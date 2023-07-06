BLOOMSBURG — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference recognized a total of 265 Bloomsburg University student-athletes for the 2022-23 academic year as scholar athletes, as announced by the league office.

Among them are five high school graduates from The Standard-Journal coverage area: Warrior Run’s Caden Dufrene (men’s cross-country/track and field), Mifflinburg’s Sean Witmer (men’s swimming), Mifflinburg’s Bri Doelber, Lewisburg’s Kara Koch (field hockey) and Lewisburg’s Ryleigh Faust (women’s golf).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.