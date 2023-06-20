Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 51 24 .680 _ Baltimore 44 27 .620 5 New York 39 33 .542 10½ Toronto 39 35 .527 11½ Boston 38 35 .521 12
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 37 .493 _ Cleveland 33 38 .465 2 Detroit 31 40 .437 4 Chicago 31 43 .419 5½ Kansas City 19 53 .264 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 45 27 .625 _ Los Angeles 41 33 .554 5 Houston 39 34 .534 6½ Seattle 35 35 .500 9 Oakland 19 55 .257 27
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 26 .639 _ Miami 42 31 .575 4½ Philadelphia 38 34 .528 8 New York 34 38 .472 12 Washington 27 44 .380 18½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 38 35 .521 _ Milwaukee 37 35 .514 ½ Pittsburgh 34 37 .479 3 Chicago 34 38 .472 3½ St. Louis 30 43 .411 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 44 29 .603 _ San Francisco 40 32 .556 3½ Los Angeles 39 33 .542 4½ San Diego 35 37 .486 8½ Colorado 29 46 .387 16
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3 Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2 Detroit 6, Minnesota 4 Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings Texas 11, Toronto 7 Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2 San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 12, Arizona 3 Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4 Miami 11, Toronto 0 Boston 9, Minnesota 3 N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1 Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 0-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-4), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Crawford 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-3), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3 Miami 4, Washington 2 Atlanta 14, Colorado 6 Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7 Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2 San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 12, Arizona 3
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Washington 6 Miami 11, Toronto 0 Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0 Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4 Arizona 9, Milwaukee 1 N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1 San Francisco 7, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 7-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-6), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7) at Washington (Gore 3-5), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Davis 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-4), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-4), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 3-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 9:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
HockeyAHL Playoff GlanceDIVISION FINALS(Best-of-5)x-if necessaryEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionHershey 3, Hartford 0
Thursday, May 11: Hershey 3, Hartford 2, OT Saturday, May 13: Hershey 4, Hartford 2 Wednesday, May 17: Hershey 3, Hartford 1
North DivisionRochester 3, Toronto 0
Thursday, May 11: Rochester 4, Toronto 3 Saturday, May 13: Rochester 7, Toronto 4 Wednesday, May 17: Rochester 8, Toronto 4
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionMilwaukee 3, Texas 2
Friday, May 12: Milwaukee 2, Texas 1 Saturday, May 13: Texas 5, Milwaukee 3 Wednesday, May 17: Milwaukee 4, Texas 3 Friday, May 19: Texas 4, Milwaukee 3, 2OT Sunday, May 21: Milwaukee 5, Texas 2
Pacific DivisionCoachella Valley 3, Calgary 2
Thursday, May 11: Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 3 Friday, May 12: Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 2 Monday, May 15: Coachella Valley 3, Calgary 2, 3OT Wednesday, May 17: Calgary 1, Coachella Valley 0 Friday, May 19: Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5, OT
CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEASTERN CONFERENCEHershey 4, Rochester 2
Tuesday, May 23: Rochester 5, Hershey 1 Thursday, May 25: Hershey 2, Rochester 0 Saturday, May 27: Hershey 4, Rochester 2 Monday, May 29: Hershey 4, Rochester 2 Wednesday, May 31: Rochester 4, Hershey 1 Friday, June 2: Hershey 1, Rochester 0
WESTERN CONFERENCECoachella Valley 4, Milwaukee 2
Thursday, May 25: Coachella Valley 6, Milwaukee 4 Saturday, May 27: Coachella Valley 5, Milwaukee 3 Monday, May 29: Milwaukee 3, Coachella Valley 1 Thursday, June 1: : Milwaukee 5, Coachella Valley 2 Saturday, June 3: : Coachella Valley 2, Milwaukee 1 Monday, June 5: Coachella Valley 4, Milwaukee 3
CALDER CUP FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryHershey 3, Coachella Valley 3
