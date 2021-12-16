MILTON — The best season in eight years featured some postseason accolades for Milton’s football team when the Heartland Athletic Conference’s coaches selected their 2021 All-Stars.
Junior offensive lineman Austin Mitch and junior punter Ashton Krall were both HAC-I first team honorees for the Black Panthers.
In addition, Milton’s fifth-year head coach Phil Davis was named the HAC-I’s Coach of the Year.
“It was an honor to be named coach of the year, but it’s really a reflection of my players and my coaching staff to win an award like this,” said Davis, who directed the Black Panthers to a 7-5 record and a berth in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals.
And when Milton defeated North Penn-Mansfield in the district quarterfinals, it resulted in the Black Panther’s first playoff win in eight years.
“It was rewarding to have such a successful season and the kids have the success that they did,” said Davis, whose team won as many games this season as it did in the previous seven years combined. “Winning this award is just a byproduct of that. The credit goes to my players and coaches.”
Making the season all that more special for Milton was the fact the team had to do it all on the road since its football stadium was still under construction.
“It was a very special season for us, and our goal this year was to make the playoffs and we accomplished that goal,” said Davis. “It was very difficult to play 13 games on the road, but our kids responded to the adversity and had a great season.
“In Week 1, beating a team (Nativity BVM) ranked in the Super 16 catapulted us forward in the season, and I think each week we gained confidence,” added Milton’s coach.
In HAC-II, Mifflinburg placed four players on the offensive and defensive first teams, while Lewisburg had three first team honorees.
Offensively for the Wildcats, record-setting sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler landed on the first team along with junior linemen Lucas Whittaker and Emmanuel Ulrich, plus junior athlete Andrew Diehl.
Dressler set the school’s single-season passing record (breaking the mark of 1,653 yards set by Zac Kurtz in 2002) by throwing for 1,845 yards (on 125-of-228 passing) and 16 touchdowns to lead the team to a 6-4 mark.
“It is an honor to see this recognition. Troy’s role this season was instrumental in the success of our offense,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler, Troy’s father. “The success he experienced could not have happened without all of the receivers making plays (Jacob Bingaman, Zack Wertman, Cannon Griffith, Andrew Diehl, Carter Breed, Gabe Stetler) and the offensive line only giving up two sacks.
“Overall, he continues to work hard to be the best player he can be for the team. He will continue to work with his teammates to improve and prepare for what will be expected next season,” added coach Dressler.
Diehl did it all for the Wildcats this past season. On the ground, Diehl ran 102 times for 610 yards and six touchdowns, and through the air Diehl caught 24 passes for 432 yards and seven more scores.
“The best way to describe Andrew is this title, overall athlete. His contributions in all three phases of the game demonstrated his athletic potential and abilities,” said coach Dressler. “His physical abilities, speed and strength, combined with his experience and understanding of the game made him the versatile player he was.
“Diehl was a running back, a receiver, a defensive back, a kickoff and punt returner, as well as a gunner on kickoff at times. His abilities allowed us to use him in so many positions,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Along with their offensive first team honors, Ulrich and Whittaker also landed on the HAC-I defensive first team at tackle and end, respectively.
“It is great to see both of these young men recognized for their talents on both sides of the ball. They both were instrumental in contributing to the success of the team,” said coach Dressler. “Playing these positions allowed them to demonstrate their athleticism and contribute to the team in big ways. They were leaders on the offensive line that only gave up two sacks and helped to create a balanced offense this year. Defensively, having them both on the line presented many issues for offensive lines.”
For Lewisburg, junior Cam Michaels earned a spot on the HAC-II offensive first team as a wide receiver. This past season Michaels caught 32 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns as the squad went 5-5 during the regular season to qualify for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
Defensively for the Green Dragons, Michaels was also a first-team honoree as a defensive back, plus seniors Ethan Dominick and Owen Ordonez earned first-team honors at outside linebacker and defensive end, respectively.
In the HAC-III, Southern Columbia as expected dominated the all-star selections by placing six players on the offensive first team and six more on the defensive first team. That in addition to Jim Roth being named the Coach of the Year.
Heartland Athletic Conference2021 Football All-Star TeamsDivision IOFFENSEFirst TeamQuarterback: Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore. Linemen: Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore; Luke Springman, Jersey Shore; Austin Mitch, Milton; Aaron Rothermel, Selinsgrove; Ben Garlick, Central Mtn. Tight end: Micah Walizer, Central Mtn. Running backs: Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove; Max Madden, Shamokin. Wide receivers: Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore; Connor Foltz, Central Mtn.; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore. Placekicker: Tyler Weaver, Central Mtn. Overall athlete:
Hile, Selinsgrove.
Second TeamQuarterback: Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain. Linemen: Jared Palski, Jersey Shore; Garrett Kitchen, Shamokin; Dierk Stetts, Jersey Shore; Gunner Treibley, Milton; Garrett Hendricks, Central Mtn. Tight end: Ashton Krall, Milton. Running backs: Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore; Aaron Frasch, Shamokin; Ryan Pentz, Central Mtn. Wide receivers: Connor Griffith, Mifflinburg; Gavin Bastian, Selinsgrove; Peyton Rearick, Milton. Placekicker: Breck Miller, Jersey Shore. Overall athlete:
Xzavier Minium, Milton.
Honorable MentionQuarterback: Xzavier Minium, Milton. Linemen: Kurtis Raker, Shikellamy; Eric Zalar, Shamokin; Max Maurer, Selinsgrove. Tight end: Kaden Hoffman, Shikellamy. Running backs: Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore; Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove; Chris Doyle, Milton; Ashton Canelo, Milton; Gage Wolfe, Shikellamy; Coltyn Sempko, Shikellamy. Wide receivers: Nate Aument, Selinsgrove; John Peifer, Shikellamy; Tyler Weaver, Central Mtn.; Dylan Reiff, Milton. Overall athlete:
Peyton Rearick, Milton.
DEFENSEFirst TeamBacks: Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore; Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore; Kooper Peacock; Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove. Tackles: Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore; Luke Springman, Jersey Shore. Ends: Tate Sechrist, Jersey Shore; Connor Davis, Jersey Shore. Inside linebackers: Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore; Karter Peacock, Jersey Shore. Outside linebackers: Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove; Rocco Serafini, Central Mtn. Punters:
Peacock, Jersey Shore; Krall, Milton.
Second TeamBacks: Nate Aument, Selinsgrove; Connor Griffin, Jersey Shore; Ryan Pentz, Central Mtn.; John Peifer, Shikellamy. Tackles: Ben Garlick, Central Mtn.; Dierk Stetts, Jersey Shore. Ends: Steven Miller, Selinsgrove; Owen Persun, Central Mtn. Inside linebackers: Micah Walizer, Central Mtn.; Chris Doyle, Milton. Outside linebackers: Gary Verdinelli, Milton. Punter:
Weaver, Central Mtn.
Honorable MentionBacks: Tyler Whary, Shamokin; Dylan Reiff, Milton; Peyton Rearick, Milton; Quadir Herbert, Milton; Xzavier Minium, Milton; Ashton Krall, Milton; Colin Seedor, Shamokin. Tackles: Kurtis Raker, Shikellamy; Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove; Farrell Sipe, Milton; Gunner Treibley, Milton; Ronnie Ergott, Central Mtn. Ends: Pavel Galyaveyev, Milton. Inside linebackers:
Corey Rumberger, Selinsgrove; Aaron Rothermel, Selinsgrove; Logan Othoudt, Selinsgrove; Aaron Frasch, Shamokin; Coltyn Sempko, Shikellamy; Gage Wolfe, Shikellamy; Luke Goodwin, Milton; Ashton Canelo, Milton.
Coach of the Year:
Phil Davis, Milton.
Division IIOFFENSEFirst TeamQuarterback: Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg. Linemen: Colin Findura, Danville; Justin Kutcher, Danville; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg; Hunter Hanna, Montoursville. Tight end: Mason Raup, Danville. Running backs: Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville; Ty Stauffer, Danville. Wide receivers: Carson Persing, Danville; Aaron Johnson, Danville; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg. Placekicker: Aaron Johnson, Danville. Overall athlete:
Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg.
Second TeamQuarterback: Maddix Dalena, Montoursville. Linemen: Declan Aikens, Danville; Gabe Benjamin, Danville. Tight end: Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg. Running backs: Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Ethan Dominick, Lewisburg. Wide receivers: Jacob Bingaman, Mifflinburg; Isaiah Fenner, Montoursville; James Batkowski, Montoursville. Placekicker: Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg. Overall athlete:
Jeremiah Davis, Lewisburg.
Honorable MentionQuarterbacks: Zack Gordon, Danville; Madden Patrick, Danville. Tight end: Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg. Running backs: Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Kayden Frame, Montoursville. Wide receiver: Nick Reeder, Montoursville. Placekicker:
Wyatt Fry, Montoursville.
DEFENSEFirst TeamBacks: Carson Persing, Danville; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Zach Gordon, Danville; Dylan Blackwell, Montoursville. Tackles: Justin Kutcher, Danville; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg. Ends: Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg. Inside linebackers: Mason Raup, Danville; Gabe Benjamin, Danville. Outside linebackers: Ethan Dominick, Lewisburg; Ty Stauffer, Danville. Punter:
Maddix Dalena, Montoursville.
Second TeamBacks: Marco Pulizzi, Montoursville; Cameron Kiersch, Danville; Logan Callison, Lewisburg; Isaiah Fenner, Montoursville. Tackles: Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg; Gavin Farquharson, Montoursville. Ends: Jesse Davis, Danville; Cole Yonkin, Montoursville. Inside linebackers: Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg; Michael Casale, Lewisburg. Outside linebackers: Aaron Johnson, Danville; Carter Breed, Mifflinburg. Punter:
Ethan Schlief, Midd-West.
Honorable MentionBacks: Nick Reeder, Montoursville. Tackle: Ethan Wanner, Montoursville. End: Blaise Alexander, Montoursville. Inside linebackers:
Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg; Brayden Brown, Montoursville; Kayden Frame, Montoursville; Quentin Michaels, Lewisburg. Punter: Zak Kreisher, Lewisburg.
Coach of the Year:
Mike Brennan, Danville.
Division IIIOFFENSEFirst TeamQuarterback: Tyler Gee, Loyalsock. Linemen: Matthew Kelly, Mount Carmel; Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia; Joe Quinton, Southern; Carson Savitski, Southern. Tight end: Brendan Clark, Loyalsock. Running backs: Gavin Garcia, Southern; Davion Hill, Loyalsock. Wide receivers: Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; JerVal Weeks-Shuler, Loyalosck; Jake Rose, Southern. Placekicker: Isaac Carter, Southern. Overall athlete:
Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel.
Second TeamQuarterback: Pedro Feliciano, Mount Carmel. Linemen: Luke Bowes, Bloomsburg; Luke Turner, Hughesville; Gabe Leffler, Southern; Kelin Geary, Mount Carmel; Brennan Hartman, Hughesville. Tight end: Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel. Running backs: Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel; Wes Barnes, Southern. Wide receivers: Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Naz Smith, Loyalsock; Derek Thomas, Warrior Run. Placekicker: Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel. Overall athletes:
Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; Mike Widom, Bloomsburg.
Honorable MentionLinemen: Josh Applegate, Hughesville; Bryce Burkhart, Hughesville; Chase Snyder, Hughesville; Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock; Carter Secora, Loyalsock; Dalton Moser, Mount Carmel; Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel. Tight ends: Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel; Ryan Kerstetter, Southern. Running backs: Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Ryan Weldner, Mount Carmel; Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel; Brendan Knight, Hughesville. Wide receivers: Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel. Placekicker:
Sisay Doerschler, Bloomsburg.
DEFENSEFirst TeamBacks: Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Danny Guzevich, Bloomsburg; Connor Gallagher, Southern. Tackles: Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel; Matt Kelly, Mount Carmel. Ends: Derek Berlitz, Southern; Liam Bradley, Mount Carmel; Devon Yocum, Bloomsburg. Inside linebackers: Garrett Garcia, Southern; Dominic Fetterolf, Southern; Thomas Davitt, Mount Carmel; Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel. Outside linebackers: Mike Zsido, Southern; Logan Bastian, Loyalsock. Punter:
Isaac Carter, Southern.
Second TeamBacks: Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Davion Hill, Loyalsock; Joey Swink, Hughesville; Damon Rasmussen, Bloomsburg. Tackles: Cole Stobo, Bloomsburg; Austin Reeder, Southern. Ends: JerVal Weks-Shuler, Loyalsock; David Boring, Loyalsock. Inside linebackers: Gavin Rice, Loyalsock; Cy Cavanaugh, Loyalsock. Outside linebackers: Jake Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel. Punter:
Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel.
Honorable MentionBacks: Angelo Ferrigno, Hughesville; Aiden Barlett, Hughesville; Cole Spears, Mount Carmel. Tackles: Carter Secora, Loyalsock; Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Trevor Yorks, Southern; Blake Zeisloft, Bloomsburg; Brennan Hartman, Hughesville; Chase Snyder, Hughesville; Ethan Carper, Warrior Run. Ends: Isaiah Betz, Warrior Run; Landon King, Hughesville; Gabe Wagner, Hughesville. Inside linebackers: Mason Hoppes, Hughesville; Luke Stutzman, Hughesville; Logan Smedley, Warrior Run. Outside linebackers: Thomas Royles, Warrior Run; Derek Thomas, Warrior Run. Punter:
Parker Jones.
Coach of the Year: (tie) Jim Roth, Southern; and John Darrah, Mount Carmel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.