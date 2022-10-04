College
Women’s golfBloomsburg finishes 5th at Kutztown InviteNotes
: Sophomore Olivia Martinez led the Huskies at the 2022 Kutztown University Fall Invitational, Sunday, and Monday. The Huskies finished fifth overall. The Huskies finished with 719 total strokes between the two-day invitational. Martinez posted an 88 in the opening round before closing out the invitational with an 83 for a total tournament score of 171 and a ninth-place finish. In addition for Bloomsburg, Lewisburg Area HIgh School grad Ryleigh Faust finished with a 180 and tied for 15th after shooting a 92 on Sunday and an 88 on Monday.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
x-New York 98 61 .616 _ y-Toronto 91 69 .569 7½ y-Tampa Bay 86 74 .538 12½ Baltimore 82 78 .513 16½ Boston 76 84 .475 22½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 90 70 .563 _ Chicago 80 80 .500 10 Minnesota 77 83 .481 13 Detroit 65 93 .411 24 Kansas City 65 95 .406 25
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 104 56 .650 _ y-Seattle 87 71 .551 16 Los Angeles 73 86 .459 30½ Texas 66 93 .415 37½ Oakland 57 102 .358 46½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 100 60 .625 _ z-New York 98 61 .616 1½ Philadelphia 87 73 .544 13 Miami 68 92 .425 32 Washington 55 104 .346 44½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 92 68 .575 _ Milwaukee 85 75 .531 7 Chicago 73 87 .456 19 Cincinnati 61 99 .381 31 Pittsburgh 61 99 .381 31
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 110 49 .692 _ y-San Diego 87 72 .547 23 San Francisco 80 79 .503 30 Arizona 73 87 .456 37½ Colorado 66 93 .415 44 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2 Toronto 6, Boston 3 Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5 Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1 Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3 Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1 Oakland 10, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1 Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2 Philadelphia 3, Houston 0 Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 2:05 p.m., 1st game Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m. Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5 Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1 Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1 San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Monday’s Games
Miami 4, Atlanta 0 Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings Philadelphia 3, Houston 0 San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Abbott 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 4:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Hudson 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-12), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58 Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91 N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101 New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101 Indianapolis 1 2 1 .375 57 85 Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100 Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96 Denver 2 2 0 .500 66 68 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108 Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71 Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62 N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71 Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68 Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85 New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69 Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103 L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115 ___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 28, New Orleans 25, London, GBR Atlanta 23, Cleveland 20 Buffalo 23, Baltimore 20 Dallas 25, Washington 10 L.A. Chargers 34, Houston 24 N.Y. Giants 20, Chicago 12 N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20 Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 21 Seattle 48, Detroit 45 Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17 Arizona 26, Carolina 16 Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT Las Vegas 32, Denver 23 Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 31
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 9
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at New England, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
HockeyNHL Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 10 9 Boston 4 2 2 0 4 8 5 Detroit 5 2 3 0 4 13 11 Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 16 21 Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 Montreal 5 0 4 1 1 9 19 Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 22 7 New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 13 6 Columbus 6 3 2 1 7 16 18 Washington 4 2 1 1 5 9 7 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 10 10 Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 4 9 Philadelphia 5 1 4 0 2 5 12
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 4 4 0 0 8 16 6 St. Louis 5 4 1 0 8 19 12 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 Winnipeg 4 2 1 1 5 11 13 Colorado 5 2 2 1 5 11 17 Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 5 12 Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 10 15
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 16 8 Edmonton 6 4 2 0 8 16 12 Anaheim 5 3 2 0 6 15 11 Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 7 8 Vegas 4 1 2 1 3 12 13 Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 7 22 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Chicago 0 N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1 Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
Monday’s Games
Nashville 4, SC Bern 3 New Jersey 1, Boston 0 Carolina 8, Columbus 1 Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2 Colorado 3, Dallas 1 Calgary 4, Seattle 1 Edmonton 7, Vancouver 2
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m. Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
