Girls soccer
Lewisburg 4
Danville 1
LEWISBURG — Ella Reish tallied a hat trick and Sophie Kilbride dished a pair of assists as the Green Dragons closed their regular season with a win over Danville.
McKenzie Johnson also found net for the Dragons (10-5-1), who will continue their season in the District 4 playoffs.
Danville wrapped its season at 5-13.
Saturday at Lewisburg
1st half
L - Ella Reish, assist Chelsea Stanton, 12:24; L - Reish, assist Sophie Kilbride, 30:26.
2nd half
L - Reish, unassisted, 41:42; L - McKenzie Johnson, assist Kilbride, 45:01; D - Azlyn Girardi, unassisted, 77:32.
Shots: Lewisburg 16-11
Corners: Lewisburg 5-4.
Saves: Danville 5 (Caillie Fish); Lewisburg 5 (McKenna Meadows 2; Izzy Wood 3).
Milton 4
Shamokin 3
MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez scored a pair of as Milton edged Shamokin in a HAC-1 battle Saturday in Milton.
Morgan Reiner and Riley Murray also found net for the Black Panthers. Dishing assists were Janae Bergey, Camden Lloyd and Crystal Hamilton.
The Black Panthers finished their season at 8-7 while Shamokin is 7-9-1.
Sadie Komara scored two goals and had an assist for the Indians and Peyton Korbich added goal.
Saturday at Milton
Shots: Milton 11-5.
Corners: Milton 6-3.
Saves: Shamokin 6 (Olivia Haupt); Milton 2 (Alexis Sanders).
ACAA Championship
Northumberland Christian 5
Meadowbrook Christian 3
DUNCANSVILLE — Emma Daku-Treas scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others as Northumberland Christian School edged Meadowbrook Christian School in Saturday's ACAA Championship.
Amelia Yordy scored a pair of goals for Meadowbrook. Maddy Osman had the other Lion tally.
Meadowbrook is 15-3-1 while Northumberland is 16-1-1.
Saturday at Duncansville
1st half
NC - Emma Daku-Treas, assist Anna Ulmer, 3:26; MC - Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 4:11; NC - Daku-Treas, assist Ulmer, 18:18; MC - Yordy, assist Kaily Devlin, 27:44.
2nd half
NC - Ulmer, unassisted, 46:01; NC - Emily Garvin, assist Daku-Treas, 51:31; NC - Garvin, assist Daku-Treas, 53:11; MC - Maddy Osman, penalty kick, 58:22.
Shots: NC, 17-7
Corners: MC, 8-6
Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 12 (Emily Toland); Northumberland Christian 4 (Rebekah Hayner).
Boys soccer
Milton 4
Shamokin 0
SHAMOKIN — Evan Yoder scored a pair of goals and Carter Lilley and Conner Smith each scored a goal and assisted on another as Milton rolled in its regular-season finale Saturday at Shamokin.
All the scoring came in the second half. Tyler Flederbach turned away all three shots to preserve the shutout. Milton will continue its season in the District 4 playoffs.
Saturday at Shamokin
2nd half
M - Carter Lilley, unassisted, 56:53; M - Evan Yoder, assist Lilley, 58:36; M - Yoder, assist Conner Smith, 63:42; M - Smith, unassisted, 74:19
Shots: Milton 26-5
Corners: Milton 8-1
Saves: Milton (Tyler Flederbach) 3, Shamokin (Hunter Bates) 7
Mifflinburg 1
Central Columbia 0
MIFFLINBURG — Madden Schnure scored with less than 90 seconds left as Mifflinburg topped Central Columbia in its season finale.
The Wildcats finished the season 4-11-1 while the Blue Jays wrapped at 4-9-3.
Kellen Beck dished the assist for Mifflinburg. Kanon Keister (four) and Zachary Kerstetter (three) combined to make seven saves in the shutout.
Saturday at Mifflinburg
2nd half
Mlff - Madden Schnure, assist Kellen Beck, 1:20.
Shots: Central 7-5
Corners: Mifflinburg 3-2
Saves: Central Columbia 4 (Maddix Karnes); Mifflinburg 7 (Kanon Keister 4, Zachary Kerstetter 3).
Cross country
Lewisburg 17
Hughesville 45
LEWISBURG — Jacob Hess, Calvin Bailey and Thomas Hess finished 1-2-3 as Lewisburg cruised Saturday.
The girls matchup was canceled.
Next up for the Dragons: District 4 will host its championship Thursday at Warrior Run.
Saturday at Lewisburg
1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 16:08; 2. Calvin Bailey (Lew), 16:36; 3. Thomas Hess (Lew), 16:59; 4. Hunter Foust (H), 17:05; 5. Bryce Ryder (Lew), 17:09; 6. Gianluca Perrone (Lew), 17:16; 8. Morgan Gavitt (H), 17:32; 10. Kenny Draper (H), 17:55; 11. Logan Long (H), 18:21; 14. Cole Fortin (H), 19:03
