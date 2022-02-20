LEWISBURG – Andrew Funk beat the shot clock with an off-balance 3-pointer off an inbounds play with 5.9 seconds remaining in overtime, sending Bucknell to a wild 92-89 overtime victory over Lafayette on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Funk scored 20 points in the game to help the Bison avenge a two-point overtime loss at Lafayette just two weeks ago.
Lafayette stormed back from 17 points down in the second half and forced overtime on a long three from Jon Brantley with 10 seconds left in regulation. Tyrone Perry’s 3-pointer gave the Leopards an 89-87 lead with 1:14 to go in the extra session, but the Bison scored the final five points of the game.
Xander Rice was fouled on a drive to the basket, but the collision with Neal Quinn drew blood, which sent one of the nation’s best free-throw shooters (.888) to the bench. Freshman Ian Motta, who had not been in the game since the 11:12 mark of the second half, came off the bench and was selected to shoot the pressure foul shots. He made them both to even the game at 89.
After a Lafayette miss, Bucknell took possession with about a seven-second differential between the game clock and shot clock. Lafayette knocked a pass out of bounds on the baseline with two seconds left on the shot clock and 8.8 on the game clock. After a replay review confirmed the call, the Bison had to call a timeout on the inbounds. They changed the play during the timeout, and the new inbounder Funk passed the ball into Alex Timmerman, who handed it back to Funk in the deep right corner. With his momentum taking him into his own bench, Funk somehow got a clean release and swished the go-ahead three with 5.9 seconds to go.
Lafayette ran the ball into the frontcourt and called two straight timeouts with 3.8 ticks left. Eric Sondberg, who had just come into the game for the first time all day, was off the mark with a 3-pointer as time expired.
“We said, ‘let’s just keep it simple, something we do all the time,’” said head coach Nathan Davis of the switch to the winning inbounds play after the timeout. “We just switched up our guys and screened to get Timmerman open and then just let Andrew come in behind. He made a terrific shot.”
Funk, the Patriot League’s second-leading scorer, notched his 12th 20-point game of the season, and he also had three assists and no turnovers in 42 minutes of action. Andre Screen and Xander Rice tallied 17 points each.
Rice added seven assists, and backcourt-mate Elvin Edmonds IV had a strong game with 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists.
Bucknell also got a big lift from backup center Alex Timmerman, who celebrated his 21st birthday with nine points in 16 minutes. Timmerman was especially clutch after Screen fouled out in the first minute of overtime.
Timmerman hit a go-ahead layup on the next possession, and later he contested two missed layups from Lafayette seven-footer Neal Quinn, he grabbed the defensive rebound that set up the final sequence, and he finished the night with the assist on the Funk game-winner.
Quinn, whose layup with two seconds remaining gave Lafayette a dramatic 74-72 win in Easton two weeks ago, scored a game-high 24 points and handed out nine assists. Brantley tallied 18 points off the bench, followed by Perry with 12 and Kyle Jenkins with 11.
The Bison got out to a red-hot start offensively. They made their first 11 two-point shots of the day and were 18-for-20 inside the arc on the way to a 44-33 halftime lead.
A 9-0 run flipped a 3-2 deficit into an 11-3 lead, and Bucknell would not trail again until overtime. Screen scored 12 first-half points on 6-for-6 shooting, as the Bison found success lobbing the ball to their own seven-footer in back of the defense. Screen had three dunks in the first half, including a spectacular alley-oop from Funk after Lafayette switched to a 1-3-1 zone.
While both teams struggled from the 3-point arc in the first half, it was a different story early in the second. Lafayette went 7-for-10 and Bucknell 6-for-9 from downtown in the second stanza. Funk’s pull-up three off a Lafayette turnover at the 15:57 mark gave the Bison their largest lead at 61-44.
The Bison were still shooting well over 60 percent from the field at that point, but then they endured a cold snap as the Leopards got back in the game. A 1-for-8 stretch included three misses right at the basket, and Lafayette scored 11 straight points to pull within 66-62 with 10:18 to go.
Quinn’s eight-footer pulled the visitors within 70-69, but Screen hit a short jump-hook to end an 8:41 field-goal drought, and Jake van der Heijden followed with a 3-pointer to make it 75-69 with 4:13 left.
Leo O’Boyle followed with his only 3-pointer of the night, and Quinn made a pair at the foul line to bring Lafayette within one again. With 1:53 to go, Rice was fouled while making a 3-pointer, and the free throw put the Bison ahead 81-76.
Perry drove for a layup, and then Edmonds’ runner fell off the rim after the Bison ran the shot clock down. O’Boyle was fouled shooting a three with his team down three with 28 seconds left. He made two of the three free throws, and then Edmonds made two clutch charity tosses with 26.7 seconds left.
Down 83-80, Lafayette found Quinn inside matched up against a guard, but he elected to kick it out for a three, and Brantley tied it with a 25-footer with 10 seconds to go. Funk missed a 17-footer at the other end, but he would have a chance at redemption in overtime a few minutes later.
“I thought we did a lot of good things and a lot of things that need to be greatly improved upon, but we made one more play than them, got the win and so we’ll take it and get ready for the next one,” said Davis. “Over the last five or six games our biggest issue has been the defense between the first and second half has been very different. We have to find a way before Wednesday to be better.”
With his 20 points, Funk passed Joe Willman, Hal Danzig, and Bryan Bailey on Bucknell’s all-time scoring list. He is now 27th all-time with 1,173 points, just one behind Gerald Purnell for 26th.
Bucknell is back in action on Wednesday at Army West Point for a 6 p.m. game. The Black Knights won a shootout at Sojka Pavilion, 96-89, back on Jan. 4.
Bucknell 92, Lafayette 89 (OT) Saturday at Bucknell
{span}LAFAYETTE (9-17){/span}{p class=”text-ind”}
Jenkins 4-10 0-0 11, O’Boyle 1-4 4-6 7, Quinn 10-14 4-4 24, Fulton 4-7 0-0 9, Perry 5-7 0-0 12, Brantley 6-11 3-4 18, Hines 1-2 0-0 2, Rubayo 1-1 0-0 2, Verbinskis 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-60 11-14 89. BUCKNELL (7-21)
{p class=”text-ind”}van der Heijden 3-5 2-2 9, Screen 8-11 1-2 17, Edmonds 2-9 6-6 11, Funk 7-17 2-2 20, Rice 5-8 5-5 17, Timmerman 4-5 0-0 9, Rhodes 1-2 3-4 5, Motta 0-0 2-2 2, Bascoe 1-2 0-0 2, Adoh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 21-23 92.{p class=”text-ind”}Halftime_Bucknell 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 10-27 (Brantley 3-8, Jenkins 3-8, Perry 2-3, Fulton 1-3, O’Boyle 1-3, Verbinskis 0-1), Bucknell 9-21 (Funk 4-7, Rice 2-2, Timmerman 1-1, van der Heijden 1-3, Edmonds 1-5, Adoh 0-1, Bascoe 0-1, Rhodes 0-1). Fouled Out_Screen. Rebounds_Lafayette 20 (O’Boyle 5), Bucknell 22 (Edmonds 6). Assists_Lafayette 23 (Quinn 9), Bucknell 19 (Rice 7). Total Fouls_Lafayette 16, Bucknell 12. A_883 (4,000).
