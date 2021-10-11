Men’s soccer
Bucknell 1, Colgate 0Saturday at Colgate
Alex clarke scored on a penalty shot as Bucknell improved to 4-6-2, 2-2-1 Patriot League. Colgate is 0-12, 0-5.
Women’s soccer
Bucknell 1, Lafayette 0Saturday at Bucknell
Rylee Donaldson scored her league-leading 8th goal of the season as Bucknell improved to 5-1-1 at home this season.
Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 0Saturday at Bloomsburg
Bloom improved to 7-3-1, 6-3-1 PSAC East while Millersville fell to 3-4-3, 3-4-2.
Lock Haven 2, Mansfield 1 OTSaturday at at Lock Haven
LHU improved to 4-5-1, 2-5-1 PSAC East while Mansfield fell to 1-7-2, 0-6-2.
Lycoming 1, Delaware Valley 0Saturday at Delaware Valley
Lyco improved to 9-3-1, 2-0-1 MAC Freedom while the Aggies fell to 6-4, 0-3.
Men’s cross country
Bloomsburg Invite
Lock Haven’s Tanner Walter, a Milton grad, took third overall (27:05) as the Eagles won the team title.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126 Sunday’s Games Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20, London, UK Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT Minnesota 19, Detroit 17 New England 25, Houston 22 New Orleans 33, Washington 22 Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18 Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19 Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17 Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19 Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9 L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42 Arizona 17, San Francisco 10 Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20 Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20 Monday’s Games Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco Monday, Oct. 18 Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
College football
Saturday scores EAST Brown 31, Colgate 10 Columbia 22, CCSU 20 Dartmouth 24, Yale 17, OT Delaware St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 6 Duquesne 39, Bryant 34 Elon 33, Maine 23 Fordham 56, Wagner 7 Harvard 24, Cornell 10 Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0 Marist 34, Stetson 3 Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13, OT Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13 Penn 20, Lehigh 0 Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28 Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15 Robert Morris 31, Charleston Southern 24 SMU 31, Navy 24 Sacred Heart 20, Merrimack 10 St. Francis (Pa.) 55, LIU Brooklyn 10 Towson 21, Stony Brook 14 Umass 27, Uconn 13 Wake Forest 40, Syracuse 37, OT SOUTH Alabama St. 35, Ark.-Pine Bluff 15 Alcorn St. 24, Grambling St. 20 Campbell 42, Gardner-Webb 28 E. Kentucky 30, Abilene Christian 15 ETSU 48, The Citadel 21 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0 Florida A&M 30, SC State 7 Florida St. 35, North Carolina 25 Furman 42, Wofford 20 Georgia 34, Auburn 10 Georgia St. 55, Louisiana-Monroe 21 Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27 Jackson St. 61, Alabama A&M 15 Jacksonville St. 28, Stephen F. Austin 24 Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15 Kentucky 42, LSU 21 Liberty 41, Middle Tennessee 13 MVSU 20, Bethune-Cookman 14 Mercer 34, W. Carolina 24 Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51 Morehead St. 38, Presbyterian 30 NC A&T 38, North Alabama 34 Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29 SE Louisiana 58, Nicholls 48 SE Missouri 30, Austin Peay 14 Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20 Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16 Texas Southern 35, Southern U. 31 Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24 UAB 31, FAU 14 UCF 20, East Carolina 16 UT Martin 48, Murray St. 24 UTEP 26, Southern Miss. 13 UTSA 52, W. Kentucky 46 VMI 37, Chattanooga 34, OT Villanova 28, James Madison 27 Virginia 34, Louisville 33 William & Mary 31, Albany (NY) 24 MIDWEST Akron 35, Bowling Green 20 Ball St. 45, W. Michigan 20 Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27 Dayton 28, Drake 10 E. Michigan 13, Miami (Ohio) 12 Indiana St. 37, W. Illinois 27 Iowa 23, Penn St. 20 Kent St. 48, Buffalo 38 Michigan 32, Nebraska 29 Missouri 48, North Texas 35 N. Dakota St. 34, N. Iowa 20 N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20 Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17 S. Illinois 42, S. Dakota St. 41, OT San Diego 52, Butler 21 South Dakota 20, North Dakota 13 St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Valparaiso 13 Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0 Youngstown St. 41, Missouri St. 33 SOUTHWEST Baylor 45, West Virginia 20 Northwestern St. 21, Houston Baptist 17 Oklahoma 55, Texas 48 Sam Houston St. 41, Lamar 7 TCU 52, Texas Tech 31 Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38 Texas State 33, South Alabama 31, 4OT Tulsa 35, Memphis 29 FAR WEST Air Force 24, Wyoming 14 Boise St. 26, BYU 17 Colorado St. 32, San Jose St. 14 E. Washington 63, N. Colorado 17 Idaho 42, Portland St. 35 Idaho St. 27, UC Davis 17 Montana 31, Dixie St. 14 Montana St. 45, Cal Poly 7 Nevada 55, New Mexico St. 28 Sacramento St. 41, S. Utah 20 San Diego St. 31, New Mexico 7 UCLA 34, Arizona 16 Utah 42, Southern Cal 26 Washington St. 31, Oregon St. 24
Major League Baseball
Playoffs
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0 Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6 Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston (Rodriguez 13-8), 7:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)
Houston 2, Chicago 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1 Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4 Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6 Monday, Oct. 11: Houston (Urquidy 8-3) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 3:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
National League
San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1
Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0 Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2 Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 9:37 p.m. (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee (Peralta 10-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 1:07 p.m. (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)
WNBA
Playoffs
Finals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0
Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77 Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results
Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Concord, N.C.
Lap length: 2.28 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109 laps, 45 points. 2. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 109, 35. 3. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 109, 34. 4. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 109, 47. 5. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109, 32. 6. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 109, 31. 7. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 109, 42. 8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 109, 29. 9. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109, 43. 10. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109, 29. 11. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 109, 30. 12. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109, 44. 13. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 109, 24. 14. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 109, 23. 15. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 109, 22. 16. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109, 23. 17. (17) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 109, 20. 18. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 109, 19. 19. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 109, 18. 20. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 109, 21. 21. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 109, 16. 22. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 109, 15. 23. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 109, 14. 24. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109, 13. 25. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 109, 17. 26. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 109, 11. 27. (36) Joey Hand, Ford, 109, 10. 28. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 109, 0. 29. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 109, 18. 30. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 109, 7. 31. (35) Scott Heckert, Ford, 109, 6. 32. (39) Timmy Hill, Ford, 108, 0. 33. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 98, 13. 34. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 96, 0. 35. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 93, 2. 36. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 90, 0. 37. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 66, 0. 38. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, engine, 57, 0. 39. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 19, 1. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.654 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 15 minutes, 4 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.782 seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 18 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers. Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-9; J.Logano 10-13; R.Blaney 14-22; A.Allmendinger 23-24; C.Elliott 25-26; A.Allmendinger 27-29; Ky.Busch 30-51; R.Blaney 52; W.Byron 53-75; Ku.Busch 76; C.Buescher 77; D.Hamlin 78-80; W.Byron 81-87; Ku.Busch 88; D.Hamlin 89-101; K.Larson 102-109 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 2 times for 30 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 25 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 22 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 10 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 8 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 5 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 7; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; W.Byron, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1; B.Wallace, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 3148; 2. K.Larson, 3147; 3. J.Logano, 3138; 4. R.Blaney, 3133; 5. Ky.Busch, 3132; 6. C.Elliott, 3129; 7. B.Keselowski, 3116; 8. M.Truex, 3113; 9. K.Harvick, 3088; 10. C.Bell, 3085; 11. W.Byron, 3070; 12. A.Bowman, 3061; 13. Ku.Busch, 2163; 14. T.Reddick, 2160; 15. A.Almirola, 2117; 16. M.McDowell, 2087.
Golf
PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores
Sunday at TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.