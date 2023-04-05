BLOOMSBURG – After failing to win its Heartland-III matchup against Bloomsburg in seven innings, Warrior Run would score four times in the 10th to take a 10-7 win over the Panthers on Tuesday.
Freshman Maura Woland drove a two-run single past a drawn-in infield and she was followed with a two-run single by Mackenzie Watts.
"The girls fought, and they did not quit. We didn't let missed opportunities get us down," said Warrior Run coach Mark Evans. "In the 9th, Bloomsburg had us in a bad spot, first and second with one out and we were able to get a ground ball and a strike out to bail us out.
"We came back in the 10th and scored four and were able to hold them in the bottom half," added Warrior Run's coach.
Lakesha Hauck drove in two runs in the second inning with a home run, and others driving in at least two runs in the game for Warrior Run (2-2 overall) were Woland, Kayla Swartchick and Watts.
Abby Evans along with Woland and Swartchick all had two hits in the game for the Defenders, with Evans also getting a double and Woland scoring three times.
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
"We have a short turn around, and we're back at it tomorrow," said Evans.
Warrior Run 10, Bloomsburg 7 (10 innings)
at Bloomsburg
Warrior Run 042 000 000 4 – 10-9-1
Bloomsburg 012 300 000 1 – 7-12-2
Isabella Shupp, Mackenzie Heyler (4) and Lakesha Hauck. Maddie Roberts and Maddy Devine.
WP: Heyler. LP: Roberts.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Hauck, 1-for-4, HR (2nd, 1 on), 2 RBI; Abby Evans, 2-for-4, double; Maura Woland, 2-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kayla Swartchick, 2-for-5, 2 RBI; Mackenzie Watts, single, 2 RBI.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Devine, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Madison Morris, 2-for-5, RBI; Kara Bogdanowski, 2-for-5, RBI; Kianna Coulter, double; Mya Coyne, 2-for-3, RBI.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 13,
Mifflin County 1
LEWISBURG - The Green Dragons scored five goals in the first quarter and never looked back as they took the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win over the Huskies.
Quin Michaels and Mason Fassero each had a goal and an assist in the first quarter for Lewisburg (4-1).
Fassero and Alfred Romano both finished with four goals in the game. Fassero scored twice in the third quarter, while Romano tallied one in each period.
Teddy Hohmuth added a pair of goals for the Green Dragons, plus Michaels had three assists to go along with his goal.
Derek Gessner also had a goal and two assists, and Matt Reish found the back of the net as well for Lewisburg, which also got a couple of saves from goalkeeper Tyler Downs.
Lewisburg next plays at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. April 13.
Bellefonte 15,
Mifflinburg 7
MIFFLINBURG - Emmanuel Ulrich recorded a four-goal day to lead the Wildcats, who fell to the Raiders in CSLC action.
Gabe Collare added two goals and Brady Wohlheiter also scored for Mifflinburg (0-4), which next hosts Mifflin County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Boys tennis
Bloomsburg 4,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG - The Wildcats claimed a super tiebreak win at No. 1 doubles to highlight their Heartland-II match against the Panthers.
Andrew Blake and Clay Groff got the win for Mifflinburg (0-5), as they beat Aiden Derr and Densley Similien, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
Mifflinburg next hosts Danville at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Bloomsburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Jake Crane (B) won by forfeit.
2. Jake Evans (B) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-3, 6-3.
3. Ben Burrell (B) def. Jacob Post, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff (M) def. Aiden Derr-Densley Similien, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
2. Marc-Alexi Dobbins-Ryan Smith (B) def. Ryan Sauers-Reese Conklin, 6-0, 6-1.
Central Mountain 5,
Milton 0
MILTON - The Black Panthers fell in three sets in both doubles matches as the Wildcats took the shutout Heartland-I victory.
At No. 1 doubles for Milton (0-5), Gaven Russell and Keegan Gill fell 6-1, 5-7, 10-4; and at No. 2 Tyler Geiswite and Deven Shoemaker fell 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
Milton next plays at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
at Milton
Singles
1. Asher Talbot (CM) def. Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Joe McCluskey (CM) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Joe Caimi (CM) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Nate Brinker-Jackson Proctor (CM) def. Gaven Russell-Keegan Gill, 6-1, 5-7, 10-4.
2. Nick Piergullini-Tim Brinker (CM) def. Tyler Geiswite-Deven Shoemaker, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
