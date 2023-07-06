BLOOMSBURG — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference recognized a total of 265 Bloomsburg University student-athletes for the 2022-23 academic year as scholar athletes, as announced by the league office.
Among them are five high school graduates from The Standard-Journal coverage area: Warrior Run’s Caden Dufrene (men’s cross-country/track and field), Mifflinburg’s Sean Witmer (men’s swimming), Mifflinburg’s Bri Doelber, Lewisburg’s Kara Koch (field hockey) and Lewisburg’s Ryleigh Faust (women’s golf).
To be eligible, the 2022-23 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year. The 2022-23 PSAC Scholar-Athlete total of 3,794 (52% of the entire PSAC student-athlete population) marks the eighth straight year the PSAC has awarded at least 40% of its student-athlete population with “Scholar-Athlete” status. The total number of PSAC Scholar-Athletes dropped from 4,144 recipients in 2021-22 due to the league’s more stringent criteria in determining student-athlete eligibility for the award.
This year, Mercyhurst University recorded the most total scholar-athletes with 311, followed by Gannon’s second-highest total of 303 and Seton Hill with the third-highest total of 278.
Mercyhurst also had the highest percentage of total scholar-athletes, with 69% of its student-athletes earning the honor. Clarion had the second-highest percentage at 63%, with Seton Hill’s 62% the third-highest.
Thirteen institutions produced at least 195 total scholar-athletes while 10 registered a rate of 50% or higher.
Walter among 177 Bald Eagles named to PSAC Scholar-Athlete list
LOCK HAVEN – A total of 177 Lock Haven student-athletes have been named to the 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete award list, including Milton Area High School graduate Tanner Walter.
The number of scholar athletes tops The Haven’s mark of 169 last year and topped Lock Haven’s all-time mark of 171 (2020-21).
Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year to be eligible for the PSAC Scholar-Athlete Award.
Overall, the PSAC honored 3,794 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions after the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year as PSAC Scholar-Athletes.
Walter, a junior, earned a spot on the award list as a member of the Bald Eagles’ cross-country team.
