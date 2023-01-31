SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question.
A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.
NFL Network first reported that Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm and said he will seek a second opinion on whether he needs a repair or a reconstruction.
A repair of the elbow typically would lead to Purdy being sidelined for six months, which would mean he could return close to the start of training camp. A reconstruction would likely sidelined Purdy into the 2023 season.
The latest quarterback injury for San Francisco throws another wrench into their future plans at the position. Their Week 1 starter from this season, Trey Lance, went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 that required follow-up surgery last month.
Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance, but broke his foot in Week 13 and is eligible to be a free agent in March.
Purdy took over and won his first seven starts as a rookie before getting hurt on the first drive of the NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Purdy came back into the game in the second half after backup Josh Johnson left with a concussion and mostly was only able to hand the ball off. He attempted two passes with the injured elbow with neither going more than 1 yard beyond the line of scrimmage.
Purdy, who was selected with the last pick in the 2022 draft, was a revelation when he got forced into action. He threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions in the regular season.
Purdy helped the Niners win their first two playoff games, throwing for 546 yards and three TDs with no turnovers in wins over Seattle and Dallas. Purdy was the third rookie ever to win two playoff starts.
Purdy's 108 passer rating in the regular season and playoffs combined is the best ever for a rookie with at least 200 attempts.
Sam Mewis unlikely to play for US at World Cup after surgery
Midfielder Sam Mewis has undergone a second knee surgery and is unlikely to be available to play for the United States at the Women's World Cup this summer.
Mewis, who also plays for the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League, first had surgery on her right knee in August 2021. But she required another surgery last week, she announced Monday on social media.
The loss is a blow to the United States because the 30-year-old Mewis is considered one of the best players in the world at her position. Mewis is also expected to miss the upcoming NWSL season with the Current.
Mewis was originally expected to be sidelined for two months after her first procedure. She was traded to the Current before the 2022 season and made a pair of preseason appearances but she hasn't played in a regular season game with the team.
Mewis was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019. A regular on the national team since 2016 with 83 appearances, Mewis was voted the 2020 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year.
Mewis last played for the United States at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the bronze-medal match against Australia.
The team's midfield will also likely be without Julie Ertz, who took time out for the birth of her son Madden in August and has not returned to training.
The United States has won the past two World Cups and will vie to lift a third consecutive trophy this summer. Hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the month-long tournament gets underway on July 20.
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at 84
CHICAGO (AP) — When Bobby Hull got the puck, he was tough to stop. He had blazing speed, a hard slap shot and tons of confidence.
Long before today’s biggest stars took the ice, “The Golden Jet” put on quite a show.
Hull, a Hall of Fame winger and two-time NHL MVP who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, has died. He was 84.
The Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association announced Hull's death on Monday. There were no further details provided by either organization.
The Blackhawks said Hull "delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family.”
Hull was one of the most prolific forwards in NHL history, scoring 610 times during his 16-year career with Chicago, Hartford and Winnipeg. Nicknamed “The Golden Jet” for his speed and blond hair, he also collected 303 goals while playing for the Jets in the World Hockey Association for seven seasons.
Hull’s brother, Dennis, played for Chicago for most of his 14 years in the league, and Bobby’s son, Brett, spent 19 years in the NHL. Bobby and Brett each won the Hart Trophy as league MVP, becoming the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat. Bobby won in 1964-65 and 1965-1966, while Brett won in 1990-1991.
Bobby Hull helped the Blackhawks return to the top of the NHL after they were one of the worst teams in the league for years before his debut during the 1957-58 season. He had 13 goals and 34 assists in his first campaign with the team, finishing second in the Calder Trophy race for rookie of the year.
Hull and Mikita powered Chicago to the franchise’s third championship in 1961, beating Montreal and Detroit in the playoffs. Hull had two goals and five assists as the Blackhawks eliminated the Red Wings in six games in the final.
The Pointe Anne, Ontario, native remains Chicago’s career leader for regular-season and playoff goals. He is second to Mikita on the franchise points list with 1,153.
Hull left the Blackhawks after the 1971-72 season when he was selected by Winnipeg in the WHA draft. The Jets lured Hull away from the NHL with hockey’s first $1 million contract, according to his bio on the Hall of Fame website.
The NHL and WHA merged in 1979, and Hull played 27 games with Winnipeg and Hartford in his final season before retiring.
Hull had 560 assists in 1,063 regular-season NHL games. In addition to his two Hart trophies, he was a three-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy awarded to the league leader in points and took home the 1965 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship combined with stellar play.
