The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed following the event.

Softball

Danville at Milton, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 6

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, postponed to TBA

Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Apri. 11

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, postponed 4:30 p.m. April 19

Boys tennis

Milton at Muncy, postponed to 4 p.m. today

Montoursville at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m. today

Danville at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4 p.m. April 22

