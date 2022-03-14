HERSHEY — While no area wrestler climbed to the top of the podium at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships in the Giant Center Saturday afternoon, there will still be plenty of good memories of this year's trip to Hershey.
Of the nine wrestlers who qualified for this tournament, five returned home with medals. Warrior Run's Kaden Milheim earned his first state medal with a third place finish at 126 pounds while his brother Cameron, a freshman at 138 pounds, earned a seventh place medal. Meadowbrook Christian's Cade Wirnsberger improved on his sixth place finish last year by taking fourth at 138.
In his fourth trip to the state tournament, Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner finished third at 145 and Mifflimburg's Emmanuel Ulrich used his 100th career win to place third at 285.
The Milheim's pair of medals gave the Defenders their first pair of medalists since Elias Biddle was fourth at 145 and Tyler Hain was eighth at 152 in 2010.
Edged by Mark Palmer of Brockway, 4-3, in Friday night's semifinals, Kaden Milheim bounced back with a 7-6 victory over Charlie Robson of Conwell=Egan in the consy semi finals and then dominated JoJo Przynycien of Fort LeBeouf, 9-1, for the bronze medal.
"This success was a long time coming for Kaden," Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said. "It's nice to see because he was in loaded weight classes the last two years and I'm sure he would have gotten a medal down here."
Cameron Milheim also bounced back from a painful 2-1 loss to Conner Saylor of Hickory in the ultimate tiebreaker in the consolations and used a late reversal to slip past Easton Toth of Forest Hills for seventh.
"Cam came up as a freshman and wrestled at a high level," Betz said. "He might have been a little undersized for 138 but he was competitive down here."
Kaden finished the season with a 44-7 maark and owns a 79-20 career record. Cameron wrapped up his first varsity season a 41-10 record.
"This was a great experience for Kaden and Cameron," Betz said. "They wrestled hard, they competed hard. We told them to enjoy the moment and highlighted some of the things they need to do to move up on the podium next year. The example they give in the wrestling room to a very young team is important for our program."
Wirnsberger fell to Anthony Evanitsky of Wyoming Area, 3-1, in sudden victory of overtime in his consy final. He had beaten Evanitsky, 5-2, at the Coal Cracker tournament earlier this season. Wirnsberger, who lost to Saucon Valley senior Ryan Crookham, 10-1, Friday's semis, reached the third place bout by beating Hickory's Saylor, 3-0. That was Wirnsberger's 100th career victory.
Hat's off to Cade (competing) in a real thick weight class," said coach Garth Watson. "It was a super tough bracket to compete in and Cade wrestled really, really tough."
Wirnsberger compiled a 41-5 record this season and is 100-22 in his career for the Lions.
