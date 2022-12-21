TURBOTVILLE — Wayne Smythe dedicated his life, not only to the sport of wrestling, but even more so to the many young men he coached and the students he taught.

Warrior Run has given something back to Smythe by dedicating the wrestling room in his name. The renovated room, from hereon, will be known as the “Wayne Smythe Wrestling Room.” Smythe was on hand for the dedication, which was held prior to Tuesday’s match against Benton, which took a 31-27 victory over Warrior Run.

