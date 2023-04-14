MIFFLINBURG — Lewisburg has had issues getting off to slow starts this season, but when you have an offense like the one the Green Dragons have those issues tend to disappear quickly.
Case in point: the Green Dragons led Mifflinburg by just one goal after the first quarter of their Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference game on Thursday.
But from the second quarter on, Lewisburg scored its goals in bunches to run away with a 20-3 victory over the Wildcats on a balmy mid-April day at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Matt Reish and Mason Fassero fueled the Green Dragons’ win by scoring five goals apiece.
“I thought we played very good lacrosse. We came out kind of flat and kind of sluggish, and we weren’t really going,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “Once we got moving, I think we had seven different guys score in the game, we limited Mifflinburg’s shots, and I thought (goalkeeper) Tyler (Downs) make some pretty big saves early on in the game to sort of keep Mifflinburg from getting any momentum.
“We spread out, we started making some great passes and we started using everybody,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg (1-6) got on the board first when Emmanuel Ulrich scored off the opening faceoff just 28 seconds into the game.
From there, it was almost all Lewisburg (5-1).
A pair of goals by Matt Reish late in the first quarter put the Green Dragons in front 2-1.
In the second period that lead grew to 7-2 when Reish scored twice more. Fin Martin, Derek Gessner and Mason Fassero also found the back of the net in the second quarter for Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons produced nine more goals in the third quarter.
Fassero keyed the period with a hat trick for Lewisburg, plus Gessner, Alfred Romano, and Quin Michaels each added two goals apiece to make the lead 16-3.
Gessner finished with four goals and a couple of assists on the night, plus Fassero added two assists along with Michaels.
“Something we talked about at halftime was spreading out and creating some space for our guys to be able to attack and then we can find the open guys,” said Vaji. “I thought the guys did a great job doing that. Probably from midway through the first quarter on, we got focused and we started playing a little bit (better).”
Ulrich finished with a hat trick for Mifflinburg, and goalie Eli Brouse made 17 saves.
The Wildcats however couldn’t keep up with a deeper, more experienced Green Dragons squad.
“The heat got us. With a small squad like we have the heat got to us and wore us down. The first half we played really good and the game was within our reach, but then the legs died,” said Mifflinburg coach Dane Stine.
“We definitely could’ve played better. We’ve gotten a whole lot better through the season so far; we lost to Lewisburg (14-4) the last time we played them (on March 21), but we didn’t play to our potential through the entire game like we did the last time.”
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. Monday, while Mifflinburg goes to Mifflin County, also on Monday.
Lewisburg 20, Mifflinburg 3
at Mifflinburg
First quarter
M-Emmanuel Ulrich, unassisted, 11:32.
L-Matt Reish, assist Mason Fassero, 5:22.
L-Reish, assist Ben Bailey, :44.2
Second quarter
L-Fin Martin, unassisted, 9:06.
L-Reish, unassisted, 8:14.
L-Derek Gessner, assist Fassero, 5:13.
M-Ulrich, unassisted, 4:50.
L-Fassero, assist Teddy Hohmuth, 3:53.
L-Reish, unassisted, 2:38.
Third quarter
L-Gessner, unassisted, 10:59.
L-Gessner, unassisted, 9:36.
M-Ulrich, unassisted, 8:40.
L-Fassero, assist Alfred Romano, 6:18.
L-Romano, assist Quin Michaels, 5:13.
L-Michaels, unassisted, 4:31.
L-Romano, unassisted, 3:50.
L-Michaels, unassisted, 2:40.
L-Fassero, assist Romano, 2:05.
L-Fassero, assist Michaels, :15.
Fourth quarter
L-Fassero, unassisted, 11:03.
L-Danon Alabakoff, assist Gessner, 9:25.
L-Gessner, assist Ryan Opperman, 7:40.
L-Reish, assist Gessner, 5:22.
Shots: Lewisburg, 42-16. Saves: Lewisburg, Tyler Downs, 6; Mifflinburg, Eli Brouse, 17.
