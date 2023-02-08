LEWISBURG — Led by Wade Young’s game-high 16 points, Lewisburg had three players in double figures to lead to a 54-44 nonleague victory over Hughesville on Tuesday.
Henry Harrison added 12 points and Cam Michaels had 11, plus Neyshawn Mabry added nine in the winning effort for Lewisburg (14-6).
The Green Dragons next play at Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 54, Hughesville 44
At Lewisburg
Hughesville 12 15 8 9 – 44
Lewisburg 11 10 15 18 – 54
Hughesville (9-10) 44
Logan Kiess 0 0-0 0; Ethan Woolcock 4 2-2 10; Josh Heiney 4 3-3 14; Landen King 0 0-0 0; Jeff Fenstermacher 1 0-0 2; Luke Kaiser 3 0-0 9; Jacob Buck 0 0-0 0; Brady Snyder 0 0-0 0; Dylan Bieber 4 1-2 9. Totals: 16 6-7 44.
3-point goals: Heiney 3, Kaiser 3.
Lewisburg (14-6) 54
Cam Michaels 5 0-1 11; Noah Pawling 0 2-2 2; Henry Harrison 4 1-2 12; Wade Young 4 4-6 16; Neyshawn Mabry 4 1-2 9; Devin Bodden 1 0-0 3; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 8-13 54.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Young 2, Michaels, Bodden, Batbaatar.
Girls basketballMeadowbrook Christian 43, Columbia County Chr. 33BLOOMSBURG – A game-high 22 points from Kailey Devlin helped the Lions rebound from their first loss in weeks and beat Columbia County in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association game.
Meadowbrook (18-2, 8-0 ACAA) got back on the winning side following a 40-34 loss to Lourdes Regional on Saturday. That was the Lions’ first loss since falling to Muncy (38-33) on Dec. 10.
Next up for Meadowbrook is a nonleague game at Millville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 48, Lewisburg 30
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays started the first and second halves on fire as they rolled to a lopsided nonleague win over the Green Dragons.
In the first quarter, Central (19-2) jumped out to a 19-8 lead before they scored 16 points in the third quarter to go up by 16 points (43-23).
Teagan Osunde paced Lewisburg (13-7) with a career-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals. Also for the Green Dragons, Sydney Bolinsky had five rebounds and four steals, plus Sophie Kilbride added five steals and three assists.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Columbia 48, Lewisburg 30
At Central Columbia
Lewisburg 8 11 4 7 – 30
Central 19 8 16 5 – 48
Lewisburg (13-7) 30
Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-3 2; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 5; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 0 1-2 1; Sophie Kilbride1 1-2 3; Teagan Osunde 7 1-2 15; Keeley Baker 1 2-4 4. Totals: 12 5-13 30.
3-point goals: Moyers.
Central Columbia (19-2) 48
Haley Bull 1 0-0 2; Ava Klingerman 1 0-0 2; Alyx Flick 5 0-2 10; Emmie Rowe 8 2-4 19; Caitlyn Weatherill 1 1-2 3; Lindsey Bull 2 1-2 6; Madelyn Blake 2 2-2 6. Totals: 21 6-12 48.
3-point goals: Rowe, L. Bull.
JV score: Lewisburg, 45-10. High scorer: Lewisburg, Faridah Aboueid, 10.
Wrestling Loyalsock 36, Mifflinburg 33
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Late pins by the Wildcats’ Oliver Patte and Emmanuel Ulrich certainly made Tuesday’s nonleague match an interesting one against the Lancers, whose five forfeit wins led them to the victory. In addition to the pins by Patte and Ulrich, at 160 and 285 respectively, Lane Kenamond added an 8-4 decision at 126.
Loyalsock 36, Mifflinburg 33
at Loyalsock
106: Jack Gramly (M) won by forfeit.
113: Double forfeit.
120: Ben Straub (M) won by forfeit.
126: Lane Kenamond (M) dec. Brayden Gifford, 8-4.
132: Madison Kwasney (LT) won by forfeit.
138: Kayden Keefer (LT) pinned Wesley Smith, 1:01.
145: Bryan Reeder (M) won by forfeit.
152: Braden Vincenzes (LT) won by forfeit.
160: Oliver Patte (M) pinned Ian Haines, :48.
172: Ethan French (LT) won by forfeit.
189: Kaden Rodarmel (LT) won by forfeit.
215: Gavin Rice (LT) won by forfeit.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Carter Secora, 2:31.
