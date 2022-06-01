Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 34 15 .694 _ Toronto 28 20 .583 5½ Tampa Bay 28 21 .571 6 Boston 23 27 .460 11½ Baltimore 21 30 .412 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 21 .588 _ Chicago 23 24 .489 5 Cleveland 21 24 .467 6 Detroit 19 30 .388 10 Kansas City 16 32 .333 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640 _ Los Angeles 27 23 .540 5 Texas 24 24 .500 7 Seattle 21 28 .429 10½ Oakland 20 32 .385 13 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 34 17 .667 _ Atlanta 23 27 .460 10½ Philadelphia 21 29 .420 12½ Miami 19 27 .413 12½ Washington 18 33 .353 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 19 .627 _ St. Louis 28 21 .571 3 Pittsburgh 21 27 .438 9½ Chicago 20 29 .408 11 Cincinnati 17 31 .354 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 16 .673 _ San Diego 30 19 .612 3 San Francisco 27 21 .563 5½ Arizona 25 26 .490 9 Colorado 22 26 .458 10½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5 Houston 5, Oakland 1 Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3 Baltimore 10, Boston 0 Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3 Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game Seattle 10, Baltimore 0 N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1 Cincinnati 2, Boston 1 Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0 Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Houston 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game St. Louis 6, San Diego 3 Colorado 7, Miami 1 San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5 Arizona 6, Atlanta 2 Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1 N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0 St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7 Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami at Colorado, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Lee 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 1:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 1:15 p.m. Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 3:40 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 6:05 p.m. Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Washington 7 3 .700 — Connecticut 6 3 .667 ½ Atlanta 5 3 .625 1 Chicago 5 3 .625 1 Indiana 3 8 .273 4½ New York 1 7 .125 5
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 1 .900 — Seattle 5 3 .625 3 Dallas 5 4 .556 3½ Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4½ Minnesota 2 7 .222 6½ Phoenix 2 7 .222 6½ ___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 87, Indiana 75 Chicago 73, Phoenix 70 Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81 Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at New York, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEN.Y. Rangers vs. Tampa Bay
Wednesday, June 1: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Friday, June 3: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, June 9: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Saturday, June 11: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Tuesday, June 14: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEColorado 1, Edmonton 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.