The Heartland Athletic Conference’s coaches recently selected their 2022 boys soccer all-star teams and major award winners, and Lewisburg’s Alfred Romano and Warrior Run’s Tanner Polcyn were the big winners.
Romano, a senior forward, was named one of two all-state selections from the HAC-I along with Selinsgrove’s Nick Ritter. Romano scored 29 goals and had 20 assists on the season for the Green Dragons (21-2-1), who advanced all the way to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals for the fourth straight year.
Joining their teammate on the HAC-I first team for Lewisburg were junior midfielder Noah Pawling (5G/5A) and junior defender Zak Kreisher (3G/2A).
Milton also had a pair of first-team selections in the HAC-I as junior forward Evan Yoder (21G/6A) and senior defender Seth Yoder (8G/4A) were both named to the team.
In addition, Milton’s Eric Yoder was named the HAC-I’s Coach of the Year after he led the Black Panthers to a 12-7 record (6-3 HAC-I) after losing six seniors from the year before.
Polcyn highlighted the HAC-II’s selections by not only being named the division’s all-state selection, but he was selected as the player of the year and a first-team honoree as well for Warrior Run.
A senior midfielder, Polcyn scored nine goals and had four assists this season for the Defenders, who went 14-5-1 on the year and claimed the Division II title with a 10-0 mark.
Senior defender Cody Goodspeed (1G) joined Polcyn on the first team for Warrior Run.
Also for the Defenders, Troy Emmert was named the HAC-II’s Coach of the Year. In his second year at the helm of the team, Warrior Run improved its record by four wins (two in league play) to take the division title and earn a No. 4 seed in the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
Many of the seniors listed on the HAC all-star teams will also be taking part in a Central PA Senior All-Star game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Lycoming College’s UPMC Field. And although the HAC girls all-star teams haven’t been released yet, the girls all-star game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Coaches nominated seniors from their team and Lycoming College coaches selected 1-4 from each high school that submitted names.
Heartland Athletic Conference
2022 Boys Soccer All-Stars
DIVISION I
First Team
Forwards: Nick Ritter, sr., Selinsgrove; Alfred Romano, sr., Lewisburg; Evan Yoder, jr., Milton. Midfielders: Owen Kaar, sr., Williamsport; Colin Findlay, jr., Selinsgrove; Damien White, sr., Danville; Noah Pawling, jr., Lewisburg. Defenders: Zak Kreisher, jr., Lewisburg; Seth Yoder, sr., Milton; Peter Bellomo, sr., Jersey Shore: Goalkeeper: Evan Haas, sr., Danville.
Second Team
Forwards: Connor Poole, jr., Williamsport; Daniel Hartzel, jr., Danville; Logan Rodkey, jr., Selinsgrove. Midfielders: Dominic Ballo, jr., Milton; Renzo Yuasa, sr., Danville; Aidan Hunt, sr., Selinsgrove; Darrien Svilokos, sr., Lewisburg. Defenders: Evan Dagle, jr., Selinsgrove; Matt Reish, sr., Lewisburg; Isaiah Reibson, jr., Jersey Shore. Goalkeeper: Jonah Strobel, so., Milton.
Third Team
Forwards: Nick Bellomo, sr., Jersey Shore; Peyton Jones, jr., Central Mountain; Ryan Williams, jr., Shikellamy. Midfielders: Nick Koontz, sr., Shikellamy; Daniel Marshall, jr., Jersey Shore; Jake Keeney, jr., Selinsgrove; Reese Dieffenderfer, sr., Lewisburg. Defenders: Jack Fink, sr., Williamsport; Braylon Gentzel, sr., Central Mtn.; Gavin Fry, jr., Danville. Goalkeeper: Cameron Fishel, jr., Jersey Shore.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Nick Hand, so., Danville; Jett Johnson, sr., Williamsport. Midfielders: Asher Talbot, jr., Central Mtn.; Ethan Hamilton, jr., Milton. Defenders: Owen Farr, sr., Jersey Shore; Jayden McKeen, sr., Shamokin. Goalkeepers: Henry Harrison, sr., Lewisburg; Jonah Erb, sr., Selinsgrove; Dillon Zechman, sr., Shikellamy.
Coach of the Year: Eric Yoder, Milton.
Player of the Year: Findlay, Selinsgrove.
All-State Players: Romano, Lewisburg; Ritter, Selinsgrove.
DIVISION II
First Team
Forwards: Josh Heiney, sr., Hughesville; Peter Lanza, sr., Central Columbia; Kyle Ferster, sr., Midd-West. Midfielders: Tanner Polcyn, sr., Warrior Run; Tyler Wescott, sr., Loyalsock; Andrew Beagle, jr., Central; Jimmy Bender, sr., Southern Columbia. Defenders: Easton Erb, sr., Midd-West; Isaac Knepp, sr., Midd-West; Cody Goodspeed, sr., Warrior Run. Goalkeeper: Maddix Karns, sr., Central.
Second Team
Forwards: Gabe Severn, sr., Loyalsock; Ben Potter, sr., Warrior Run; Joey Singley, so., Southern. Midfielders: Owen Solomon, sr., Midd-West; Alex Brown, sr., Warrior Run; Dominick Valentino, sr., Central; Isaac Carter, jr., Southern. Defenders: Bryant Groff, jr., Mifflinburg; Mason Winslow, sr., Montoursville; Eddie Zuber, sr., Southern. Goalkeeper: Kanon Keister, sr., Mifflinburg.
Third Team
Forwards: Collin Dreese, jr., Mifflinburg; Max Maldonado, fr., Bloomsburg; Wyatt Fry, jr., Montoursville. Midfielders: Jeff Fenstermacher, jr., Hughesville; Zachary Reed, sr., Mifflinburg; Noah Romig, jr., Midd-West; Mathias Albert, sr., Montoursville. Defenders: Ethan Woolcock, sr., Hughesville; Lucas Pearson, sr., Loyalsock; Brian Prezioso, sr., Central. Goalkeeper: Francis Curran, sr., Bloomsburg.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Connor Fogg, so., Bloomsburg; Jacob Hunsinger, so., Central. Midfielder: Gavin Hawley, so., Montoursville. Defenders: Quynn Hartman, so., Hughesville; Becket Gilmour, sr., Loyalsock; Chris Crool, jr., Mifflinburg; Tucker McClellan, jr., Midd-West; Connor Dunkelberger, sr., Southern. Goalkeeper: Braego Cieslukowski, fr., Warrior Run.
Coach of the Year: Troy Emmert, Warrior Run.
Player of the Year: Polcyn, Warrior Run.
All-State Player: Polcyn, Warrior Run.
