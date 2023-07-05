Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 57 31 .648 _ Baltimore 49 35 .583 6 New York 48 38 .558 8 Toronto 45 40 .529 10½ Boston 43 43 .500 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 44 43 .506 _ Cleveland 41 43 .488 1½ Detroit 37 47 .440 5½ Chicago 37 49 .430 6½ Kansas City 25 61 .291 18½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 51 35 .593 _ Houston 48 38 .558 3 Los Angeles 45 43 .511 7 Seattle 42 42 .500 8 Oakland 24 63 .276 27½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 57 27 .679 _ Miami 50 37 .575 8½ Philadelphia 45 39 .536 12 New York 39 46 .459 18½ Washington 34 51 .400 23½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 47 39 .547 _ Milwaukee 46 40 .535 1 Chicago 39 45 .464 7 Pittsburgh 39 45 .464 7 St. Louis 35 50 .412 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 50 36 .581 _ Los Angeles 47 37 .560 2 San Francisco 46 40 .535 4 San Diego 40 46 .465 10 Colorado 33 54 .379 17½
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Houston 12, Texas 11 Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3 Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4 Seattle 6, San Francisco 5 San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4 Texas 6, Boston 2 Minnesota 9, Kansas City 3 Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 4, Colorado 1 Seattle 6, San Francisco 0 Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5 Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 1-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Gray 6-4) at Boston (Bello 5-5), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Marsh 0-1) at Minnesota (López 4-5), 7:40 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m. Seattle (Milone 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 3, Washington 2 Miami 5, St. Louis 4 Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2 Seattle 6, San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2 San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 8, Washington 4 Miami 15, St. Louis 2 Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 4, Colorado 1 Seattle 6, San Francisco 0 N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 5 Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5 Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Miami (Hoeing 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-6), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m. Seattle (Milone 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-1), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 2 5 44 32 21 Nashville 11 5 5 38 30 16 New England 10 3 7 37 35 25 Columbus 10 6 5 35 42 29 Philadelphia 10 6 4 34 34 22 Orlando City 9 5 7 34 32 23 Atlanta 8 5 8 32 39 35 CF Montréal 8 10 2 26 20 28 D.C. United 7 9 5 26 29 28 Charlotte FC 6 8 6 24 27 35 New York City FC 5 7 9 24 22 26 New York 5 7 8 23 18 20 Chicago 5 7 8 23 26 31 Toronto FC 3 9 10 19 18 31 Inter Miami CF 5 13 2 17 20 31
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 11 7 2 35 39 24 Los Angeles FC 9 5 5 32 28 21 Seattle 9 7 5 32 25 18 Real Salt Lake 8 7 6 30 26 31 FC Dallas 8 7 5 29 23 22 San Jose 7 7 7 28 25 28 Houston 8 9 3 27 24 26 Austin FC 7 8 5 26 25 28 Vancouver 6 6 7 25 30 26 Sporting Kansas City 6 10 6 24 26 30 Minnesota United 6 7 6 24 21 25 Portland 5 9 7 22 23 31 LA Galaxy 3 9 7 16 18 31 Colorado 2 10 8 14 14 29 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 1
New England 2, Cincinnati 2, tie Columbus 2, New York 1 Austin FC 1, Miami 1, tie New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0 Orlando City 3, Chicago 1 Real Salt Lake 1, Toronto FC 0 FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0 Minnesota 4, Portland 1 Nashville 2, D.C. United 0 Saint Louis City SC 2, Colorado 0 LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 2, tie Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sunday, July 2
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0
Tuesday, July 4
Columbus 2, Miami 2, tie Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0 D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New England at New York, 7:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12
Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C James McCann from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Cionel Perez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 3. Optioned RHP Chris Vallimont to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 3. Placed LHP James Paxton on the paternity leave list. Recalled LHP Brandon Walter and RHP Taylor Scott from Worcester (IL). Sent SS Yu Chang and 3B Pablo Reyes to Worcester (IL) on rehab assignments. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Oscar Colas from Charlotte (IL). Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Charlotte. Recalled OF Oscar Colas from Charlotte. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Peyton Battenfield to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Tyler Alexander on the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 3. Reinstated LHP Tarik Skubal from the 60-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 2B Michael Massey from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jonathan Heasley from Omaha (IL). Optioned LHP Austin Cox and 2B Samad Taylor to Omaha. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Jo Adell and RHP Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Victor Mederos to Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Jorge Lopez from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to St. Paul. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated C Manny Pina from the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 2. Placed C Carlos Perez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 2. Optioned OF Conner Capel to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated RHP Chad Smith for assignment. Recalled SS Nick Allen from Las Vegas. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Andrew Kittredge to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated 2B Brandon Low from the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the paternity leave list. Recalled LHP John King from Round Rock (PCL). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Hyun Jin Ryu to the Florida Complex League FCL on a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Cole Sulser to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Patrick Wisdom from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Daniel Palencia from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Hayden Wesneski. Transferred RHP Brad Broxberger to the 60-day IL. CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kennedy from Louisville (IL). Optioned OF Stuart Fairchild to Louisville. Sent RHP Alec Mills outright to Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Coco Montes to Albuquerque. Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Johnson on a minor league contract. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Andrew Nardi on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP George Soriano from Jacksonville (IL). NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Trevor Gott. Selected the contract of OF DJ Stewart. Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham and INF Danny Mendick to Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Denyi Reyes for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent LHP Jose Hernandez Indianapolis (IL) on rehab assignment. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Guanchi Martinez on a minor league contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated DH Nelson Cruz for assignment. Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 2. Sent C Luis Campusano to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to El Paso (PCL). Recalled SS Matthew Batten, LHP Jose Castillo and RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Scott Alexander from the 15-day IL. Optioned OF Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL).
