hockey
EAST Bentley 5, Sacred Heart 4, OT Canisius 5, Mercyhurst 4, OT MIDWEST Lake Superior St. 3, Michigan Tech 1 Ala.-Huntsville 3, N. Michigan 1
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Parker on a minor league contract. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers on a one-year contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dr. Jason King head orthopedist, Dr. Hank Pelto team physician, Kyle Torgerson head athletic trainer, Taylor Bennett assistant athletic trainer, Kevin Orloski assistant athletic trainer and Ryan Bitzel physical therapist. TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Josh Sborz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league RHP Jhan Zambrano. Designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP Shun Yamaguchi. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cam Bedrosian on a minor league contract. NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Corey Oswalt outright to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Released RHP Brad Brach. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with C Jeff Mathis on a minor league contract. Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Geoff Bramblett. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Andrew Case to a contract extension. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Stone Garrett and LHP Max Hermann. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Bralin Jackson. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BROOKLYN NETS — Placed F/C Norvel Pelle on waivers. Signed G Andre Roberson. Waived C Norvel Pelle. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Ray Spalding. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Quentin Harris vice president of player personnel, Adrian Wilson vice president of pro personnel, Matt Caracciolo vice president of football operations and facilities, Dru Grigson director of player personnel and Andrew Casking to pro scouting. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Kawann Short. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed K Jason Sanders to a five-year contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed DB Shakial Taylor off NY Giants waivers. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Steven Fogarty and D Brandon Davidson to the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Givani Smith and RW Evgeny Svechnikov to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Scott Clemmensen director/goaltending development, Kate Madigan executive director hockey management/operations and Jim Mill director of pro scouting. Assigned F Jesper Boqvist to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Ds Colton White and Jeremy Groleau and G Evan Cormier and from Binghamton to the taxi squad. Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev and Nick Merkley from the taxi squad. American Hockey League AHL — Suspended F Garrett Mitchel from Rockford for one game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head in a game against Iowa on Feb. 13. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Recalled Ds Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register from Iowa (AHL). FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F Brad McClure. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Nick Pastujov to the active roster. Activated G Sean Romeo and F Austi Farley from the reserve list. Placed D Willie Corrin and F Bryan Lemos on the reserve list. Assigned F Giorgio Estephan to Stockton (AHL). Loaned G Angus Redmond to Toronto (AHL) and F Kamerin Nault to Manitoba (CHL). Activated F Tad Kozun from the reserve list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Fabrizio Ricci and placed on the reserve list. Loaned G Clint Windsor to Syracuse (AHL). Released G Taran Koxun from his standard player contract (SPC). Assigned F Nikita Pavlychev to Syracuse (AHL). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Matthew Weis from Hershey (AHL) by assignment. Placed f Jade Miller on the reserve list. Placed f Mark Cooper on injured reserve. TULSA OILERS — Released D Nick Minerva. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Assigned G Kevin Carr to Colorado (AHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Released f Luke Lynch from standard player contract (SPC). WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F J.C. Campagna on the reserve list. Assigned G Jay Stevens to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. SOCCER Major League Soccer MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D D.J. Taylor. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Benji Kikanovic to a one-year contract with club options through 2024. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Wade Martin chief executive office. United Soccer League LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Alex Alcala. COLLEGE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Jake Breske director of player personnel, Chanelle-Smith Walker director of content and Jessica Stinger assistant director of recruiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.