MILTON — Sure, when Meadowbrook Christian chose to step outside the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association to play Muncy, coach Bill Lynd and his players knew that the game wouldn’t be an easy one.
But, that’s exactly what the Lions wanted.
Meadowbrook got out to a slow start against Muncy however, and the Indians used the momentum from a 21-point first quarter to take a 55-40 victory on the Lions’ home court.
“It’s difficult and it’s challenging (to play outside the ACAA), and that’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for that challenge,” said Lynd. “So, (playing a team like Muncy) is both challenging and rewarding at the same time.
“I think the game (overall) was a positive experience. I don’t always look at the score, because the score will say one thing,” added Meadowbrook’s coach.
Muncy (6-1) began the game with three straight buckets, but Meadowbrook (4-5) answered by getting jumpers on its next three possessions from Evan Young, Ashton Canelo and Jacob Reed.
The Indians then began hitting from outside as Ross Eyer, Max Rymsza and Branson Eyer all knocked down 3-pointers to end the first quarter on a 13-4 run and pull ahead 21-11.
Things went from bad to worse for the Lions in the second period as they were held to just five points to fall behind by 17 at the break (33-16).
“Muncy is a very athletic team, and they got up and down the floor pretty quickly and they can jump through the roof,” said Lynd. “Their athleticism is what made it very difficult for us, but then we buckled down and played solid defense, and that’s what the game came down to.”
Evan Young and Jacob Reed both carried Meadowbrook in the third quarter as the Lions bounced back to score 16 points and cut their deficit to 11 (43-32). Young scored scored eight points and Reed had six to key the run.
Then in the fourth quarter Muncy got either a bucket or a pair of free throws on four out of five possessions to start the period and grab the momentum right back with a 51-34 lead. Branson Eyer had six points in the period, including two down the stretch to help the Indians pull away.
“The way we played in the second half was so much different than the first half, and so we take a positive out of that and I was very encouraged,” said Lynd. “I would say (the difference in the second half) was our defense. We came out and we decided to play defense, and once we did that the game turned around.”
Although that wasn’t enough to give the Lions the victory, it did show their coach that the team has what it takes to at least play with anyone in the ACAA.
However, Meadowbrook will play its next game out of the ACAA as well. The Lions hit the road to play Lourdes Regional at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“If we put the effort and the hard work in, we can play with anybody that’s on our schedule,” said Lynd. “On the positive note, we saw that we can play defense with anybody. Defense is all about desire, and in the second half we decided to do that.”
Muncy 55, Meadowbrook Christian 40at Meadowbrook Christian SchoolScore by quarters
Muncy 21 12 10 12 — 55 Meadowbrook 11 5 16 8 — 40
Muncy (6-1) 55
Connor Sassano 3 0-3 6; Loudon Boring 1 2-2 4; Max Rymsza 6 0-0 13; Joe Edkin 1 0-0 2; Ross Eyer 9 0-0 20; Branson Eyer 4 2-2 10.
Totals:
24 4-7 55.
3-point goals:
R. Eyer 2, Rymsza.
Meadowbrook (4-5) 40
Michael Smith 0 0-0 0; Ashton Canelo 3 1-4 7; Noah Smith 1 2-2 4; Evan Young 8 1-1 17; Jacob Reed 5 0-0 10; Jacob Bair 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
18 4-7 40.
3-point goals:
None.
JV score: Muncy, 60-38.
