TRENTON – The Williamsport Crosscutters moved into first place after its three-game sweep of Trenton, winning game three on Sunday by a score of 5–2.
Matt Gilbertson (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings on the mound and right fielder Nick Hussey provided the winning runs on a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning.
The Cutters took a 1–0 lead on an RBI single by second baseman Jesse Hall in the third inning. Third baseman Daniel Harris IV added to the lead in the sixth with another RBI single, which set up the big two-run double by Hussey for a 4–0 lead.
The fifth run by Williamsport was scored in the top of the seventh as pinch hitter Nemo Wright came home from third on a wild pitch.
Trenton’s runs came in the bottom of the seventh from a sacrifice fly and a groundout to make it 6–2.
Williamsport (10-4) pitchers kept Trenton’s offense calm, holding them 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Logan Bowen tossed a scoreless inning in the eighth and Blake Svoboda closed out the win in the ninth to get his first save as Cutters’ pitching was excellent again.
The Crosscutters struck out seven batters and allowed one walk in the game.
Williamsport returns home on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. to begin a three-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.