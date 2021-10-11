Men’s soccer

Bucknell 1, Colgate 0Saturday at Colgate

Alex clarke scored on a penalty shot as Bucknell improved to 4-6-2, 2-2-1 Patriot League. Colgate is 0-12, 0-5.

Women’s soccer

Bucknell 1, Lafayette 0Saturday at Bucknell

Rylee Donaldson scored her league-leading 8th goal of the season as Bucknell improved to 5-1-1 at home this season.

Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 0Saturday at Bloomsburg

Bloom improved to 7-3-1, 6-3-1 PSAC East while Millersville fell to 3-4-3, 3-4-2.

Lock Haven 2, Mansfield 1 OTSaturday at at Lock Haven

LHU improved to 4-5-1, 2-5-1 PSAC East while Mansfield fell to 1-7-2, 0-6-2.

Lycoming 1, Delaware Valley 0Saturday at Delaware Valley

Lyco improved to 9-3-1, 2-0-1 MAC Freedom while the Aggies fell to 6-4, 0-3.

Men’s cross country

Bloomsburg Invite

Lock Haven’s Tanner Walter, a Milton grad, took third overall (27:05) as the Eagles won the team title.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126 Sunday’s Games Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20, London, UK Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT Minnesota 19, Detroit 17 New England 25, Houston 22 New Orleans 33, Washington 22 Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18 Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19 Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17 Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19 Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9 L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42 Arizona 17, San Francisco 10 Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20 Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20 Monday’s Games Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco Monday, Oct. 18 Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

College football

Saturday scores EAST Brown 31, Colgate 10 Columbia 22, CCSU 20 Dartmouth 24, Yale 17, OT Delaware St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 6 Duquesne 39, Bryant 34 Elon 33, Maine 23 Fordham 56, Wagner 7 Harvard 24, Cornell 10 Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0 Marist 34, Stetson 3 Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13, OT Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13 Penn 20, Lehigh 0 Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28 Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15 Robert Morris 31, Charleston Southern 24 SMU 31, Navy 24 Sacred Heart 20, Merrimack 10 St. Francis (Pa.) 55, LIU Brooklyn 10 Towson 21, Stony Brook 14 Umass 27, Uconn 13 Wake Forest 40, Syracuse 37, OT SOUTH Alabama St. 35, Ark.-Pine Bluff 15 Alcorn St. 24, Grambling St. 20 Campbell 42, Gardner-Webb 28 E. Kentucky 30, Abilene Christian 15 ETSU 48, The Citadel 21 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0 Florida A&M 30, SC State 7 Florida St. 35, North Carolina 25 Furman 42, Wofford 20 Georgia 34, Auburn 10 Georgia St. 55, Louisiana-Monroe 21 Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27 Jackson St. 61, Alabama A&M 15 Jacksonville St. 28, Stephen F. Austin 24 Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15 Kentucky 42, LSU 21 Liberty 41, Middle Tennessee 13 MVSU 20, Bethune-Cookman 14 Mercer 34, W. Carolina 24 Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51 Morehead St. 38, Presbyterian 30 NC A&T 38, North Alabama 34 Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29 SE Louisiana 58, Nicholls 48 SE Missouri 30, Austin Peay 14 Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20 Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16 Texas Southern 35, Southern U. 31 Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24 UAB 31, FAU 14 UCF 20, East Carolina 16 UT Martin 48, Murray St. 24 UTEP 26, Southern Miss. 13 UTSA 52, W. Kentucky 46 VMI 37, Chattanooga 34, OT Villanova 28, James Madison 27 Virginia 34, Louisville 33 William & Mary 31, Albany (NY) 24 MIDWEST Akron 35, Bowling Green 20 Ball St. 45, W. Michigan 20 Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27 Dayton 28, Drake 10 E. Michigan 13, Miami (Ohio) 12 Indiana St. 37, W. Illinois 27 Iowa 23, Penn St. 20 Kent St. 48, Buffalo 38 Michigan 32, Nebraska 29 Missouri 48, North Texas 35 N. Dakota St. 34, N. Iowa 20 N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20 Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17 S. Illinois 42, S. Dakota St. 41, OT San Diego 52, Butler 21 South Dakota 20, North Dakota 13 St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Valparaiso 13 Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0 Youngstown St. 41, Missouri St. 33 SOUTHWEST Baylor 45, West Virginia 20 Northwestern St. 21, Houston Baptist 17 Oklahoma 55, Texas 48 Sam Houston St. 41, Lamar 7 TCU 52, Texas Tech 31 Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38 Texas State 33, South Alabama 31, 4OT Tulsa 35, Memphis 29 FAR WEST Air Force 24, Wyoming 14 Boise St. 26, BYU 17 Colorado St. 32, San Jose St. 14 E. Washington 63, N. Colorado 17 Idaho 42, Portland St. 35 Idaho St. 27, UC Davis 17 Montana 31, Dixie St. 14 Montana St. 45, Cal Poly 7 Nevada 55, New Mexico St. 28 Sacramento St. 41, S. Utah 20 San Diego St. 31, New Mexico 7 UCLA 34, Arizona 16 Utah 42, Southern Cal 26 Washington St. 31, Oregon St. 24

Major League Baseball

Playoffs

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0 Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6 Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston (Rodriguez 13-8), 7:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Houston 2, Chicago 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1 Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4 Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6 Monday, Oct. 11: Houston (Urquidy 8-3) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 3:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

National League

San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0 Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2 Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 9:37 p.m. (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee (Peralta 10-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 1:07 p.m. (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

WNBA

Playoffs

Finals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77 Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results

Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 2.28 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109 laps, 45 points. 2. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 109, 35. 3. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 109, 34. 4. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 109, 47. 5. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109, 32. 6. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 109, 31. 7. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 109, 42. 8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 109, 29. 9. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109, 43. 10. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109, 29. 11. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 109, 30. 12. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109, 44. 13. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 109, 24. 14. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 109, 23. 15. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 109, 22. 16. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109, 23. 17. (17) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 109, 20. 18. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 109, 19. 19. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 109, 18. 20. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 109, 21. 21. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 109, 16. 22. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 109, 15. 23. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 109, 14. 24. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109, 13. 25. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 109, 17. 26. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 109, 11. 27. (36) Joey Hand, Ford, 109, 10. 28. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 109, 0. 29. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 109, 18. 30. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 109, 7. 31. (35) Scott Heckert, Ford, 109, 6. 32. (39) Timmy Hill, Ford, 108, 0. 33. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 98, 13. 34. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 96, 0. 35. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 93, 2. 36. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 90, 0. 37. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 66, 0. 38. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, engine, 57, 0. 39. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 19, 1. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.654 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 15 minutes, 4 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.782 seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 18 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers. Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-9; J.Logano 10-13; R.Blaney 14-22; A.Allmendinger 23-24; C.Elliott 25-26; A.Allmendinger 27-29; Ky.Busch 30-51; R.Blaney 52; W.Byron 53-75; Ku.Busch 76; C.Buescher 77; D.Hamlin 78-80; W.Byron 81-87; Ku.Busch 88; D.Hamlin 89-101; K.Larson 102-109 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 2 times for 30 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 25 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 22 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 10 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 8 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 5 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 7; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; W.Byron, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1; B.Wallace, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 3148; 2. K.Larson, 3147; 3. J.Logano, 3138; 4. R.Blaney, 3133; 5. Ky.Busch, 3132; 6. C.Elliott, 3129; 7. B.Keselowski, 3116; 8. M.Truex, 3113; 9. K.Harvick, 3088; 10. C.Bell, 3085; 11. W.Byron, 3070; 12. A.Bowman, 3061; 13. Ku.Busch, 2163; 14. T.Reddick, 2160; 15. A.Almirola, 2117; 16. M.McDowell, 2087.

Golf

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

Sunday at TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $7 Million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 FedExCup points in parentheses Final Round Sungjae Im (500), $1,260,000 63-65-70-62_260 Matthew Wolff (300), $763,000 64-67-65-68_264 Marc Leishman (145), $371,000 67-67-68-63_265 Rory Sabbatini (145), $371,000 65-66-70-64_265 Adam Schenk (145), $371,000 64-65-66-70_265 Lanto Griffin (95), $245,000 72-64-64-66_266 Adam Hadwin (95), $245,000 67-64-68-67_266 Hayden Buckley (80), $204,750 66-71-67-63_267 Aaron Wise (80), $204,750 68-62-71-66_267 Harry Hall (0), $204,750 66-65-68-68_267 Talor Gooch (65), $162,750 64-67-71-66_268 Martin Laird (65), $162,750 67-68-67-66_268 Andrew Putnam (65), $162,750 67-64-66-71_268 K.H. Lee (51), $113,750 68-64-71-66_269 Tom Hoge (51), $113,750 66-70-67-66_269 Matt Wallace (51), $113,750 67-68-68-66_269 Louis Oosthuizen (51), $113,750 65-67-69-68_269 Matthew NeSmith (51), $113,750 69-67-65-68_269 Chad Ramey (51), $113,750 63-65-69-72_269 Sam Burns (51), $113,750 66-63-68-72_269 Seamus Power (41), $79,217 66-68-69-67_270 Russell Henley (41), $79,217 67-70-66-67_270 Danny Willett (41), $79,217 69-67-66-68_270 Joel Dahmen (36), $61,950 67-70-70-64_271 Jimmy Walker (36), $61,950 68-66-70-67_271 Taylor Moore (36), $61,950 66-70-68-67_271 Cam Davis (27), $46,944 67-68-71-66_272 Chesson Hadley (27), $46,944 64-70-71-67_272 Kevin Yu (0), $46,944 67-67-70-68_272 Harry Higgs (27), $46,944 66-68-69-69_272 Sung Kang (27), $46,944 61-73-69-69_272 Matt Jones (27), $46,944 64-67-71-70_272 Robert Streb (27), $46,944 67-66-69-70_272 Lee Hodges (27), $46,944 66-68-68-70_272 Nate Lashley (19), $34,860 67-69-71-66_273 J.J. Spaun (19), $34,860 70-65-69-69_273 Adam Scott (19), $34,860 70-67-67-69_273 Matt Kuchar (19), $34,860 66-71-67-69_273 Camilo Villegas (19), $34,860 67-70-65-71_273 Joaquin Niemann (15), $28,350 72-64-71-67_274 Doug Ghim (15), $28,350 69-68-69-68_274 Corey Conners (15), $28,350 66-70-70-68_274 Mito Pereira (15), $28,350 66-71-68-69_274 Viktor Hovland (11), $23,450 67-67-73-68_275 Mark Hubbard (11), $23,450 69-68-67-71_275 Charley Hoffman (11), $23,450 63-69-70-73_275 Taylor Pendrith (8), $17,928 65-70-73-68_276 Emiliano Grillo (8), $17,928 67-70-71-68_276 Nick Taylor (8), $17,928 65-69-73-69_276 Carlos Ortiz (8), $17,928 69-66-72-69_276 Greyson Sigg (8), $17,928 67-70-69-70_276 Kevin Streelman (8), $17,928 71-66-68-71_276 Alex Smalley (8), $17,928 66-71-68-71_276 Richy Werenski (8), $17,928 68-67-69-72_276 Charles Howell III (8), $17,928 67-68-66-75_276 Hudson Swafford (5), $15,820 67-68-75-67_277 Trey Mullinax (5), $15,820 71-66-75-65_277 Nick Watney (5), $15,820 67-69-73-68_277 Michael Thompson (5), $15,820 69-67-70-71_277 Brandon Hagy (5), $15,820 65-71-70-71_277 Cameron Tringale (5), $15,820 66-68-71-72_277 Wyndham Clark (5), $15,820 68-68-69-72_277 Davis Riley (5), $15,820 69-68-67-73_277 Anirban Lahiri (4), $15,190 65-70-72-71_278 Henrik Norlander (4), $14,980 67-69-72-71_279 Jonas Blixt (4), $14,980 69-65-71-74_279 Francesco Molinari (3), $14,560 70-64-75-71_280 Hideki Matsuyama (3), $14,560 65-72-71-72_280 Brooks Koepka (3), $14,560 68-67-72-73_280 Lucas Glover (3), $14,560 69-66-72-73_280 Graeme McDowell (3), $14,210 70-66-74-75_285 Bill Haas (3), $14,070 68-69-79-70_286

Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Edmond Sumner. DENVER NUGGETS — Waived F Matt Ryan. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived G Langston Galloway. FOOTBALL National Football League INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson. BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Brandon Biro and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL). Waived F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived Ds Eric Gelinas, Maxime Lajoie, Fs Josh Leivo, Stefan Noesen and C.J. Smith. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived Gs Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Jack Johnson to a one-year contract. Waived D Jacob MacDonald. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived Ds Mikko Lehtonen, Gabriel Carlsson and F Kevin Stenlund. Sent Fs Liam Foudy, Justin Danforth, D Gavin Bayreuther and G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Assigned C Mavrik Bourque to Junior Club Shawinigan (QMJHL). Sent Ds Ryan Shea, Thomas Harley, Joseph Cecconi, Dawson Barteaux, Fs Riley Tufte, Tye Felhaber and Jordan Kawaguchi to Texas (AHL). Waived D Alexander Petrovic. DETROIT RED WINGS — Sent G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL). Waived Fs Riley Barber and Taro Hirose. EDMONTON OILERS — Waived D William Lagesson. Sent G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Olli Juolevi from Vancouver in exchange for F Juho Lammikko and D Noah Juulsen. Waived D Lucas Carlsson and G Christopher Gibson. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Austin Wagner and D Austin Strand. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Egor Afanasyev and D Jeremy Davies to Milwaukee (AHL). Waived G Michael McCarron and F Andrew Agozzino. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Jesper Boqvist and G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, one-way contract. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Released D Erik Gustafsson. Waived F Freddy Gauthier. NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year contract extension. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D Nick Seeler. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Fined D Mark Friedman for spearing F Sean Kuraly during an Oct. 9 game at Columbus. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived Ds Fredrik Claesson, Andrej Sustr and F Alex Barre-Boulet. TORONTO MAPLE LEAS — Waived F Adam Brooks. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived Fs Justin Bailey, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Ds Madison Bowey and Travis Hamonic. VEGAS GOLDEN NIGHTS — Waived Fs Sven Baertschi, Patrick Brown and Gage Quinney. WINNIPEG JETS — Waived D Nelson Nogier. WASHINGTON CAPITOLS — Waived G Zach Fucale and F Garret Pilon. COLLEGE EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Fired men’s soccer head coach David Casper. Named men’s soccer associate head coach Josh Scott acting head coach.

