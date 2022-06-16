MILLMONT — Mifflinburg fell victim to a late Sunbury/Norry rally as Post 410 lost, 9-3, Wednesday at the Millmont Senior Legion Field.
“We had a tough day today. We gave up nine hits, hit four batters and we walked four batters,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski. “We were unable to get timely hits to score with runners on.
“We definitely had plenty of scoring opportunities, but failed,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Mifflinburg (3-3) trailed just 4-3 after the third, but Sunbury/Norry (3-1) scored five times in the seventh to take the victory.
Post 410 was led by a 3-for-4 by Liam Church, who also had a double, RBI and a run scored.
Mifflinburg next plays at Hughesville at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Sunbury/Norry 9, Mifflinburg 3
at Millmont Senior Legion Field
Sun/Norry 031 000 5 — 9-12-3
Mifflinburg 111 000 0 — 3-7-7
L. Fisher, B. Lytle (4) and M. Culp. Luke Rokavec and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Fisher. LP: Rokavec.
Top Sunbury/Norry hitters: Lytle, 2-for-4, double, walk, 2 RBI, run scored; C. Boyer, 1-for-4; C. Nickey, 2-for-5; A. Dressler, 2-for-4, double; A. Bottiger, run; D. Angelillo, 1-for-3, 2 walks, 2 runs; Fisher, 1-for-3, RBI, run; D. Hernandez, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Culp, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 3-for-4, double, RBI, run scored; Derek Hackenberg, walk; Zach Kerstetter, 1-for-4, run; Nathan Chambers, 1-for-1, double, 3 walks; Eli Troutman, 1-for-4, run; Lane Hook, 1-for-3, walk.
Jersey Shore 12,
Lewisburg 6
JERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg committed eight errors as Post 182 fell on the road to Jersey Shore.
Post 182 opened with a 2-0 lead, but it didn’t last long as Post 36 tallied five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Jersey Shore later added four runs in the fourth to take a commanding 10-3 lead despite Lewisburg scoring the final three runs of the game.
Michael Casale batted 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored; and Kadyn Magyar added a 3-for-4 day that included an RBI and a run scored for Lewisburg (2-4).
Post 182 next plays at Bloomsburg at 5:45 p.m.
Jersey Shore 12, Lewisburg 6
at Jersey Shore
Lewisburg 200 101 2 — 6-10-8
Jer. Shore 510 420 x — 12-8-3
Mark Walsh, Kadyn Magyar (5) and Shea Girton. Laubach, Berry (3), Myers (4), Stoetzel (7) and Lorson.
WP: Berry. LP: Walsh.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Michael Casale, 3-for-5, double, 2 RBI, run; Aiden Howerter, walk; Girton, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 2 runs; Magyar, 3-for-4, RBI, run; John Hoffman, 1-for-4, RBI; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Walsh, 3 walks; Kedron Sosa, run; E. Frederick, walk, run.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Tillotson, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs scored; Bauder, 1-for-5, run; Lorson, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Laubach, 3-for-4, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Berry, 2 runs; Stoetzel, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Thompson, 2 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.