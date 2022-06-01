Baseball

AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB

New York 34 15 .694 _ Toronto 28 20 .583 5½ Tampa Bay 28 21 .571 6 Boston 23 27 .460 11½ Baltimore 21 30 .412 14

Central Division W L Pct GB

Minnesota 30 21 .588 _ Chicago 23 24 .489 5 Cleveland 21 24 .467 6 Detroit 19 30 .388 10 Kansas City 16 32 .333 12½

West Division W L Pct GB

Houston 32 18 .640 _ Los Angeles 27 23 .540 5 Texas 24 24 .500 7 Seattle 21 28 .429 10½ Oakland 20 32 .385 13 ___

NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB

New York 34 17 .667 _ Atlanta 23 27 .460 10½ Philadelphia 21 29 .420 12½ Miami 19 27 .413 12½ Washington 18 33 .353 16

Central Division W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 19 .627 _ St. Louis 28 21 .571 3 Pittsburgh 21 27 .438 9½ Chicago 20 29 .408 11 Cincinnati 17 31 .354 13½

West Division W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 33 16 .673 _ San Diego 30 19 .612 3 San Francisco 27 21 .563 5½ Arizona 25 26 .490 9 Colorado 22 26 .458 10½ ___

AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5 Houston 5, Oakland 1 Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3 Baltimore 10, Boston 0 Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3 Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game Seattle 10, Baltimore 0 N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1 Cincinnati 2, Boston 1 Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0 Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Houston 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. ___

NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game St. Louis 6, San Diego 3 Colorado 7, Miami 1 San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5 Arizona 6, Atlanta 2 Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1 N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0 St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7 Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami at Colorado, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Lee 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 1:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 1:15 p.m. Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 3:40 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 6:05 p.m. Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB

Washington 7 3 .700 — Connecticut 6 3 .667 ½ Atlanta 5 3 .625 1 Chicago 5 3 .625 1 Indiana 3 8 .273 4½ New York 1 7 .125 5

WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB

Las Vegas 9 1 .900 — Seattle 5 3 .625 3 Dallas 5 4 .556 3½ Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4½ Minnesota 2 7 .222 6½ Phoenix 2 7 .222 6½ ___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 87, Indiana 75 Chicago 73, Phoenix 70 Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81 Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEN.Y. Rangers vs. Tampa Bay

Wednesday, June 1: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Friday, June 3: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, June 9: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Saturday, June 11: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Tuesday, June 14: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCEColorado 1, Edmonton 0

Tuesday, May 31: Colorado 8, Edmonton 6 Thursday, June 2: Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4: Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Monday, June 6: Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 8: Edmonton at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, June 10: Colorado at Edmonton, TBA x-Sunday, June 12: Edmonton at Colorado, TBA

