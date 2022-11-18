The Heartland Athletic Conference’s coaches recently selected their 2022 boys soccer all-star teams and major award winners, and Lewisburg’s Alfred Romano and Warrior Run’s Tanner Polcyn were the big winners.

Romano, a senior forward, was named one of two all-state selections from the HAC-I along with Selinsgrove’s Nick Ritter. Romano scored 29 goals and had 20 assists on the season for the Green Dragons (21-2-1), who advanced all the way to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals for the fourth straight year.

