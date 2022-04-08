The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Softball
Danville at Milton, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 6
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, postponed to TBA
Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Apri. 11
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, postponed 4:30 p.m. April 19
Boys tennis
Milton at Muncy, postponed to 4 p.m. today
Montoursville at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m. today
Danville at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4 p.m. April 22
